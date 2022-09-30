Pampa set to host Borger with both teams looking to prove something

The Borger Bulldogs are 2-3 entering week six after dropping back-to-back contests. With West Plains getting hot all of a sudden, Borger is in serious need of a win.

On the other side, the Pampa Harvesters are 3-2 and coming off of a solid win against Perryton.

With that being said, the Harvesters need every win they can get to prepare for a district schedule that includes Dumas (3-2), Randall (4-1) and Canyon (5-0). Entering district play at .500 wouldn't be ideal.

So, two teams equally hungry for a win clashing at 7 p.m. Friday night? Sounds like it should be a good time at Harvester Field in Pampa.

The Harvesters enter the game with an uncovered gem at running back. Freshman Max Neff is the leading rusher in the Panhandle with 80 carries for 792 yards and four touchdowns.

Yes, you read that first word correctly: FRESHMAN.

"Max is really just always in a flow state of mind," Pampa head coach Cody Robinson said. "He's just calm as a cucumber, never too high and never too low. It's crazy because he's just 14-years old."

Quarterback Miguel Campos has been solid as well, completing 61% of his passes for 669 yards and rushing for 303 yards.

The Harvester defense has been something special.

Tripper Taylor is tied for second in the Panhandle in sacks with five while Bensin Martinez is seventh in tackles with 58. Justin Martinez has two interceptions on the season and has done "a little bit of everything" for the Harvesters, according to Robinson.

"Justin is playing a lot of football," he said. "He's playing corner, he's playing receiver and he does all of our kicking and punting. He's done a good job of continuing to get better each week."

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, nearly got off to a 3-0 start. It took Denver City overtime to knock off Borger in the opener and the Bulldogs followed up with a 26-14 victory over River Road and a 44-8 drubbing of Lamesa.

From there, Borger became one of the many teams routed by the Bushland Falcons before falling to Dalhart in a 35-27 contest. Though they may be under .500 right now, the Bulldogs are seeing far more positives than negatives right now.

"I would say it's been a positive season," Borger coach Duane Toliver said. "We probably lost a couple that we shouldn't have lost because of our own mistakes rather than a team being better than us. Overall, we're moving in the right direction."

Logan Gray has been sensational so far on defense. He's tied for third in the Panhandle with 67 tackles on the season to go with two sacks and an interception.

On offense, the Bulldogs have a fearsome rushing attack as Gray, Donteh Bates, Tray Toliver and Avery Adame have combined to form a four headed monster. Toliver is currently out with an injury, but backup Kaden Jennings stepped in to throw for 229 yards and two scores while rushing for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Toliver knows that his team will have to be at its best to take down the Harvesters.

"We're going to have to stop the run," he said. "Max Neff is a great running back and their offensive line does a great job of getting off the ball and blocking people. They run a good zone scheme and Coach Robinson and those guys do a great job...We're going to have to make sure we stop the run if we want to give ourselves a chance to win."

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Pampa High School.

BORGER AT PAMPA

Non-district football

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Pampa High School

Records: Pampa 3-2; Borger 2-3

Coverage: Follow @hpisani91 on Twitter for live updates, plus post game video, stories and photos to appear on amarillo.com.