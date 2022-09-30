ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

New York Attorney General Letitia James Seeks 2023 Trial Date For Trump Fraud Lawsuit

By Marita Vlachou
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09D5EC_0iGW3ahv00

The New York attorney general’s office wants to accelerate its tax-fraud lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and his three eldest children, and “set a trial date before the end of 2023.”

The office of Attorney General Letitia James told a New York judge on Thursday that it wants “an expedited preliminary conference” to swiftly schedule the trial, citing its allegation that the Trumps are engaged in “an ongoing scheme” of fraud.

“Given the fact that this action involves allegations of an ongoing scheme and conspiracy to obtain millions of dollars through fraudulent activity, and that defendants repeatedly have sought to delay the conclusion of OAG’s investigation, it is imperative that this case proceed quickly,” wrote Kevin Wallace, a senior counsel for the Division of Economic Justice, in a court filing shared by CNN.

Last week, James filed a $250 million lawsuit against Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump, seeking to prevent them from conducting business in the state and curtail their access to loans.

“Donald Trump falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to unjustly enrich himself and to cheat the system, thereby cheating all of us,” James told reporters at the time.

Trump lawyer Alina Habba on Wednesday sought to get the case reassigned to the state court’s commercial division, alleging in a court filing obtained by CNN that James’ office was trying to “judge shop.”

The case was later assigned to State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, who previously held Trump in contempt of court for refusing to turn over documents James had requested.

James’ office on Thursday said Engoron should remain on the case, adding the judge has spent over two years overseeing “the conduct of the investigation that led to this enforcement proceeding.”

“Allowing for an expedited trial schedule on an enforcement proceeding after extensive litigation over subpoena enforcement is precisely the circumstance that warrants keeping this case before Justice Engoron in the interests of judicial economy,” Wallace wrote.

Comments / 1067

Phil Grimm
3d ago

so when are they going to get all the politicians for insider trading? their tax fraud? their offshore accounts? dang if it were any of us little people, we'd be in jail.

Reply(88)
282
Viva Satire!
4d ago

An Attoney for Former President Trump responded that his Client cannot testify during his trial, due to his tendency to spread Bullxxxx all of the time, and may incriminate himself as a result.

Reply(75)
160
James Travis Pollard
3d ago

Getting rid of Biden and his corrupt minions will Make America Great Again! Corruption should be gotten rid of...if you think it starts with Trump, so be it. You guys are so lost, once Trump is gone you will still have the same problems, but worse.

Reply(36)
120
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Business Insider

Judge says she can't accept DOJ's claim that Trump 'could not possibly have a possessory interest' in some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago until 3rd party looks at them

The DOJ's appeal to continue to review classified documents for its probe was rejected on Thursday. A federal judge was not convinced that Trump couldn't have "possessory interest" in the documents. The judge could not accept DOJ's claim until a special master review was completed. A federal judge said she...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Texas billionaire John Arnold quietly poured tens of millions into New York criminal justice reform efforts

As billionaires such as George Soros have garnered attention for bankrolling criminal justice reform efforts, one deep-pocketed donor has remained relatively obscure despite dropping massive sums into the arena. Texas billionaire John Arnold, a former Enron executive and hedge fund manager, has quietly poured more than $45 million into New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Letitia James
Person
Kevin Wallace
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Fraud#Oag#Cnn
Newsweek

Walter Reed Responds to Donald Trump Health Speculation

Walter Reed Hospital in D.C. has said it cannot confirm or deny reports that Donald Trump visited the facility on Sunday amid speculation surrounding the former president. Questions have been raised about why Trump's plane landed at Dulles Airport in Virginia, an airport frequently used by those heading to Washington, in an unannounced visit on Sunday.
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

Judge Cannon’s Latest Mar-a-Lago Ruling Just Got Benchslapped

In its ruling yesterday overturning Judge Aileen Cannon’s injunction—with regard to the approximately 100 documents bearing classified markings seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago residence—the 11th Circuit did not merely overrule Judge Cannon, it went out of its way to detail the many ways in which Judge Cannon had fundamentally misstated the law.In my more than 25 years of practice as a criminal and civil litigator (including three years as an assistant U.S. Attorney), I do not believe that I have read an appellate decision that was more dismissive of the lower court. The 11th Circuit sent a clear...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

Another Trumpster in the Dumpster

Steve Bannon, another key player in Donald Trump’s coterie of corruption and his top strategy advisor, surrendered to state authorities in New York late last week and was “handcuffed and flanked by officers” as he was led into court. He is charged with money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to an online scheme to raise […] The post Another Trumpster in the Dumpster appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Voices: John Roberts apparently doesn’t understand what the Supreme Court is

Supreme Court justices are political actors, and as such, they sometimes try to justify themselves to the public. They often do this, ironically, by insisting that they have no need or responsibility to justify themselves to the public.Chief Justice John Roberts unfurled this self-refuting argument once again over the weekend. He did so in a somewhat more strident register than usual, as the Court’s approval has plummeted to a ludicrous historical low of 25 percent.“If the court doesn’t retain its legitimate function of interpreting the Constitution, I’m not sure who would take up that mantle,” Roberts said in his first...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

“She is totally in the tank”: Legal experts rip judge’s “profoundly partisan” pro-Trump ruling

A federal judge on Thursday appointed a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, citing alleged "media leaks" and rejecting the Justice Department's argument that Trump has no "possessory interest" over documents that are property of the government. Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffPost

HuffPost

166K+
Followers
9K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy