Read full article on original website
Related
Moose on the Loose in Connecticut After Being Freed From Fence
A wayward moose is back on the loose in Connecticut after officers helped free the animal from a neighborhood fence. According to a Facebook post by the Connecticut State Environmental Police, a resident reported the incident around midnight on Saturday, October 1. The caller believed the moose was impaled by the fence. But when wardens arrived, they saw that it was not hurt. The animal had just gotten its front legs over the fence and became stuck.
Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons
In late 2010, Devon, a Hartford man, went on a string of armed robberies. Just 24 years old at the time, Devon, who is being identified by only his first name to protect his identity, robbed a liquor store, a jewlery store and set up his own friend to be robbed at gunpoint. His spree […] The post Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
People in Connecticut speak out on new laws that went into effect
CONNECTICUT, USA — 80 new laws went into effect in Connecticut on October 1 from stricter animal regulations to new juvenile crime laws. Among the new laws, is an act requiring background checks for youth camp employees and youth sports coaches. Staff members ages 18 and up must get background checks, including checks of criminal history, sex offender registry and child abuse registry if they apply for positions that work with children.
CT’s first Black chief public defender embraces work ahead
TaShun Bowden-Lewis, who's wanted to work in public defense since she was a child, has spent her career fighting for clients in Connecticut.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Flashback to when Hurricane Gloria hit Connecticut
(WTNH) – Our flashback this week brings us back to 1985, which was the last time Connecticut took a direct hit from a hurricane. Hurricane Gloria made landfall in the state 37 years ago on September 27. Gloria’s eye crossed Westport at low tide, which spared the state from...
greenwichfreepress.com
GOLDRICK: Kimberly Fiorello is the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Connecticut
In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state representative Kimberly Fiorello (149th district- Greenwich, Stamford), Hartford Courant‘s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, this “rising luminary’s” extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
NBC Connecticut
Food Assistance Program Expands to Thousands of More CT Residents
The Connecticut Department of Social Services (DSS) has changed its eligibility rules as of Oct. 1, expanding its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. At grocery stores, prices are soaring and across the state, many residents are in need of assistance. The Department of Social Services said help is on the way for roughly 44,000 more Connecticut residents through an expanded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Our Lives: Preventing racial profiling in Connecticut
News 12 Connecticut's Gwen Edwards speaks with Ken Barone, of UConn's Department of Public Policy, about the effort to prevent racial profiling in Connecticut reaching a milestone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Conn. officials face lawsuit over ban on sporting rifles
SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Citizens Defense League (CCDL) and the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) announced that they filed a federal lawsuit against various state officials on Friday. In a press release, the CCDL stated that they are seeking to overturn Connecticut’s ban on acquiring and possessing modern sporting rifles. Sporting rifles are often […]
Gov. Lamont announces $21 million in supplemental federal funding for home heating assistance
The funding will provide about $21 million in additional funding for Connecticut’s program to help ensure that the state’s residents are able to safely heat their homes this winter.
Connecticut State Police dispatcher placed on leave after arrest
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Connecticut State Dispatcher has been placed on paid administrative leave following an investigation by the Manchester police department. Lakeisha Murphy, age 32, was arrested on September 27 by Manchester police and charged with possession of a controlled substance. In the same vehicle with Murphy was Ryan Thompson, age 29, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance and sale of narcotics.
Connecticut residents eligible for home energy assistance program. Here’s how to apply
(WTNH) – Just in time for the colder weather, Congress approved an increase in energy assistance funding last week. The experts say the time to sign up is now. Last week, congress approved $1 billion for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP. The program is administered by the state to help people pay […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gun owners, rights groups challenge Connecticut firearms ban
Citing a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this year, gun rights groups and firearms owners have launched another attempt to overturn Connecticut's ban on certain semiautomatic rifles that was enacted in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
fox61.com
CONNECTICUT FORECAST Midday Oct. 2
What's left of Ian is swirling to our south. We'll have lots of clouds, a few scattered light showers, and a gusty wind today.
Rankings: This spot has ‘absolute best’ nachos in Connecticut
Mashed is offering a salute to what it has singled out as the “absolute best” nachos in each state.
Bristol Press
MAYOR'S CORNER: Cannabis is here ...
The State of Connecticut Legislature passed a law allowing adult use recreational marijuana (cannabis) and is in the process of issuing licenses for retail sales and a host of accessory cannabis businesses. Each municipality within the State of Connecticut now has the authority to establish guidelines for cannabis establishments. The Bristol City Council was tasked with assigning parameters or “guardrails” within the City Ordinances to accommodate the reality that cannabis is here.
wiltonbulletin.com
Some Connecticut hospitals at risk of flooding in hurricanes, study shows
A new study that investigates the flooding risks to hospitals within a mile of the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts during category 1-4 storms highlights concerns with at least a few facilities along Connecticut's shoreline. The study, conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health and Boston University, found that even...
Police: Jersey City man arrested for murder in Pennsylvania
They say they found 33-year-old Sean Williams this past Saturday. Williams is accused of killing 28-year-old Jawon Purcell on Memorial Day weekend.
NewsTimes
M&T Bank reports 325 layoffs in CT, plans to cut 333 more jobs
BRIDGEPORT — M&T Bank has laid off 325 employees in Connecticut related to its acquisition of People’s United Bank, while it is planning to eliminate another 333 positions and hiring for about 350 other jobs, the highly scrutinized company disclosed in a letter this week to state Attorney General William Tong.
NBC Connecticut
Family-Friendly Halloween Events in Connecticut in 2022
Halloween will be here soon and there are lots of fun Halloween events across Connecticut that the whole family can attend and enjoy. Sept. 17-Oct. 31: Pumpkintown U.S.A., East Hampton. Pumpkintown U.S.A. is for all ages. See 100 Pumpkinhead people and their pets. It is open daily, 10 a.m. to...
Comments / 1