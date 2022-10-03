'It's A Must Go': Brass Swan, New LI Restaurant, Flying High In Opening Weeks Of Business

A new Long Island restaurant that promises a “reimagining” of classic American dining is already charming customers just weeks after launching.

Brass Swan in Roslyn officially opened in mid-September 2022 in the space formerly occupied by Roslyn Social.

Describing itself as “modern taste with a classic feel,” the eatery serves up an array of brunch and dinner options.

Its brunch menu includes pork belly crostini, made with crispy pork belly, guava glaze, frying cheese, and whipped burrata, as well as truffle corn tostadas, made with fresh shaved truffle, grilled corn, and Mexican cheese blend.

The dinner menu features a variety of salads and starters, like grilled octopus and broiled oysters, as well as several entrees like seafood risotto and grilled chicken paillard.

Leading Brass Swan’s kitchen is Executive Chef Gus Galvao, who has run numerous “top” restaurants in Miami and New York City, including Haven Rooftop in the Theater District, according to his website .

He also competed on, and won, the popular Food Network cooking game show, Guy’s Grocery Games.

So far, diners seemed pleased with Brass Swan, which has already garnered several glowing reviews online.

“The ambiance is classy, elegant and comfortable at the same time,” Giuliana T., of Yonkers, wrote on Yelp .

“Food was just perfect. Drinks were beautiful. Staff is so nice. Definitely will be back.”

“Beautiful place, food was so good,” Steven D., of Oceanside, wrote on Yelp.

“Staff was so friendly and great service. Definitely going back and highly recommend the Brass Swan restaurant. It's a must go, you won't be disappointed.”

Brass Swan is located at 1363 Old Northern Boulevard in Roslyn. Find out more on its website .