Read full article on original website
Related
GOP blasts media over Herschel Walker stories
Top Republicans and GOP groups are sticking by Herschel Walker’s Senate campaign in Georgia after a report emerged a day earlier saying that the GOP nominee paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009. The two leading Republican groups involved in Senate races, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and...
PICTURED: Ex-spy who helped Ron DeSantis fly migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard is seen handing out supplies ahead of flight
The former military spy who helped Ron DeSantis fly 48 migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard has been pictured for the first time. Perla Huerta was spotted in the crowd helping to load mostly Venezuelan migrants on to a plane at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio last month before she was outed as a conduit for the Florida governor.
Poll: Many pessimistic about improving standard of living
While most Americans say having a good standard of living is important, more than half believe it's unlikely younger people today will have a better life than their parents, according to a new poll
Kemp suspends Georgia tax on gas until after elections
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Monday extended the suspension of gas taxes in the state until after the midterm elections, citing economic strain from Hurricane Ian, which hit neighboring states hard. “As South Carolina and Florida contend with the damage caused by the storm, and as armies of linemen,...
Comments / 0