Arizona State

The Hill

GOP blasts media over Herschel Walker stories

Top Republicans and GOP groups are sticking by Herschel Walker’s Senate campaign in Georgia after a report emerged a day earlier saying that the GOP nominee paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009. The two leading Republican groups involved in Senate races, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Ex-spy who helped Ron DeSantis fly migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard is seen handing out supplies ahead of flight

The former military spy who helped Ron DeSantis fly 48 migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard has been pictured for the first time. Perla Huerta was spotted in the crowd helping to load mostly Venezuelan migrants on to a plane at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio last month before she was outed as a conduit for the Florida governor.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Kemp suspends Georgia tax on gas until after elections

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Monday extended the suspension of gas taxes in the state until after the midterm elections, citing economic strain from Hurricane Ian, which hit neighboring states hard. “As South Carolina and Florida contend with the damage caused by the storm, and as armies of linemen,...
GEORGIA STATE

