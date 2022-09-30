Georgia O-lineman preps for Mizzou while keeping tabs of Ian

Good morning. The Georgia football team is heading to Missouri on Friday with their travel plans by plane appearing to be on track without much, if any, disruption by Hurricane Ian.

South Carolina moved up its game with South Carolina State to Thursday night. Florida pushed back its game with Eastern Washington to Sunday.

Georgia starting offensive tackle Warren McClendon has family back home in Brunswick that will be hunkering down with heavy rain, gusty winds and storm surge expected in Southeast Georgia on the coast through Friday morning. Ian was classified as a category 1 hurricane on Thursday evening.

“I talked to my Mom earlier today,” McClendon said Wednesday night after practice. “They cancelled school for them Thursday and Friday. They’re getting ready for whatever comes their way. I’m probably about to call them right after this, too.”

McClendon’s parents plan to watch Saturday night’s game at Missouri on TV from home.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said early this week that the hurricane impacted a lot of recruits in Florida the Bulldogs are recruiting.

"We don't have anybody going out this Friday night for recruiting, so it shouldn't affect that,” he said. “And it's a good thing we didn't plan on that because most of these games are getting moved to midweek."

Two other Georgia teams had schedules affected by the hurricane.

The soccer team’s game with Alabama was pushed up a day to Thursday night.

The women’s tennis team’s tournament scheduled from Friday-Sunday at Sea Pines in Hilton Head was shifted to the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens.

Three picks for the weekend

Kentucky at Ole Miss. Yeah, the Rebels are at home but that 7 ½ point spread seems like a bit too much for a good Kentucky team. Taking the Wildcats getting those points.

Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh. The Panthers took a good Tennessee team to OT last month. Georgia Tech isn’t a good team. Interim coach Brent Key’s group won’t come within the 22 ½ point spread.

Texas A&M at Mississippi State. The Aggies are 3-1 despite having shaky moments. They haven’t had a true road game this season, but this is the first of three straight on the road. Taking Bulldogs giving 3 ½.

Two other games that intrigue me

Michigan State at Maryland (3:30 p.m., FS1). Mel Tucker’s Spartans need a win in a bad way after blowout losses to Washington and Minnesota. Maryland gave Michigan a push last week.

Michigan at Iowa (12 p.m, Fox). If Michigan is going to live up to its No. 4 ranking and be a playoff contender, it needs to win this game against offensively-challenged Iowa.

