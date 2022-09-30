Housing and land use have been a big point of distinction between the Democrats running in District 6, the only open seat this election on the San Diego City Council. But identity is also a major factor, as the district is home to the highest concentration of Asians and Pacific Islanders, many of whom have fought for decades to see themselves reflected in positions of power. One candidate is Asian, the other is not.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO