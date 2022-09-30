SEATTLE — Julio Rodríguez has shined on every stage during his spectacular rookie season. The next will be the brightest the 21-year-old has faced to date: the playoffs. “We deserve being the spot we are. And we are a really good team. I know we are really good team. And we got the stuff to compete against anybody,” Rodríguez said. “I’ve been saying that throughout the season. I truly believed in the talent we have here.”

