Mariners roll into playoffs after 5-4 win over Tigers

SEATTLE — Julio Rodríguez has shined on every stage during his spectacular rookie season. The next will be the brightest the 21-year-old has faced to date: the playoffs. “We deserve being the spot we are. And we are a really good team. I know we are really good team. And we got the stuff to compete against anybody,” Rodríguez said. “I’ve been saying that throughout the season. I truly believed in the talent we have here.”
