Jojo’s Cookie Co. Goes from Side Gig to Store In Petoskey

She spreads kindness and smiles through cookies, but that was never the plan for Jordyn Wilson.

“I was an insurance for five years, and then I decided to take a different avenue,” said Jordyn Wilson, Owner of Jojo’s Cookie Co.

It all started during the pandemic when Wilson became determined to make the perfect chocolate chip cookie.

“I knew that I wanted a thick, chewy cookie, so I did a lot of research to get that,” explained Wilson.

But after sharing the perfect chocolate chip cookies with friends and family, they encouraged Wilson to keep going. She started doing porch pickups and markets.

Quickly she realized her side gig could become her full-time job.

She moved with her husband from Saginaw to Petoskey, opening Jojo’s cookie company in September.

“When we decide to open a storefront, we want to do it in a place where we want to put roots,” said Wilson.

The cookie selection keeps expanding as the company does. Now when you walk into Jojo’s, you can get anything from a cinnamon roll cookie to a stuffed cookie.

“Coming Up with New Flavors is one of my favorite parts of the whole thing, so I don’t think I’ll ever stop coming up with new and fun flavors,” said Wilson.

“My favorite cookie is going to be the pumpkin cheesecake, especially when they’re warm out of the oven because when you crack it open, the cheesecake is just so gooey and delectable,” explained Randee Zimmer Employee at Jojo’s Cookie Company.

Wilson can also take her cookies a step further, customizing like for a wedding or gender reveal.

“That’s one of the best parts: usually when people are coming to get cookies, they’re celebrating something,” said Wilson.

She has this to say to the younger Wilson, who never thought she would be a business owner.

“I would tell her to pick something that she loves to do and just go with it and stick with it, and you’ll be surprised at what you can do,” said Wilson.