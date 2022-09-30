Read full article on original website
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo granted January transfer; Barcelona play down Messi return
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and more.
Sadio Mane 'couldn't believe' winning Champions League with Liverpool
Sadio Mane admits he couldn't believe it when he won the Champions League with Liverpool.
Premier League crisis club of the week: Aston Villa
Premier League crisis club of the week: Aston Villa.
Europa League fixtures this week: How to watch, biggest matches and predictions - 6 October
How to watch every Europa League fixture on TV this week.
Eusebio Di Francesco emerges as Wolves option to replace sacked Bruno Lage
Eusebio Di Francesco has emerged as an option for Wolves to replace Bruno Lage and is keen on testing himself in the Premier League.
Embarrassing Man Utd drop further behind Man City in every way
Man United show no signs of improvement as Man City dominate again
Transfer rumours: Martial's Man Utd exit options; Real Madrid unimpressed with Haaland
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Erling Haaland, Youri Tielemans, Erling Haaland, Manuel Locatelli, Lionel Messi, Phil Foden & more.
Aston Villa 1-1 Man Utd (Villa win 4-3 on penalties): Carla Ward's side claim Conti Cup bonus point
Man Utd & Aston Villa was decided by a penalty shootout in the Continental Cup group stage.
Andy Robertson set to miss Liverpool's clash with Rangers
Andy Robertson is expected to miss Liverpool's Champions League match with Rangers on Tuesday with a muscle injury.
Pep Guardiola: 'Zero problems' for Man City when I leave
Pep Guardiola does not see any problems for Manchester City when he decides to leave the club.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Inter - Champions League
Predicting the Barcelona lineup to face Inter in the Champions League.
UEFA・
Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 9
The Premier League team of the week for Gameweek 9, including Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, James Maddison and more.
Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa: 10-man Leeds hold on for vital point
Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa: 10-man Leeds hold on for vital point.
Conor Gallagher admits Chelsea winner at Crystal Palace was 'a bit jammy'
Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has said he was a tad fortunate to score his side's winner at Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool 'had no idea' how Brighton would perform in 3-3 draw
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that it was hard for his side to prepare for Saturday's clash with Brighton as this was their first game under Roberto De Zerbi.
Bruno Fernandes & Lisandro Martinez gave 'furious' half-time team talk in Manchester derby loss
Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez gave their Manchester United teammates a fiery berating at half-time during their 6-3 loss at Manchester City on Sunday.
Erik ten Hag explains what he likes about Erling Haaland
Erik ten Hag admits he is a fan of Erling Haaland ahead of the Manchester derby on Sunday.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Champions League
Tottenham Hotspur will look to put their north London derby disappointment in the rear-view mirror with a Champions League group stage victory at Eintracht Frankfurt.
Celtic 2-1 Motherwell: Hoops secure hard-earned win to go top of Scottish Premiership
Celtic responded perfectly in the face of adversity to beat Motherwell 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.
Man City 6-3 Man Utd: Player ratings as Haaland & Foden hit hat tricks in thrashing
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both struck hat tricks as Manchester City embarrassed rivals Manchester United with a 6-3 win at the Etihad.
