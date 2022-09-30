Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Restaurants in Williamsburg, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldWilliamsburg, VA
MacArthur Memorial: Must-See Free Attraction in Norfolk, VATerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Best Seafood Restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
How to Start a Short-Term Rental in Norfolk, VA [2022]Scott Westfall CGP Real Estate
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
Related
Schools close, cities prepare for potential major tidal flooding Monday
As residents get ready, here is what you can expect from the storm and how cities are preparing.
Juvenile injured in shooting on I-64 in Newport News
The victim was taken to the local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
City of Portsmouth declares local emergency ahead of potential major tidal flooding
According to a press release, this declaration is necessary to permit the full powers of government to deal effectively with hazardous situations.
WAVY News 10
Male shot, walks into hospital in Norfolk
Norfolk police said one victim walked into a local hospital following a shooting Friday morning. Read more: https://bit.ly/3rjNL4p. Norfolk Public Works prepares for potential flooding. Virginia Beach preps for high winds, possible flooding …. Steeple falls off Virginia Beach church, wedged against …. Norfolk-bound Amtrak train carrying more than 100...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAVY News 10
Internet is going wild for 2 of Norfolk’s finest
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A social post by the Norfolk Police Department is going viral. The department made a Facebook post on Sept. 19 celebrating September birthdays. There are about a dozen photos associated with the post, but one in particular is getting an insane amount of attention. It simply shows two officers eating barbeque. That picture has more than 30,000 comments.
The City of Norfolk prepares for flooding
The Norfolk Emergency Preparedness and Response Director says the city has a plan regarding Monday's potential major tidal flooding.
Steeple falls off church, other significant damage to Oceanfront
Crews are currently on the scene after a steeple blew off a church in Virginia Beach Friday evening.
City of Virginia Beach declares local state of emergency ahead of major flooding
The City of Virginia Beach will move to essential operating conditions at 12 p.m. on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chesapeake man dies following motorcycle crash on I-264
The driver of the BMW motorcycle was taken to Sentra Leigh Hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Juvenile injured in overnight shooting on Interstate 64
The victim was taken to the local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach preps for high winds, possible flooding from Ian
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is preparing for possible flooding and potential 50 mph wind gusts near the coast associated with Hurricane Ian. Ian was a category 1 storm as of Friday morning off the coast of Charleston. It’s expected to lose strength as it heads toward the Charlotte area this weekend, but it’s still expected to bring a good amount of wind and rain to the Hampton Roads area.
No injuries after tree falls on school bus in Newport News
Emergency personnel are currently on the scene after they say a tree fell on a school bus in Newport News Friday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One dead following vehicle fire on George Washington Highway in Chesapeake
The driver was the only person in the car.
Police investigate bomb threat at T.J. Maxx in Suffolk
According to Suffolk Fire & Rescue, crews responded to a reported verbal threat of a bomb within the T.J. Maxx located at 6253 College Drive.
Williamsburg Police seek information regarding Colonial Williamsburg burglary
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a recent burglary of landscaping equipment from Colonial Williamsburg. On September 7, 2022, officers responded to the 100 block of Visitor Center Drive regarding a burglary incident. Approximately $39,500 worth of landscaping equipment and tools were stolen from inside a […]
Man sustains serious injuries following shooting on Gilmerton Rd. in Chesapeake
At 3:37pm Chesapeake Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in the 2100 block of Gilmerton Rd.
City of Chesapeake declares local state of emergency ahead of major tidal flooding
This local state of emergency is in response to potential flooding hazards that are expected over the next several days
WAVY News 10
I-64 westbound reopens after tree downs lines
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Westbound Interstate 64 in Newport News has reopened after a tree caused downed power lines on the road Friday afternoon, Virginia State Police say. At 1:39 p.m., police said the interstate was expected to be shut down from Jefferson Avenue past Fort Eustis for...
Virginia Beach SPCA takes in dogs evacuated from Florida
Five adult dogs and three puppies arrived at the shelter early Friday morning and are currently settling in and resting while they wait to get checked by the VBSPCA veterinarian.
Some area roads closed due to flooding, downed trees
There have reports of flooding, trees and power lines down, across the area.
Comments / 0