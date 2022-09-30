VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is preparing for possible flooding and potential 50 mph wind gusts near the coast associated with Hurricane Ian. Ian was a category 1 storm as of Friday morning off the coast of Charleston. It’s expected to lose strength as it heads toward the Charlotte area this weekend, but it’s still expected to bring a good amount of wind and rain to the Hampton Roads area.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO