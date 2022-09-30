ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

WAVY News 10

Male shot, walks into hospital in Norfolk

Norfolk police said one victim walked into a local hospital following a shooting Friday morning. Read more: https://bit.ly/3rjNL4p. Norfolk Public Works prepares for potential flooding. Virginia Beach preps for high winds, possible flooding …. Steeple falls off Virginia Beach church, wedged against …. Norfolk-bound Amtrak train carrying more than 100...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Internet is going wild for 2 of Norfolk’s finest

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A social post by the Norfolk Police Department is going viral. The department made a Facebook post on Sept. 19 celebrating September birthdays. There are about a dozen photos associated with the post, but one in particular is getting an insane amount of attention. It simply shows two officers eating barbeque. That picture has more than 30,000 comments.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach preps for high winds, possible flooding from Ian

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is preparing for possible flooding and potential 50 mph wind gusts near the coast associated with Hurricane Ian. Ian was a category 1 storm as of Friday morning off the coast of Charleston. It’s expected to lose strength as it heads toward the Charlotte area this weekend, but it’s still expected to bring a good amount of wind and rain to the Hampton Roads area.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Williamsburg Police seek information regarding Colonial Williamsburg burglary

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Williamsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a recent burglary of landscaping equipment from Colonial Williamsburg.  On September 7, 2022, officers responded to the 100 block of Visitor Center Drive regarding a burglary incident. Approximately $39,500 worth of landscaping equipment and tools were stolen from inside a […]
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

I-64 westbound reopens after tree downs lines

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Westbound Interstate 64 in Newport News has reopened after a tree caused downed power lines on the road Friday afternoon, Virginia State Police say. At 1:39 p.m., police said the interstate was expected to be shut down from Jefferson Avenue past Fort Eustis for...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

