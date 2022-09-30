ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Investigation: Women prosecuted for using medical marijuana during pregnancy

By Ashley Moss/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NAqWH_0iGW15YL00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A recent investigation by The Frontier found that Oklahoma is prosecuting pregnant women for using marijuana during pregnancy-even if they have medical marijuana cards.

The investigation found at least 26 women charged with felony child neglect in Oklahoma since 2019 for using marijuana during their pregnancies , and the crime can carry a sentence of life in prison.

The in-depth reporting led to the discovery of several women charged with felony child neglect after their newborns tested positive for the substance.

You can find The Frontier’s full investigation here .

“[In] the case that I covered for this story, [the mother] had really severe morning sickness to the point where she couldn’t eat and she was losing weight during her pregnancy [and medical] marijuana is something that women use to deal with that problem,” said Managing Editor Brianna Bailey in an interview with KFOR, while noting that the baby in the case she covered was healthy.

Oklahomans won’t vote on recreational marijuana this November

“Used with a doctor’s recommendation, that’s somewhat of a different issue,” she added, also saying believed there were inconsistencies about the way the cases are being charged.

“People may disagree with a parent’s choice to use marijuana during a pregnancy [but]
if you have a medical marijuana card, you’re not doing anything illegal,” she said.

“More and more women are using marijuana during pregnancy,” added Bailey. “Is this something we want to prosecute mothers for?

“If it gets on the ballot and it passes, it’s just going to be an ever even bigger legal issue that we’re going to have to deal with,” she said.

Local lawyer James Wirth said there are statues for child neglect but they haven’t been prosecuted like this in the past, while adding that the decision to charge is based on s 2020 ruling from the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals that wasn’t clear cut.

“It was an activist act by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to re-interpret that statute to criminalize behavior [and]  you’re facing the potential of life imprisonment for something that wasn’t illegal until it was interpreted to be illegal by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.,” he said in an interview.

In an email Thursday to KFOR, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) said there aren’t any rules against using marijuana or holding a medical marijuana license during pregnancy.

143 pounds of marijuana seized after traffic stop in Yukon

Regarding penalties, OMMA does not have set penalties for those who don’t adhere to the warnings advising pregnant women/women who are breast feeding not to use/consume medical marijuana or medical marijuana products.

Regarding the specific cases, it would be inappropriate for us to comment on any litigation (pending or otherwise) when we are not a party to it. But I’ll reiterate: OMMA rules and the state laws upon which OMMA rules are based do not have penalties related to pregnancy or breastfeeding and medical marijuana use. The warnings on medical marijuana labeling regarding pregnancy and breastfeeding are required by our rules.

Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 71

deb hill
3d ago

then they need to prosecute the mothers who do street drugs and drink during pregnancy, neonatal units are taking care of crack babies, ( sorry not politically correct) and fetal alcohol syndrome babies daily. this is ridiculously biased.

Reply(2)
20
Christina Mcgough
3d ago

I have smoked during my several pregnancies and all of my kids are healthy and are in the Gifted and Talented classes at school .Marajuana Does not hurt a fetus!!!

Reply(3)
26
Richard Carsins
3d ago

ok, I agree if you're pregnant you shouldn't smoke weed. Drinking is just as bad. Same with tobacco use. I'm not seeing the State going after the mom who drank beer or wine during pregnancy. Facts are facts. Medical Weed is legal. They are prosecuting women who have their card. The State can't make something legal just to prosecute for another charge in relation to a legal substance. This State is becoming more crazy everytime Stitt or his cronies open their mouth. Yes most of the Prosecution officers are there because of Stitt or his goons.

Reply(2)
15
Related
KOCO

People who care for Oklahoma’s developmentally disabled, low-income people get raise

OKLAHOMA CITY — The people who take care of Oklahoma’s developmentally disabled and low-income people just got a raise. A 25% reimbursement increase kicked in over the weekend for in-home or direct care for Oklahomans who need it. Around 30,000 Oklahomans rely on the care and the state said increasing pay will make sure providers can employ the best people to care for the most vulnerable.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma can turn tides against overdose deaths

Many Oklahomans may not realize that our state is a national leader in preventing and reducing overdose deaths. In 2017, after years of concerted effort to combat the opioid epidemic, Oklahoma’s drug overdose death rate fell below the national average for the first time since 2002. The state’s progress against opioids has been the result of tremendous collaboration and community mobilization. With the leadership of multiple state agencies, action by the Legislature and governor’s office, partnerships with physicians, and the tenacity of state and local law enforcement, Oklahoma reduced its rate of unintentional prescription opioid overdose death by 68% from 2013 to 2019.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
kswo.com

Some OKDHS providers begin receiveing ‘historic’ rate increase

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma providers who care for the developmentally disabled received a historic increase in reimbursement payments starting October 1. Providers who care for people with waivers administered by the Oklahoma Human Services Developmental Disability Services division will receive 25% more after the 2022 legislature passed the increase.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested for 29-year-old Oklahoma murder

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says recent developments in technology helped them finally make an arrest in the 1993 McCurtain County murder. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers assisted OSBI Special Agents in the arrest of John Wesley Smith Sept. 30. OSBI says the investigation...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#State Of Oklahoma#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Frontier
blackchronicle.com

Inflation driving Oklahoma’s political policy debates

Rachel Franklin lunged toward the gas pump she had left unattended when she saw the price climb past $40, an amount she never came close to a year ago when filling up her 2013 Toyota Corolla. After an electricity bill this month that was $25 higher than the month before, and a recent trip to the grocery store that ran her more than $175, filling her car tank was something she just couldn’t afford.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
KOCO

Every bill in special session at Oklahoma Capitol passes House, Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY — Every single bill that was part of the special session Friday at the Oklahoma Capitol passed both the House and the Senate. More than $1 billion worth of COVID-19 relief money now awaits the signature of the governor. On Friday, KOCO 5 spoke with Senate leadership about what projects they think will have the most impact.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

KFOR

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy