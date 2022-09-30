Man convicted of killing roommate sentenced to 40 years

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A man who was convicted of killing one of his roommates has been sentenced.

In December of 2020, Oklahoma City police and paramedics were called to a reported shooting near Mustang and Britton Rd.

Investigators say Patrick Matthews first shot his roommate, Jonathan Gonzelez-Leal.

At that point, their other roommate, 24-year-old Alfredo Vera , tried to shield Gonzalez-Leal from any other shots.

“He was trying to help somebody else from dying,” Alfredo’s sister, Zulema Vera, said. “He was trying to be brave.”

However, officials say Matthews then shot and killed Vera.

“He didn’t even have time to react,” Zulema said.

When police arrived on scene, Matthews walked out of the front door and shot himself.

This week, Matthews pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

