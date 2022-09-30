ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee may lose $68M as electric car sales climb

By Morgan Mitchell
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee may need to find more money for roads as more people buy electric vehicles.

Between electric and fuel-efficient vehicles as well as inflation, the state could lose nearly $500 million in gas taxes.

A state commission predicts that 10% of vehicles will be electric by 2040. If that happens, the state expects to lose $68 million.

It also predicts more fuel-efficient vehicles will cost another $163 million.

The commission suggested lawmakers consider changes to road funding so everyone pays their fair share.

Barbara Harper
3d ago

Going to spend millions on charging stations ? What about repairs to roads and new roads that need built ? All bridges that still need repairs,replacing ? Come on Man ! Even railroads need repairs. How about all gas & water lines that are decades old ? Same people ignoring real issues. Greed . As our country deteriorates the elite sit on their golden stage pointing fingers at eachother. All of them working together to sell us something we don't need and can't afford.

"Truth be Told"
3d ago

Yes, but when all those people buying electric cars can't afford $25,000 for a new battery for their car, they will resort back to gas cars. No need for panic. !!!! 🤔

Tenn Knox
3d ago

TN has billions surplus, stop taxing poor people so much. stop giving $to corporations that is tax money.

