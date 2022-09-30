Tennessee may lose $68M as electric car sales climb
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee may need to find more money for roads as more people buy electric vehicles.
Between electric and fuel-efficient vehicles as well as inflation, the state could lose nearly $500 million in gas taxes.
A state commission predicts that 10% of vehicles will be electric by 2040. If that happens, the state expects to lose $68 million.
It also predicts more fuel-efficient vehicles will cost another $163 million.
The commission suggested lawmakers consider changes to road funding so everyone pays their fair share.
