BBC

Lowry's Going to the Match: Mayor wants export ban put on £8m work

A mayor has called for an export ban to be placed on a Lowry painting valued at £8m to allow time for a campaign to buy it for his city "to gather momentum". Going to the Match is to be auctioned by the Professional Footballers' Association charity later in October.
POLITICS
BBC

Danish Royal Family: Queen 'sorry' after stripping grandchildren's titles

The Queen of Denmark has apologised after stripping four of her grandchildren of their royal titles - but has not reversed the decision. Queen Margrethe II said she wanted the monarchy in "keeping with the times", that her decision had been a long time coming, and that it would "future-proof" the institution.
EUROPE
BBC

Jessica Lawson death: Teacher thought pontoon was safety feature

A teacher in charge of a school trip where a 12-year-old girl drowned after a pontoon capsized said he thought the platform was a safety feature. Jessica Lawson, from Wolfreton School near Hull, had been swimming in a lake near Limoges, France, in 2015 when it overturned. She later died in hospital.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Rikki Neave police 'ignored scientific evidence'

Six-year-old Rikki Neave disappeared after leaving home for school in November 1994 - his body was discovered the following day. A BBC investigation has found that police ignored scientific evidence to build a case against his mother, leaving his killer free for more than 20 years. When Rikki Neave's naked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA

The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
ANIMALS
BBC

Essex man jailed over £226m Caribbean resort scam

A fraudster who duped more than 8,000 people into investing in celebrity-backed luxury Caribbean holiday resorts in a £226m scam has been jailed. An investigation found David Ames, from Essex, used celebrity endorsements to lure people into the fraudulent scheme. The 70-year-old denied two counts of fraud by abuse...
TENNIS
BBC

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Man charged with schoolgirl's murder

A man has been charged with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot in her home in Liverpool. The nine-year-old was fatally wounded as her mother tried to stop a gunman chasing another man into their house. Thomas Cashman, 34, of West Derby, Liverpool, has also been charged with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Eileen Cotter: Man denies 1974 Islington murder

A 79-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a woman who was found strangled 48 years ago. John Apelgren is accused of killing 22-year-old Eileen Cotter, whose body was found near some garages in Highbury, north London, on 1 June 1974. He is also accused of the indecent assault...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Freeze Welsh rents, Plaid Cymru tells Labour ministers

Welsh Labour ministers are facing calls to freeze rents to tackle the cost of living crisis. Plaid Cymru said the Welsh government should be using "all the tools in its power to shield our most vulnerable over winter". First Minister Mark Drakeford warned it would not be a "panacea". The...
POLITICS
