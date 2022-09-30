Read full article on original website
Police ID 24-Year-Old Killed In Crash With Tractor-Trailer In CT
Police identified a 24-year-old man who died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Connecticut. The crash happened in the Hartford County town of South Windsor at the intersection of Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street at about 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, the South Windsor Police Department reported. Nathan...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Homicide on Park Street in Hartford under investigation
A woman is speaking out after her father was the victim of a homicide in Enfield. Waterbury police: 11-year-old arrested for posting school threat on social media. n 11-year-old is facing charges for posting a school threat on social media, according to Waterbury police. Updated: 7 hours ago. Deadly shooting...
Accused Bank Robber From Hartford Nabbed After Chase, Bristol Crash, Police Say
A Connecticut man is behind bars after allegedly holding up a victim at a Webster Bank ATM at gunpoint. The incident took place in Bristol around 11:20 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, at the bank located at 575 Farmington Ave. According to Lt. Craig O'Connor of the Bristol Police, William Walker,...
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead, 2 Critically Injured in Shooting During Carjacking in Hartford: Police
One person is dead and two others are critically injured after multiple shots were fired near the Lofts on the Park in Hartford Monday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of 1429 Park St. at about 3:15 p.m. after getting reports of multiple shots fired. Police found a man,...
Erratic Driving Traffic Stop In Enfield Leads To Discovery Of Stolen Handgun, Police Say
A 51-year-old man is facing charges after police said he was found in possession of a stolen handgun during a traffic stop in Connecticut. Troopers in Hartford County received a report of an erratic vehicle on I-91 southbound near Exit 46 in Enfield at about 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, according to Connecticut State Police.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Hartford police investigating shooting on Park Street
A woman is speaking out after her father was the victim of a homicide in Enfield. Waterbury police: 11-year-old arrested for posting school threat on social media. n 11-year-old is facing charges for posting a school threat on social media, according to Waterbury police. Updated: 7 hours ago. Deadly shooting...
Carjacking suspect dead, two other men wounded, in Parkville shootout
An attempted carjacking escalated into a deadly shootout outside an apartment building in Hartford’s Parkville neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to police. One person was killed and two others were reported in critical-but-stable condition.
Man Killed After Car Crashes Into Tree In Springfield, Police Say
A man died after crashing his car into a tree in Western Massachusetts. The crash took place in Hampden County around 1;20 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1 in Springfield in the 700 block of Berkshire Avenue. According to Ryan Walsh, a spokesman for the Springfield Police, officers who responded to the...
Eyewitness News
Three shot, one dead following attempted carjacking in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police in Hartford are investigating an attempted carjacking that left one person dead. They said it happened on Park Street around 3:15 p.m. on Monday. A victim was followed into the parking lot of 1429 Apartments by two people. Those two people, according to police,...
Newington officer suffers fatal medical emergency at home
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Newington police officer unexpectedly died on Saturday while he was off duty. The Newington Police Department said Officer Alan “Tank” Tancreti suffered an unexpected medical emergency at his home. “Words can not express the tremendous loss our family feels after losing Alan,” Sgt. Ryan Deane wrote in a statement. The […]
westernmassnews.com
Motorcycle crash on Route 20
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle early Monday morning. The crash happened on Route 20 in West Springfield at 2 A.M. West Springfield Police report the crash is under investigation. Stay updated with Western Mass News as more information becomes available. Copyright 2022....
Eyewitness News
Route 8 Road in Colebrook closed due to tractor trailer crash
COLEBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A portion of Route 8 Road in Colebrook was closed Tuesday morning because of an overturned tractor trailer. The Department of Transportation said the crash happened at the road’s intersection with Sandy Brook Road. It was first reported around 4:40 a.m. There’s no word on...
Driver dies in Springfield car accident
A man died after crashing into a tree on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield early Saturday morning.
mycitizensnews.com
Man who died near Beacon Falls Train Station identified
BEACON FALLS — Connecticut State Police have identified an elderly man who was found deceased near the Beacon Falls Train Station on Friday, September 23 evening. State police responded to a wooded area about half of a mile north of the train station near Cold Spring Road a few minutes before 7 p.m. Troopers arrived on the scene to an older man who appeared to be homeless and appeared to have gone through a “medical episode,” according to a police press release.
Eyewitness News
EXCLUSIVE: Daughter of Enfield homicide victim speaks out
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A woman is speaking out after her father was the victim of a homicide in Enfield. Authorities are still trying to find 56-year-old Christopher Kennedy’s killer after he was found inside the town green’s gazebo back in August. On Monday, his daughter spoke exclusively...
newstalknewengland.com
Police Are Investigating A Teenager Shot In Bloomfield, Connecticut
Police in Bloomfield, Connecticut are investigating a shooting on Tyler Street. It happened Saturday afternoon and was originally reported by a caller as an accidental discharge. One person, a male, 14 years-old was shot on the front porch of the house. Two other teens on scene told police a male...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Dogs attacked by coyotes in Burlington
A woman is speaking out after her father was the victim of a homicide in Enfield. Waterbury police: 11-year-old arrested for posting school threat on social media. n 11-year-old is facing charges for posting a school threat on social media, according to Waterbury police. Updated: 7 hours ago. Deadly shooting...
Pickup truck hits Westfield police cruiser, officer injured
A police officer working a detail in Westfield was injured after his cruiser was struck by a pickup truck on Sunday night.
Eyewitness News
Police departments in the Naugatuck Valley search for armed robbery suspect
NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Police departments across the Naugatuck Valley continue to look for a man they say is behind multiple armed robberies. A witness to the robbery at Cork N Keg in Naugatuck said there was a getaway driver, along with the male suspect police put pictures out of.
trumbulltimes.com
Tractor-trailer crushes car on I-91 in East Windsor, police say
EAST WINDSOR — A driver lost control on Interstate-91 early Friday, hitting a tandem tractor-trailer, which crushed the Volkswagen Jetta and went over the concrete barrier, forcing authorities to shut down most lanes and snarling rush-hour traffic. The Volkswagen’s driver suffered minor injuries and declined to go to the...
