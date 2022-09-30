ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 222

Hamster64
3d ago

This won’t be the first incident. This is going to get really ugly. And this is what happens when you decide to break other countries laws and policies. You take a chance in breaking laws. Not sorry for the criminals that got shot. No one has a responsibility to protect people breaking laws

Reply(42)
81
Uncle Donkey
3d ago

Hell yeah Protecting the Sovereignty and the laws of the United States is what we the people should be doing. This is not the governments United States this is the peoples united states. And since our inept president and the rest of the Demonrats won’t do it, the law abiding citizens have to

Reply(5)
38
Hossflyy
3d ago

Give those two Americans bigger guns. Isn’t our duty to protect the nation against all invading forces? The day of reckoning is going to be sooner than most think regarding the brown tsunami.

Reply(1)
24
Related
People

'Bubbly' Mother and Daughter Among 5 People Killed in Texas Shooting: 'Terrible and Senseless'

Police apprehended a suspect after the killings of five people in McGregor, a town about 20 miles southwest of Waco A suspect was apprehended after five people were shot to death in Central Texas on Thursday morning. Mayor Jimmy Hering confirmed the news about the violence, which happened in McGregor, about 20 miles southwest of Waco. "This terrible and senseless act of violence has devastated our town," Hering said per KCEN-TV. "While the families are being notified of the details, we ask that you keep them, the officers, and the community of McGregor...
MCGREGOR, TX
People

8-Months-Pregnant Texas Woman Is Fatally Shot the Day Before Her Baby Shower

Jennifer Hernandez, a 20-year-old mom-to-be, was just one day shy of celebrating her baby shower when she was shot to death on a Texas roadway Authorities in Texas are searching for the person or persons responsible for the deaths of a soon-to-be mom and her unborn child in a drive-by shooting near a Texas gas station. Jennifer Hernandez, a 20-year-old mom-to-be expecting a boy, was just one day shy of celebrating her baby shower when she was shot to death while riding in a car with her boyfriend...
TEXAS STATE
Black Enterprise

Black Texas Mother Arrested After Reporting Her Child in Danger To Be Awarded $150,000

The city of Fort Worth, Texas, has agreed to pay $150,000 to the Black mother police arrested in 2016 after she reported her child in danger. Jacqueline Craig is set to receive the settlement following the Fort Worth City Council’s pending approval, which is expected next month, WFAA reported. The payout is a result of a five-year-long federal civil rights lawsuit that Craig filed against the city accusing police of violating her rights during an arrest.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Independent

Pallbearer at father’s funeral shot dead by plainclothes officers serving fugitive warrant arrest

The family of a man who was shot and killed by law enforcement after he helped carry his father’s coffin is demanding answers. Jason Arnie Owens, 37, was a pallbearer at his father’s funeral on 24 August, when he was shot dead in front of 40 mourners by two plainclothes officers outside a funeral home in West Virginia, the Associated Press reported.Family members claim the officers opened fire before Mr Owens realised what was happening. The officers arrived at the scene to enforce a fugitive warrant and called the victim’s name but did not give him a chance to...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#West Texas#Shooting#U S#Violent Crime#U S Mexico#Lasalle Corrections
HeySoCal

Attorney says LAPD captain should get $8M for stress over photo

A Los Angeles Police Department captain whose requests that the entire department be informed that a widely distributed photo of a topless woman that resembled her was in fact not her image is entitled to $8 million for her emotional distress caused by the lack of appropriate follow- up action by the department, her attorney told a jury Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Arizona man, 52, flagged down a deputy in the middle of the road and confessed to fatally shooting his stepfather, 61, because he was 'too lazy' to bury the body

An Arizona man flagged down police from the middle of a desert highway to confess to murder because he was 'too lazy' to bury the body, arrest records show. Deputies from the Cochise County Sheriff's office came across Jay Albery Stevens, 52, around 1am on Thursday as he hailed them down from a crossroads outside the town of McNeal, about 30 minutes from the Mexican border in southeastern Arizona.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
Fox News

13 migrants now confirmed dead following Rio Grande crossing at Texas border

A total of 13 migrants have now been confirmed dead after a massive group last week tried to cross the Rio Grande River near the Texas border. Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector, including Border Patrol's Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) and riverine agents, responded on Thursday to a large group of people near Eagle Pass, Texas, and apprehended 53 migrants. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) Air and Marine officials also aided in the mission.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

5 slain in Texas neighborhood identified; suspect charged

McGREGOR, Texas (AP) — Officials have disclosed the identities of five people killed in a Central Texas neighborhood, as well as the suspect in the slayings. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Friday that Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, of Mexico, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. More charges are pending. He was shot and wounded Thursday in a gunfight with officers at the scene where five people were found shot dead, officials said. He was treated at a hospital before being booked into the McLennan County Jail without bond. The five bodies were found at two houses in McGregor, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Waco. The DPS identified them as Monica Delgado, 38, Miguel Avila, 15, and Natallie Avila, 14, along with next-door neighbors Lorena Aviles, 47, and her daughter, Natalie Aviles, 20.
MCGREGOR, TX
Fox News

Border officials, Mexican government target five suspected human smugglers in ‘Se Busca Información’ campaign

American and Mexican authorities have announced five suspects accused of trafficking people across the border. The effort is part of the "Se Busca Información" campaign, an initiative between the Mexican government and U.S. Border Patrol. They allegedly operate near Del Rio, Texas. "Human smugglers work for opportunistic criminal organizations...
DEL RIO, TX
The Independent

Ten people killed in cartel shooting at Mexico pool hall

Ten people have been killed by drug cartel gunmen in a Mexican pool hall. The Santa Rosa de Lima cartel has allegedly claimed responsibility for the violent scene at the bar in the Tarimoro municipality, in the state of Guanajuato, Infobae reported. The assailants ambushed El Jarras pool hall, an establishment in the area downtown, where local festivities were taking place. Nine people died on the scene and one victim succumbed to their injuries after being transported to a hospital. Gruesome images of the attack on Wednesday night began circulating online shortly after. In a harrowing video reportedly recorded by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Baltimore Police Arrest Black Former Marine Who Disarmed Attacker During Bar Altercation

A former Marine was arrested by Baltimore Police Department officers after the veteran disarmed another man during an altercation at a bar. According to the Washington Times, 57-year-old Lloyd Muldrow was meeting friends at the Tequila Sunset bar on July 4 when a fight broke out between patrons Wesley Henderson and Marshall Cullens. Henderson reportedly became upset when an ex-girlfriend began dancing with Cullens.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Five dead in Texas shooting as police hold suspect in custody

Five people are “confirmed deceased” after a mass shooting in a small town in Texas, according to officials.Police have a suspect in custody for the killings in McGregor, Texas, Department of Public Safety sergeant Ryan Howard told reporters.Mr Howard said the shooting occured on Thursday morning.“The main thing was an officer-involved shooting as well as another incident that took place,” he said. “Because that incident is still under investigation, I can’t give full details about the incident that transpired.”Officials have not yet released the identity of the victims or the alleged shooter.A GoFundMe page identifies two of the victims...
CBS News

CBS News

559K+
Followers
67K+
Post
394M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy