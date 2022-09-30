Read full article on original website
Staten Island street to be renamed for once-enslaved man buried beneath it
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When Heather Quinlan first set foot in the strip mall parking lot at the corner of Forest and Livermore avenues, she hoped she would somehow reconnect with the past and feel, hear or see something – anything – that would help her uncover the injustice that lies beneath. But when she first visited the site – which according to city records, is the final resting place for at least 1,000 Black souls -- no physical or emotional reaction came.
New Dorp Restaurant Crawl: It’s coming soon. What you need to know.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — From the umami of Asian fare to nutmeg-kissed pumpkin treats, curious gourmands can find their way through a three-hour food tour of The Lane. The semi-annual New Dorp Restaurant Crawl will soon be in motion to showcase New Dorp Lane’s eclectic eats. The event...
Annual run for Victoria kicks off Sunday morning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The second annual 5K run honoring Victoria McDonnell, whose final “heroic act” saved the lives of three people, will kick off Sunday morning at Clove Lakes Park. The event will take place at 9:30 a.m. with a brief ceremony, and then officially kick off...
Now 24/7, NYC speed camera tickets explode with $16M spike in fines during first weeks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- More than half of the speed camera violations in New York City in August were issued during overnight and weekend hours in which the cameras previously could not operate. On Aug. 1, New York City’s speed cameras shifted to around-the-clock operation, now ticketing motorists 24 hours...
The end of an era: After more than 70 years in business, Suzanne’s Fashion Corner in West Brighton is closing
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For decades, Suzanne’s Fashion Corner in West Brighton has been a neighborhood hub. Stocked full of special occasion clothing and one-of-a-kind children’s dresses and suits, the Forest Avenue boutique has been the go-to spot for wedding wear and luncheon attire -- its owner, Suzanne Berelson, doling out seasoned advice on stockings and accessories. But Bererlson, a trusted authority on pantsuits and cocktail dresses, recently made a major life decision: After more than 70 years in business, she will soon close her doors for good.
Annual blessing of the animals is returned in New York City
The annual blessing of the animals returned to the Cathedral of St. John the Divine Sunday afternoon.
The Best Haunted Houses in Staten Island and New Jersey
Prepare to be scared, because haunted house season is here! And if you have teens and tweens who truly embrace the spirit of Halloween, you’ll want to check out this list of some of the best haunted houses in Staten Island and New Jersey that just might have you running to the door to escape! […] The post The Best Haunted Houses in Staten Island and New Jersey appeared first on SI Parent.
queenoftheclick.com
Bella – Missing Dog in Brooklyn
Bella has been missing since 9/11/22. Bella was last seen on 20th Avenue and Shore Pkwy. She is the owners ESA. *REWARD* for her safe return. No Questions asked. 917-500-6663.
Adams’ migrant ship plan at homeport not the kind of waterfront development Staten Islanders want. Or deserve (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The old Navy homeport in Stapleton has been a disheveled blight for years. Staten Island officials and advocates have repeatedly called on the city to redevelop the site. Mayor Eric Adams finally has a plan for the area, but not something that will actually benefit...
NYC dining: We’ve ranked the 20 hottest restaurants about to open on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the next month, a spate of new food spots will open on Staten Island. Based on the number of email inquiries, pings on the @WhereStatenIslandEats and @StatenEats pages plus the volume of clicks on stories, check out the most anticipated restaurants imminently opening on Staten Island.
Is all ‘boom party’ noise coming from NJ? Residents report similar sounds on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – At first it appeared loud music from “boom parties” keeping Staten Islanders up all night was coming from Elizabeth, N.J., but now it appears the music is also emanating closer to home. And elected officials in Elizabeth haven’t denied “boom parties” in the...
‘Bus lanes are for buses’: New MTA bus lane enforcement cameras coming to this Staten Island route
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There are speed cameras along the roads, red light cameras at the intersections, and soon, even some of Staten Island’s buses will be issuing tickets. On Monday, the MTA announced that it will expand the use of high-tech automated mobile cameras installed on buses to capture real-time bus lane violations along its routes in an effort to speed up service.
Community Board meetings this week: City to provide updates on Lighthouse Pointe, Pier 1
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Building applications, the status of Pier 1 and district financial needs will be the subject of upcoming Staten Island Community Board meetings this week. Community Board 1. Community Board 1 will host a budget public hearing for fiscal year 2024 in the board office on...
Streets renamed to honor NYPD officers killed in 2003 undercover operation in Tompkinsville
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Nearly 20 years after two Staten Island detectives paid the ultimate sacrifice for the borough they swore to protect, the intersection where they were found fatally wounded now bears their legacy. As of Saturday, under the street sign for St. Paul Avenue in Tompkinsville, a...
1 injured in fire in West Brighton
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A member of the FDNY was injured in an all-hands fire in West Brighton, Saturday afternoon. The call came in at 2:52 p.m., to the 200 block of Broadway, an FDNY spokesperson stated, to a fire inside a private dwelling. One firefighter was rushed to Richmond...
West Brighton house fire displaces resident; firefighter recovering from injury
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An all-hands fire in West Brighton on Saturday left one person displaced and a firefighter injured. The FDNY responded to a row of apartments along the 200 block of Broadway around 2:52 p.m. for a report of smoke and flames inside a private dwelling. The one-floor home was boarded up Sunday.
ilovetheupperwestside.com
NYPD Finds Body Floating in Central Park Lake
Early Friday morning, the decomposing body of a young man was pulled from the lake in Central Park by West Drive and 79th Street, said a New York Police Department spokesperson. Described as a fully-clothed, unidentified male in his 20s, police found the body unconscious and unresponsive when they got...
Meet this curious NJ squirrel that walks right up to you
Something you don't see every day in New Jersey. When wildlife walks right up to you without you doing anything to prompt it. This is something that happened to me while working on my laptop at Monmouth County's Thompson Park in Lincroft, NJ. I was just sitting there minding my own business when all of a sudden, this little squirrel approached me.
PICS & VIDEOS: NJ animal center welcomes shelter dogs from Florida
Nearly 90 pets from Florida shelters were airlifted to New Jersey Sunday in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Huge N.J. go-kart track with 45 mph speeds plans December opening. Latest updates.
Surface work at a massive go-kart track set to open this December in Edison has been completed and the company, Supercharged Entertainment, plans to begin hiring workers this month. The complex is slated to open in early December on Route 1 South in Edison next to Topgolf Edison, the company...
