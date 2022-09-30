ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island street to be renamed for once-enslaved man buried beneath it

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When Heather Quinlan first set foot in the strip mall parking lot at the corner of Forest and Livermore avenues, she hoped she would somehow reconnect with the past and feel, hear or see something – anything – that would help her uncover the injustice that lies beneath. But when she first visited the site – which according to city records, is the final resting place for at least 1,000 Black souls -- no physical or emotional reaction came.
The Staten Island Advance

The end of an era: After more than 70 years in business, Suzanne’s Fashion Corner in West Brighton is closing

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For decades, Suzanne’s Fashion Corner in West Brighton has been a neighborhood hub. Stocked full of special occasion clothing and one-of-a-kind children’s dresses and suits, the Forest Avenue boutique has been the go-to spot for wedding wear and luncheon attire -- its owner, Suzanne Berelson, doling out seasoned advice on stockings and accessories. But Bererlson, a trusted authority on pantsuits and cocktail dresses, recently made a major life decision: After more than 70 years in business, she will soon close her doors for good.
Staten Island Parent

The Best Haunted Houses in Staten Island and New Jersey

Prepare to be scared, because haunted house season is here! And if you have teens and tweens who truly embrace the spirit of Halloween, you’ll want to check out this list of some of the best haunted houses in Staten Island and New Jersey that just might have you running to the door to escape! […] The post The Best Haunted Houses in Staten Island and New Jersey appeared first on SI Parent.
queenoftheclick.com

Bella – Missing Dog in Brooklyn

Bella has been missing since 9/11/22. Bella was last seen on 20th Avenue and Shore Pkwy. She is the owners ESA. *REWARD* for her safe return. No Questions asked. 917-500-6663.
The Staten Island Advance

‘Bus lanes are for buses’: New MTA bus lane enforcement cameras coming to this Staten Island route

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There are speed cameras along the roads, red light cameras at the intersections, and soon, even some of Staten Island’s buses will be issuing tickets. On Monday, the MTA announced that it will expand the use of high-tech automated mobile cameras installed on buses to capture real-time bus lane violations along its routes in an effort to speed up service.
The Staten Island Advance

1 injured in fire in West Brighton

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A member of the FDNY was injured in an all-hands fire in West Brighton, Saturday afternoon. The call came in at 2:52 p.m., to the 200 block of Broadway, an FDNY spokesperson stated, to a fire inside a private dwelling. One firefighter was rushed to Richmond...
ilovetheupperwestside.com

NYPD Finds Body Floating in Central Park Lake

Early Friday morning, the decomposing body of a young man was pulled from the lake in Central Park by West Drive and 79th Street, said a New York Police Department spokesperson. Described as a fully-clothed, unidentified male in his 20s, police found the body unconscious and unresponsive when they got...
New Jersey 101.5

Meet this curious NJ squirrel that walks right up to you

Something you don't see every day in New Jersey. When wildlife walks right up to you without you doing anything to prompt it. This is something that happened to me while working on my laptop at Monmouth County's Thompson Park in Lincroft, NJ. I was just sitting there minding my own business when all of a sudden, this little squirrel approached me.
The Staten Island Advance

