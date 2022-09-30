Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Watch: Messi Shines With a Vintage Free-Kick Goal vs. OGC Nice
Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi is back scoring free-kick goals. Messi snapped his free-kick goals drought in the Argentina’s national team recent 3-0 international friendly win over Jamaica. The Argentine forward made it back-to-back matches with a free-kick goal in PSG’s Ligue 1 home fixture against OGC Nice.
Graham Potter looks like he has Chelsea squad united after subs Gallagher and Pulisic link up for winner
A HAPPY squad is good news for Chelsea fans - just ask Conor Gallagher. There was a sense of inevitability that Selhurst Park would be the place for Gallagher to spark his Chelsea career into life. Graham Potter last month came in to a club with a history of fractured...
lastwordonsports.com
USMNT Star Left ‘Dumbfounded’ by Former Chelsea Manager
It goes without saying that all elite sportsmen and women have to be self-assured to reach such heights. Football is the biggest example of this and there have been a number of players to question Thomas Tuchel during his time with Chelsea. The German manager ruffled the feathers of USMNT star Christian Pulisic particularly.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag left Manchester United striker on the bench ‘out of respect’
Erik ten Hag said that he did not introduce Cristiano Ronaldo as a substitute in Manchester United’s 6-3 derby defeat to Manchester City out of respect for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s career.Ronaldo was an unused substitute at the Etihad as hat-tricks by Erling Haaland and Phil Foden devastated United, ending Ten Hag’s run of four consecutive Premier League victories.Anthony Martial was instead introduced during the second half, making his first appearance since August after a spell out with an Achilles injury, and scored twice late on to reduce the arrears.Ten Hag revealed that he brought Martial on with the...
Man Utd news LIVE: Ten Hag’s Cristiano Ronaldo comments cause stir, Man City loss reaction, PSV set Gakpo transfer price
MANCHESTER UNITED were woefully short of their cross-town neighbours during a 6-3 defeat at Manchester City. Erling Haaland and Phil Foden did the damage as City dominated the game, going 6-1 up before United pulled back two late goals. Cristiano Ronaldo was an unused substitute during the match. Erik ten...
Roy Keane unhappy with ‘disrespect’ Manchester United show to Cristiano Ronaldo
Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has accused the club of “showing disrespect” to Cristiano Ronaldo by leaving him sitting on the substitutes’ bench.The 37-year-old Portuguese superstar, who has started just one Premier League game this season, did not make it onto the pitch during Sunday’s 6-3 derby drubbing at Manchester City with manager Erik ten Hag later revealing he did not use him as a mark of respect.However, Keane, who played alongside Ronaldo during his first spell at Old Trafford, insists the reverse is true and that the club would have been better off allowing him to leave during...
Novak Djokovic won, quite literally, the biggest prize in tennis at the Tel Aviv Open
"In awe at the size of this trophy," tweeted the US Open after Djokovic won the Tel Aviv Open on Sunday. "Absolute unit."
Manchester United Fans Walk Out Of Etihad Stadium At Half Time
Manchester United fans have walked out of the away end at the Etihad Stadium with their side down 4-0 against Manchester City.
Watch Lionel Messi Score His First Free-Kick Goal For PSG In Win Over Nice
Messi has now scored 60 free-kick goals in his career - two more than Cristiano Ronaldo.
NWSL abuse was systemic, damning report says
An independent investigation into the scandals that erupted in the National Women's Soccer League last season found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct were systemic in the sport, impacting multiple teams, coaches and players, according to a report released Monday. “Abuse in the NWSL is rooted in a deeper culture in women’s soccer, beginning in youth leagues, that normalizes verbally abusive coaching and blurs boundaries between coaches and players,” former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates wrote in her report on the investigation. U.S. Soccer commissioned the investigation by Yates and the law firm King & Spaulding after former NWSL...
Jaelin Howell replaces Taylor Kornieck on USWNT roster
Jaelin Howell is back in the fold for the U.S. women’s national team. Two days after missing out on the initial roster, the Racing Louisville midfielder has been called in by USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski after an ankle injury ruled Taylor Kornieck out for games against England (Friday October 7, 3:00pm ET, Fox) and Spain (Tuesday October 11, 2:30pm ET, ESPN2). Kornieck suffered the ankle injury in the final moments of San Diego Wave’s playoff-clinching 2-2 draw against the Orlando Pride last Sunday. Howell’s last appearance with the USWNT came back in April against Uzbekistan, and though she was called up for...
SkySports
Man City 6-3 Man Utd: Erik ten Hag says he did not play Cristiano Ronaldo in derby 'out of respect'
Erik ten Hag says he did not bring Cristiano Ronaldo off the bench during Manchester United's 6-3 defeat at Manchester City "out of respect". But former Man Utd captain Roy Keane has criticised the club's handling of the Portuguese superstar, declaring that United are displaying "disrespect" to the striker. The...
Robert Lewandowski Breaks 21st Century La Liga Record As Barcelona Beat Mallorca
Lewandowski scored the winner with his ninth league goal of the season.
Alana Cook sent Midge Purce $10 for helping OL Reign win the NWSL Shield
OL Reign won the NWSL Shield on Saturday, but not without a little help from Gotham FC. The Portland Thorns were looking good to clinch the Shield, awarded for the best NWSL regular-season record, when last-place Gotham came up with an unlikely late comeback to turn a two-goal deficit into a 3-3 draw on the season’s final day. The draw snapped a league-record 12-game losing streak and handed OL Reign a chance to swipe the Shield away from their Northwest rivals if they could defeat the Orlando Pride later in the evening. The Reign emphatically did just that, winning 3-0 to clinch the...
On Loan Liverpool Player Suffers Nasty Looking Ankle Injury
Sepp van den Berg looks to have picked up a nasty looking ankle injury playing for Schalke.
FOX Sports
Revolution beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Bou's game-winner
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored in the 85th minute to help lead the New England Revolution to a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday. Giacomo Vrioni gave the Revolution (10-12-11) a 1-0 lead in the 32nd minute on a penalty kick. Josef Martinez scored for United...
Damning Women’s Soccer Report Finds Teams More Concerned With Lawsuits Than Abuse of Players
A pattern of sexual misconduct, abuse of power, and “degrading tirades” populate a damning investigative report into the abuse of women’s soccer players, per The New York Times. Related Neymar Jr. Looks to His Home (and His Tattoos) for New Puma Collection BTS Is Ready for the FIFA World Cup as They Release a New Version of 'Yet to Come' DeMario Jackson: Two Women Accuse Controversial 'Bachelor in Paradise' Star of Rape Monday’s report included information from more than 200 interviews, detailing the alleged abuse and revelations involving those at the highest level at National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). The report also accuses the...
FIFA・
NYCFC stuns Orlando City with two late goals
HARRISON, N.J. -- Talles Magno's goal helped lead New York City FC to a 2-1 victory over Orlando City on Sunday.His goal in the 81st minute, assisted by Gabriel Pereira, put NYCFC (15-11-7) on top 2-1.NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens.Facundo Torres scored the lone goal for Orlando (13-13-6).NYCFC is in third place in the Eastern Conference with 52 points, two ahead of New York Red Bulls.NYCFC outshot Orlando 11-9, with four shots on goal to one for Orlando.Sean Johnson saved one of the two shots he faced for NYCFC. Pedro Gallese saved two of the four shots he faced for Orlando.NYCFC visits Atlanta United on Sunday, while Orlando will visit Inter Miami on Wednesday.
U.S. Women’s Soccer League Subjected Players to ‘Systemic’ Abuse, Report Finds
Abuse and misconduct were endemic at the highest levels of women’s professional soccer, with governing bodies and top officials “failing” to act on reports of wrongdoing, according to an independent investigation into the National Women’s Soccer League. “Abuse in the NWSL is rooted in a deeper culture in women’s soccer, beginning in youth leagues,” reads an executive summary of the report, which was conducted by former Attorney General Sally Q. Yates. The 173-page report’s findings of “systemic” abuse by coaches stem from more than 89,000 records and 200 interviews with current and former players, coaches, owners, and front-office employees. “Those at the NWSL and USSF in a position to correct the record stayed silent,” the summary states. “And no one at the teams, the League, or the Federation demanded better.” Jessica Berman, the NWSL commissioner, said leadership would “learn from and take responsibility for the painful lessons of the past in order to move the League into a better future.”Read it at The Wall Street Journal
Barcelona knew Robert Lewandowski was good. But not this good | Sid Lowe
He’s raised standards, topped the scoring charts and taken Barça to the summit. No wonder Xavi calls him a ‘blessing’
