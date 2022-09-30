Abuse and misconduct were endemic at the highest levels of women’s professional soccer, with governing bodies and top officials “failing” to act on reports of wrongdoing, according to an independent investigation into the National Women’s Soccer League. “Abuse in the NWSL is rooted in a deeper culture in women’s soccer, beginning in youth leagues,” reads an executive summary of the report, which was conducted by former Attorney General Sally Q. Yates. The 173-page report’s findings of “systemic” abuse by coaches stem from more than 89,000 records and 200 interviews with current and former players, coaches, owners, and front-office employees. “Those at the NWSL and USSF in a position to correct the record stayed silent,” the summary states. “And no one at the teams, the League, or the Federation demanded better.” Jessica Berman, the NWSL commissioner, said leadership would “learn from and take responsibility for the painful lessons of the past in order to move the League into a better future.”Read it at The Wall Street Journal

