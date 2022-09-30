ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Yardbarker

Watch: Messi Shines With a Vintage Free-Kick Goal vs. OGC Nice

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi is back scoring free-kick goals. Messi snapped his free-kick goals drought in the Argentina’s national team recent 3-0 international friendly win over Jamaica. The Argentine forward made it back-to-back matches with a free-kick goal in PSG’s Ligue 1 home fixture against OGC Nice.
SOCCER
lastwordonsports.com

USMNT Star Left ‘Dumbfounded’ by Former Chelsea Manager

It goes without saying that all elite sportsmen and women have to be self-assured to reach such heights. Football is the biggest example of this and there have been a number of players to question Thomas Tuchel during his time with Chelsea. The German manager ruffled the feathers of USMNT star Christian Pulisic particularly.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag left Manchester United striker on the bench ‘out of respect’

Erik ten Hag said that he did not introduce Cristiano Ronaldo as a substitute in Manchester United’s 6-3 derby defeat to Manchester City out of respect for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s career.Ronaldo was an unused substitute at the Etihad as hat-tricks by Erling Haaland and Phil Foden devastated United, ending Ten Hag’s run of four consecutive Premier League victories.Anthony Martial was instead introduced during the second half, making his first appearance since August after a spell out with an Achilles injury, and scored twice late on to reduce the arrears.Ten Hag revealed that he brought Martial on with the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Roy Keane unhappy with ‘disrespect’ Manchester United show to Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has accused the club of “showing disrespect” to Cristiano Ronaldo by leaving him sitting on the substitutes’ bench.The 37-year-old Portuguese superstar, who has started just one Premier League game this season, did not make it onto the pitch during Sunday’s 6-3 derby drubbing at Manchester City with manager Erik ten Hag later revealing he did not use him as a mark of respect.However, Keane, who played alongside Ronaldo during his first spell at Old Trafford, insists the reverse is true and that the club would have been better off allowing him to leave during...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

NWSL abuse was systemic, damning report says

An independent investigation into the scandals that erupted in the National Women's Soccer League last season found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct were systemic in the sport, impacting multiple teams, coaches and players, according to a report released Monday. “Abuse in the NWSL is rooted in a deeper culture in women’s soccer, beginning in youth leagues, that normalizes verbally abusive coaching and blurs boundaries between coaches and players,” former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Q. Yates wrote in her report on the investigation. U.S. Soccer commissioned the investigation by Yates and the law firm King & Spaulding after former NWSL...
PUBLIC SAFETY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaelin Howell replaces Taylor Kornieck on USWNT roster

Jaelin Howell is back in the fold for the U.S. women’s national team. Two days after missing out on the initial roster, the Racing Louisville midfielder has been called in by USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski after an ankle injury ruled Taylor Kornieck out for games against England (Friday October 7, 3:00pm ET, Fox) and Spain (Tuesday October 11, 2:30pm ET, ESPN2). Kornieck suffered the ankle injury in the final moments of San Diego Wave’s playoff-clinching 2-2 draw against the Orlando Pride last Sunday. Howell’s last appearance with the USWNT came back in April against Uzbekistan, and though she was called up for...
SOCCER
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alana Cook sent Midge Purce $10 for helping OL Reign win the NWSL Shield

OL Reign won the NWSL Shield on Saturday, but not without a little help from Gotham FC. The Portland Thorns were looking good to clinch the Shield, awarded for the best NWSL regular-season record, when last-place Gotham came up with an unlikely late comeback to turn a two-goal deficit into a 3-3 draw on the season’s final day. The draw snapped a league-record 12-game losing streak and handed OL Reign a chance to swipe the Shield away from their Northwest rivals if they could defeat the Orlando Pride later in the evening. The Reign emphatically did just that, winning 3-0 to clinch the...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Revolution beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Bou's game-winner

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored in the 85th minute to help lead the New England Revolution to a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday. Giacomo Vrioni gave the Revolution (10-12-11) a 1-0 lead in the 32nd minute on a penalty kick. Josef Martinez scored for United...
ATLANTA, GA
Rolling Stone

Damning Women’s Soccer Report Finds Teams More Concerned With Lawsuits Than Abuse of Players

A pattern of sexual misconduct, abuse of power, and “degrading tirades” populate a damning investigative report into the abuse of women’s soccer players, per The New York Times. Related Neymar Jr. Looks to His Home (and His Tattoos) for New Puma Collection BTS Is Ready for the FIFA World Cup as They Release a New Version of 'Yet to Come' DeMario Jackson: Two Women Accuse Controversial 'Bachelor in Paradise' Star of Rape Monday’s report included information from more than 200 interviews, detailing the alleged abuse and revelations involving those at the highest level at National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). The report also accuses the...
FIFA
CBS New York

NYCFC stuns Orlando City with two late goals

HARRISON, N.J. -- Talles Magno's goal helped lead New York City FC to a 2-1 victory over Orlando City on Sunday.His goal in the 81st minute, assisted by Gabriel Pereira, put NYCFC (15-11-7) on top 2-1.NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens.Facundo Torres scored the lone goal for Orlando (13-13-6).NYCFC is in third place in the Eastern Conference with 52 points, two ahead of New York Red Bulls.NYCFC outshot Orlando 11-9, with four shots on goal to one for Orlando.Sean Johnson saved one of the two shots he faced for NYCFC. Pedro Gallese saved two of the four shots he faced for Orlando.NYCFC visits Atlanta United on Sunday, while Orlando will visit Inter Miami on Wednesday.
ORLANDO, FL
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Women’s Soccer League Subjected Players to ‘Systemic’ Abuse, Report Finds

Abuse and misconduct were endemic at the highest levels of women’s professional soccer, with governing bodies and top officials “failing” to act on reports of wrongdoing, according to an independent investigation into the National Women’s Soccer League. “Abuse in the NWSL is rooted in a deeper culture in women’s soccer, beginning in youth leagues,” reads an executive summary of the report, which was conducted by former Attorney General Sally Q. Yates. The 173-page report’s findings of “systemic” abuse by coaches stem from more than 89,000 records and 200 interviews with current and former players, coaches, owners, and front-office employees. “Those at the NWSL and USSF in a position to correct the record stayed silent,” the summary states. “And no one at the teams, the League, or the Federation demanded better.” Jessica Berman, the NWSL commissioner, said leadership would “learn from and take responsibility for the painful lessons of the past in order to move the League into a better future.”Read it at The Wall Street Journal
SOCCER

