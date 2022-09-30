ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaker Heights, OH

cleveland19.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Teens with guns break into Cleveland business

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland police are searching for three teens who were all caught on camera breaking into a business Sept. 21. It happened around 2 a.m. on East 79th Street and Bessemer Avenue in the North Broadway neighborhood. 19 News talked to a man who leases the building. “These...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Roomba reported stolen from home: Medina Police Blotter

A homeowner reported a Roomba vacuum and a Samsung tablet missing from their home at 7:08 p.m. Oct. 1. Police reported there was no evidence of force entry or any suspects. Police investigated an attempted break in at a condemned property at 2:45 a.m. Oct. 2. A lock was found pried off of a garage door but no one was found inside.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Man found stabbed to death in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood; suspect taken into custody

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was found stabbed to death in a stairwell Monday in the city’s Ohio City neighborhood, police said. Henry Johnson, 62, of Cleveland was found dead around 9:40 p.m. in a stairwell in the 1700 block of West 25th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Johnson had suffered from multiple stab wounds to his body.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Gunmen force man to drive to ATM, withdraw cash

AKRON, Ohio — Two gunmen forced their way into a man’s car and ordered him to drive to an ATM to withdraw money before ditching the victim and driving off in his car, police say. The 43-year-old victim wasn’t injured and his car was later found abandoned, but...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland says cross-agency sweep nets 50 violent fugitives

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A monthlong joint investigation by city, state and federal law enforcement agencies resulted in the apprehension of 50 fugitives accused of violent crimes, city officials announced during a press conference Monday. The arrests were the culmination of “Operation Clean Sweep,” which focused on suspects in Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Arrest made after man found shot to death in street

CLEVELAND — An arrest has been made in the murder of a man found shot to death next to a motorcycle in Cleveland Thursday. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Giacumo Desoto, 33, of Youngstown. According to Cleveland police reports, officers were called to the 12700 block of Signet Avenue at […]
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Youngstown man fatally shot in Cleveland; Kent man arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police records show investigators have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Youngstown man. According to police, the incident took place around 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, identified...
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

