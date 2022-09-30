Read full article on original website
Woman harassed by father of children: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
Harassment, Cherry Hill Lane: On Aug. 29, a Cherry Hill Lane resident came to the police station to report the father of her children posted something online that she found to be unsettling. The woman said the messages in question were posted on the man’s personal Facebook page. An...
Drunk Middleburg Heights man has enough of field sobriety test, tells officer ‘Take me in:’ North Royalton Police Blotter
Drunken driving, Ridge Road: On Aug. 31, police observe a speeding silver Chevy Malibu on Albion Road. The vehicle was pulled over on Ridge Road. While talking to the Middleburg Heights man, the officer smelled booze. Also, the driver acted drunk-like. He told the officer he was headed to his...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Teens with guns break into Cleveland business
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland police are searching for three teens who were all caught on camera breaking into a business Sept. 21. It happened around 2 a.m. on East 79th Street and Bessemer Avenue in the North Broadway neighborhood. 19 News talked to a man who leases the building. “These...
Man held at gunpoint, taken to ATM in Akron
Akron Police are investigating after a man says two suspects forced their way into his vehicle, drove to a nearby ATM, ordered him to withdraw cash, and then took off in his car.
Under investigation: 3 Cleveland homicides take place over the last 5 days
CLEVELAND — Three separate homicides have taken place in Cleveland over the last five days. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The first occurred on Thursday, September 29 ,on the 12700 block of Signet Avenue....
Roomba reported stolen from home: Medina Police Blotter
A homeowner reported a Roomba vacuum and a Samsung tablet missing from their home at 7:08 p.m. Oct. 1. Police reported there was no evidence of force entry or any suspects. Police investigated an attempted break in at a condemned property at 2:45 a.m. Oct. 2. A lock was found pried off of a garage door but no one was found inside.
Man found stabbed to death in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood; suspect taken into custody
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was found stabbed to death in a stairwell Monday in the city’s Ohio City neighborhood, police said. Henry Johnson, 62, of Cleveland was found dead around 9:40 p.m. in a stairwell in the 1700 block of West 25th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Johnson had suffered from multiple stab wounds to his body.
Gunmen force man to drive to ATM, withdraw cash
AKRON, Ohio — Two gunmen forced their way into a man’s car and ordered him to drive to an ATM to withdraw money before ditching the victim and driving off in his car, police say. The 43-year-old victim wasn’t injured and his car was later found abandoned, but...
Community is key at Middleburg Heights Police Station dedication
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Community engagement was the central theme of the Middleburg Heights Police Station dedication ceremony, held Saturday (Oct. 1) in the station’s new outdoor courtyard. A large, appreciative crowd listened as Mayor Matt Castelli, Police Chief Ed Tomba and other dignitaries expressed their gratitude to all...
Cleveland man facing charges after 125 mph chase
A suspect is facing charges after a police chase and crash that ended in Trumbull County.
50 violent offenders arrested in Cleveland during 'Operation Clean Sweep'
The Cleveland Division of Police partnered with over 20 agencies to arrest 50 violent offenders during Operation Clean Sweep.
Seven Hills Councilman John Kulju charged with drunken driving
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- Councilman-at-Large John Kulju was arrested earlier this summer for drunken driving. Police were dispatched to a McCreary Road address Aug. 23 regarding a vehicle that had struck multiple mailboxes. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said his wife had just checked the mail and...
Cleveland says cross-agency sweep nets 50 violent fugitives
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A monthlong joint investigation by city, state and federal law enforcement agencies resulted in the apprehension of 50 fugitives accused of violent crimes, city officials announced during a press conference Monday. The arrests were the culmination of “Operation Clean Sweep,” which focused on suspects in Cleveland...
East Cleveland police officer Brian Stoll pleads not guilty to theft in office, other charges
CLEVELAND — East Cleveland police officer Brian Stoll has pleaded not guilty to several charges for which he was indicted earlier this month. During an appearance in the Cuyahoga County Court Monday morning, a judge accepted his not guilty plea on the following counts:. One count of theft in...
Garfield Heights students dismissed after bullet found on bus, magazine in trash
Garfield Heights Middle School students were dismissed Monday after the school was placed on lockdown when a bullet was found on a school bus, then a loaded magazine was found in a trash can.
Berea man charged for groping 16-year-old step-daughter on camera during virtual school
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Berea man was charged last week after being caught on camera groping his 16-year-old step-daughter during a virtual school class. The incident occurred Sept. 28 and was seen by the girl’s teacher and 39 classmates, police said. The teen’s stepfather, David Lowe, a registered...
Strongsville updates law on when citizens must identify themselves to police & repeals law prohibiting profanity
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Residents and citizens don’t have to identify themselves to Strongsville police unless an officer “reasonably suspects” they are committing, have committed, are about to commit or have witnessed a crime. City Council approved this and other amendments to municipal code in September. The changes...
Arrest made after man found shot to death in street
CLEVELAND — An arrest has been made in the murder of a man found shot to death next to a motorcycle in Cleveland Thursday. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Giacumo Desoto, 33, of Youngstown. According to Cleveland police reports, officers were called to the 12700 block of Signet Avenue at […]
New surveillance cameras will be installed in ‘key areas’ throughout Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake County officials have recently joined resources to obtain the Flock camera surveillance system in Lake County. Concord Township, Painesville Township and Perry Township trustees, along with Lake County Commissioners, are making it possible for the county get the cameras in “key areas.”. Flock...
Youngstown man fatally shot in Cleveland; Kent man arrested
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police records show investigators have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Youngstown man. According to police, the incident took place around 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, identified...
