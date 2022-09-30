Jim Smith Obituary

Jim Smith, 87 of Greenfield passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Community Care Center in Stuart.

Funeral Services: Will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Greenfield United Methodist Church burial in the Greenfield Cemetery. Full military graveside rites will be conducted by the Greenfield American Legion Head-Endres Post No. 265 and V.F.W. Post No. 5357. A luncheon will be held at the church following the committal services. Pastor Melinda Stonebraker will officiate the service. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.

Open Visitation: Will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield.

Family Visitation: The family will greet friends on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield.

Memorials: The family requests no flowers and memorials may be made to the Jim Smith Memorial Fund to be established by the family at a later date.

Survivors:He is survived by his son, David Smith of Greenfield; three sisters, Shirley Jensen of Atlantic, Sharon Sorensen of Corning and Connie Nolan of Lampe, Missouri; two brothers, Robert Smith of Anita and Ron Smith of Greenfield; sisters-in-law, Linda Van Eaton of Fontanelle and Patty Nielson of Kansas City, Kansas; many nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.