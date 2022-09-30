Read full article on original website
Child injured following shooting in Downtown, police say
MEMPHIS, TN. — A child is injured after a shooting in Downtown Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said it happened at 5:24 p.m. in the 400 block of Vance Avenue. The gunfire erupted in front of a church. MPD said one child was found and taken...
2 MPD officers injured in East Memphis crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis Police officers were taken to local hospitals in non-critical condition Monday after their squad car was involved in an accident in East Memphis. MPD said the accident happened at the intersection of North Graham Street and Summer Avenue. Additional officers detained one person on...
Car found on fire with bullet holes on Poplar, mpd says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police department is investigating after finding a car on fire with bullet holes on Poplar. Police said it happened in the area of Poplar Avenue and Bellevue around 7:33 p.m on Monday. According to police, officers found the car in flames with bullet holes.
Teens arrested after Southaven police chase
SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– Two teens were arrested after a police chase in Southaven Monday afternoon. Southaven Police said around noon officers followed a Red Nissan Maxima that refused to pull over for a traffic stop two days before. Officers followed the car to a BP gas station on Highway 51 and Custer and waited for assistance […]
Four people died due to car crashes in Memphis within two days
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least four people in Memphis died in the span of two days after they were hit by a car. The deaths are bringing to light how often these types of wrecks happen. “I think reckless driving, but also selfish driving and just trying to get...
Teen charged after multiple shootings in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 15-year-old is facing charges after police believe he was responsible for multiple shootings in Midtown last month. The teen was arrested on September 30 after police say his mother brought him to Crump Station to turn himself in. He was charged with four counts of attempted murder, four counts of aggravated assault, […]
15-year-old charged with 4 counts of attempted murder after Midtown shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 15-year-old boy faces four counts of attempted first-degree murder after a string of shootings in Midtown Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Memphis Police said the charges stem from two shootings on North Belvedere Boulevard and one shooting on Angelus Street. Along with...
Driver charged with DUI after two paramedics injured in crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two firefighters were injured in a crash on I-240 Sunday morning, police say. Memphis Police responded to a call around 3 a.m. and found a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle at I-240 and Norris. The person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Two others were also taken […]
Trial pushed back for suspect in deadly hit-and-run case from 2017
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A trial was scheduled to begin on Monday for the woman charged in connection with a deadly hit and run in Overton Park that took place over five years ago. That trial has been pushed back until October 11. Joanna Goodfellow is charged with the death...
Man with 3 prior DUI arrests charged in crash that injured 2 paramedics
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 has learned new details after a man was charged in a crash that injured 2 first responders and one other person. The accident happened Oct 2. just after 3 a.m. Memphis Police officers responded to a crash with injuries at I-240 and Norris Road. According...
‘They be speeding here’: Man shoots at vehicles driving down street, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for shooting at several vehicles passing by, from his porch. On Oct. 1 at approximately 12:40 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an aggravated assault call at a home on Rockwood Avenue. When officers arrived, a man told them while...
MPD finds man dead in a yard
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a man-down call on the the 3400 block of Heckle around 9:47 am on Sunday. MPD found a man laying in a yard and was pronounced dead on the scene. There are very few details available at this time. Police said this is an active investigation.
Man injured after shooting on Winchester
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life after suffering a gunshot wound Friday afternoon. Police responded to a shooting call on the 4500 block of Winchester Road and found a man in critical condition. He was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment. There is no suspect information available at this time […]
Man wanted following shooting in Covington, police say
Memphis, TN. — The Covington Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a shooting that left one injured. Police said it happened around 4:30 pm at 213 Boals Street in Covington. One victim is taken to Regional Medical Center in Memphis and is in critical condition,...
AR sheriff, officer charged after rough arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Scott County Arkansas Sheriff has been charged as an accomplice to battery after a rough arrest. Prosecutors say multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the arrest of Robert Deer back in February. In the video, you see officer Omar Gonzalez kicking Deer in the back of his head, placing his […]
Memphis firefighter under investigation for Facebook post
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department says it is conducting an internal investigation into a Facebook post made by an employee. Steven Chillis remains on duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation, MFD said. He has been employed by the department since March 2020. Chillis allegedly made a post on his account […]
One roofer killed, another injured when driver plows into job site
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friends are raising money for the family of a Honduran man killed on a construction site on White Station Road in East Memphis Thursday afternoon. Chris Whitten said Elvin Nunez was unloading materials in the driveway of a house at White Station and Sequoia when a driver jumped the curb, killing Elvin […]
Man kidnapped ex-girlfriend, threatened to kill her at U-Haul site, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after kidnapping and attacking his ex-girlfriend, then threatening to kill her at a local U-Haul site, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). On Sept. 29, a woman reported her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her in her vehicle while it was parked outside...
localmemphis.com
Crash takes place near Farmington and Poplar, Germantown Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, around 11:20 a.m., Germantown Police officers responded to a crash where a pedestrian was struck by a car. The crash happened near Poplar Avenue and West Farmington, according to Germantown Police. The person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but Germantown Police have said that the victim is stable and improving.
2 firefighters, 1 pedestrian hurt in South Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were taken to the hospital after getting hit by a car in the early morning. At approximately 3:10 AM, Memphis Police responded to a person hit by a car on I-240 and Kerr Avenue. One person was taken to Regional One in critical condition,...
