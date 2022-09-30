Limited Edition Mossy Oak Maglite's are only available at Maglite.com. ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Since 1979, MAG Instrument has manufactured its quality, innovative MAGLITE® flashlights to meet the lighting and safety needs of outdoors enthusiasts, law enforcement, firefighters, military, mechanics, construction workers, and more. Mossy Oak and Maglite are pleased to announce Mossy Oak camouflage patterns are now available on the Maglite XL50 LED 3-Cell AAA mini flashlight.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 HOURS AGO