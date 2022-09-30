“Gone too soon” Former NFL TE Gavin Escobar found dead at the age of 31 after a rock climbing accident in California

Read full article on original website
Related
atozsports.com
Cowboys defense still without key piece against Commanders
The Dallas Cowboys will be without Safety Jayron Kearse for their divisional showdown with the Washington Commanders. After being a limited participant in practice all week, it seems Kearse will still be out with a knee injury. The Dallas Cowboys will gain valuable offensive pieces back as pass catchers Michael...
Citrus County Chronicle
Backup QB Rush wins again as Cowboys beat Commanders 25-10
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cooper Rush scrambled to his right, scanning the end zone for a target on a potential go-ahead touchdown. Dak Prescott's backup found one he hadn't played with yet in a remarkable run as the super sub for the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL・
Yardbarker
QB Colt McCoy, DB Antonio Hamilton, & WR Antoine Wesley Return to Practice
As the three players return from injury, the Cardinals will have 21 days to make a decision. They can either keep them on the active roster or place them on the reserve list. The Cardinals’ next matchup will be against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles at home. Arizona is 0-7 in their past 7 games at State Farm Stadium and has not won since Week 7 of 2021.
NFL・
Woman Struck by Rodeo Bull Credits it With Saving Her Life
It’s not every day a person is struck by an escaped rodeo bull. However, it’s even more unheard of when that same attacking bull receives credit for saving a person’s life. Nevertheless, that’s exactly what happened back in May when an escaped bull jumped into the crowd at the Redding Rodeo in California. As a result, one 25-year-old woman was sent to the hospital.
Comments / 0