Petersburg, VA

Investigation begins after man shot dead in the road on South Little Church Street in Petersburg

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Several police units have established a crime scene perimeter and are investigating after a deadly early morning shooting in Petersburg.

    According to the Petersburg Police, the call came in for the shooting around 6 a.m. Police said the man was shot and killed in the 20th block of South Little Church Street. A crime scene was set up next to the Best Inn Petersburg hotel. (Photo: Sabrina Shutters/ 8News)

According to the Petersburg Police, the call came in for the shooting around 6 a.m. Police said the man was in the road when he was shot and killed in the 20th block of South Little Church Street. A crime scene was set up next to the Best Inn Petersburg hotel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Petersburg Police.

