How Will Buying Out Homes Help WG’s Budget?
In the Sept. 23 issue of the Times, a letter writer asked why would the city council of Webster Groves would even consider purchasing two very expensive electric Mustang cars for thousands of dollars when they stated they had to cut job positions to help the city’s budget. Is...
Kirkwood School Board Sets Property Tax Rates
The Kirkwood School District Board of Education on Sept. 26 approved property tax rates for the 2022-23 school year. Residents of the district will be seeing a small increase in their property taxes. Up slightly from last year, the residential property tax rate was set at $3.6051 per $100 of...
New Buildings, Renovations Planned For Meramec Campus
St. Louis Community College this week provided a glimpse into the future of its aging Meramec campus in Kirkwood, outlining millions of dollars in reinvestment over the next five years and highlighted by the construction of three new buildings. System wide, St. Louis Community College has budgeted for more than...
“It’s Going To Be Incredible”
Bikers, hikers and runners in the area, particularly in Kirkwood, are chomping at the bit to use the new Interstate 44 bridge lane over the Meramec River. The lane is dedicated for their use, but ramps and other infrastructure — also for their use — are still under construction.
National Merit Semifinalists
Webster Groves High School seniors Eric Miranda and Nora Jennings have been named semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. The two will continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships. High school juniors entered the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2021 PSAT. The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors and includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.
Sports fans like beef jerky and The Beef Jerky Experience in St. Charles has it all plus popcorn and other snacks
The gift baskets at St. Charles-based Beef Jerky Experience are picture perfect—and so is one of the owners. Scott and Cory Neer have been running their business and at the same time Scott is the long-time photographer for the St. Louis Ambush. The pandemic really did a number on...
The Tale Of Tito The Lost Dog
A family is overjoyed their beloved Otterhound has been found after a massive search effort for the rare champion dog. #FindingTito quickly became a hashtag as thousands of people in Kirkwood, Glendale, Warson Woods, Webster Groves, Rock Hill, Shrewsbury, Brentwood, Ladue, Clayton and more, joined in the search to find the fluffy, 3-year-old Otterhound. Tito escaped from Mason and Samantha Miller the day the couple picked him up in Cleveland, Ohio, and brought him to their home in Frontenac on Aug. 26.
Des Peres Public Safety Dept. Swears In “Obe”
Des Peres Director of Public Safety Chief Eric Hall recently swore in Obe, the newest member of the department. The German Shepherd is part of the department’s first K-9 unit. Obe and his handler, Public Safety Officer Brandon Elzinga, will patrol West County Center. Obe was named after Des...
A Heartfelt “Thanks” To Webster Groves Firemen
On Tuesday, Sept. 20, I decided to go for a walk after dinner and wanted to be back before dark. As I was turning around to head back, I found someone lying on the sidewalk with no shoes in an uncomfortable position — I hoped they were just asleep. Needing help, I called 911. Being half deaf, I wasn’t sure they heard me, but when the light came on to show the call had ended, I knew it would be a while before help arrived.
Joe Rath, Dan Warner Honored For “Lifetime Achievements” In Arts
The 2022 recipients of the Webster Groves Arts Commission’s Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award are Joe Rath and Dan Warner. As co-creators of the Old Webster Jazz & Blues Festival, they have attracted tens of thousands of visitors to Webster Groves and helped the city maintain its reputation as the “City of the Arts.”
Popular Fall Harvest Concert Returns To Kirkwood Park’s Walker Lake on Saturday, Oct.8
Take in the fall foliage and crisp autumn air in Kirkwood Park while enjoying the 1960s and 1970s Americana and country rock music of Rosewood. Bring chairs or blankets and find a spot around the sprawling acreage of Walker Lake on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m. Kirkwood Park is located at 111 S. Geyer Road.
Extra Credit Concert
Five local music teachers will earn extra credit during a St. Louis Symphony Orchestra performance on Friday, Oct. 7, at Powell Hall. Coined as the “Extra Credit Concert,” the free community event honors music educators in the region by giving them an opportunity to perform alongside St. Louis Symphony Orchestra musicians on a stage built in 1925 and originally called The St. Louis Theater.
