On Tuesday, Sept. 20, I decided to go for a walk after dinner and wanted to be back before dark. As I was turning around to head back, I found someone lying on the sidewalk with no shoes in an uncomfortable position — I hoped they were just asleep. Needing help, I called 911. Being half deaf, I wasn’t sure they heard me, but when the light came on to show the call had ended, I knew it would be a while before help arrived.

WEBSTER GROVES, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO