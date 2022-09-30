Read full article on original website
PASADENA, Calif., Oct 4 (Reuters) - Fast-food French fries and onion rings are going high-tech, thanks to a company in Southern California. Miso Robotics Inc in Pasadena has started rolling out its Flippy 2 robot, which automates the process of deep frying potatoes, onions and other foods.
GRNoir Wine & Jazz is offering guests the ability to pour their own glass of wine with brand-new wine dispensing machines. These machines are a wine card-based system with button controls that dispense perfect, temperature-controlled pours of 40 different wine selections. By purchasing a self-serve wine card, guests can bypass...
Indian Pizza (makes 2 pizzas) 2 (12-inch) pizza crusts 2 cups of tikka masala sauce (divided) 1 cup of grilled curry chicken 16 oz fresh sliced mozzarella 1/4 purple onion sliced 6 sweet peppers sliced 1 jalapeño seeded, sliced, and washed 1/4 cup of mint cilantro chutney
