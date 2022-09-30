Read full article on original website
Related
abc11.com
Hurricane Ian death toll reaches at least 99 in Florida, 4 in NC as storm's effects linger
FORT MYERS, Fla. -- At least 99 people in Florida have died due to Hurricane Ian, according to local officials. Four people were also reported dead due to the storm in North Carolina, the governor's office said. Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane...
abc11.com
1 Florida teen dead, 2 others injured after stealing, crashing Maserati: Police
A Florida teenager was killed and two others injured after they allegedly stole and crashed a Maserati early Sunday morning, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff deputies said their helicopter flight unit observed three suspects attempting to break into vehicles in a Pinellas County neighborhood before successfully breaking into the Maserati, which was unlocked and had its keys inside.
abc11.com
Duke snaps 13-game ACC skid, beats Virginia 38-17
DURHAM, N.C. -- - Riley Leonard ran for two touchdowns and threw for another and Duke snapped a 13-game Atlantic Coast Conference losing streak in beating Virginia 38-17 on Saturday night. Duke (4-1, 1-0 ACC) scored three touchdowns during an 11-minute span of the first half. The Blue Devils didn't...
Comments / 0