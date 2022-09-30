First on CNN: US government to provide $266 million to build community, public health work force

US Rep. Ro Khanna is calling for the White House to retaliate against Saudi Arabia if OPEC and its allies slash oil production in a bid to boost prices. "This is beyond the pale," the California Democrat told CNN in a phone interview on Monday. "They are actively fleecing the American people and destabilizing the economy. That's just outrageous. Who do they think they are?"

