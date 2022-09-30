ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

First on CNN: US government to provide $266 million to build community, public health work force

By Katherine Dillinger, CNN
Albany Herald
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

US Rep. Ro Khanna slams Saudi Arabia as 'third-rate power' as OPEC considers slashing oil output

US Rep. Ro Khanna is calling for the White House to retaliate against Saudi Arabia if OPEC and its allies slash oil production in a bid to boost prices. "This is beyond the pale," the California Democrat told CNN in a phone interview on Monday. "They are actively fleecing the American people and destabilizing the economy. That's just outrageous. Who do they think they are?"
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Albany Herald

5 things to know for Oct. 4: Hurricane Ian, North Korea, Capitol riot, FAA, Covid-19

The future of social media and online speech could be significantly altered depending on how the Supreme Court rules on a few pivotal cases this term. Some justices have specifically expressed interest in taking up cases regarding online content moderation, but many platforms -- including Google, Meta and Twitter -- are concerned because that could open up fresh risks for the tech industry.
ENVIRONMENT
Albany Herald

A UN agency wants the Fed to slow its interest rate hikes

The Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening policy has led the US dollar to appreciate to multi-decade highs, squashing currencies around the world. Now, a United Nations agency is warning that its actions, along with those of other central banks, risk pushing the global economy into recession.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy