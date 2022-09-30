First on CNN: US government to provide $266 million to build community, public health work force

Read full article on original website
These executives are asking their staff to work less for the same money. Will it pay off?
It wasn't hard for Samantha Losey, managing director of Unity, a public relations firm in London, to convince her team to work fewer hours for the same paycheck. But it was an uphill battle to persuade her own board to join the world's biggest pilot of the four-day work week.
Supreme Court justices skeptical of EPA's authority to protect wetlands from pollution
A majority of the Supreme Court seemed skeptical of the Biden administration's defense of the Environmental Protection Agency's authority to protect wetlands from pollution under the Clean Water Act on Monday, in the first session of oral arguments in the court's new term. At the same time, however, some conservatives...
US Rep. Ro Khanna slams Saudi Arabia as 'third-rate power' as OPEC considers slashing oil output
US Rep. Ro Khanna is calling for the White House to retaliate against Saudi Arabia if OPEC and its allies slash oil production in a bid to boost prices. "This is beyond the pale," the California Democrat told CNN in a phone interview on Monday. "They are actively fleecing the American people and destabilizing the economy. That's just outrageous. Who do they think they are?"
American companies are pulling back on their hiring plans even as the Great Resignation keeps going strong
Job openings fell the fastest since the early pandemic in August, signaling the labor market is cooling off after several months of strong growth.
5 things to know for Oct. 4: Hurricane Ian, North Korea, Capitol riot, FAA, Covid-19
The future of social media and online speech could be significantly altered depending on how the Supreme Court rules on a few pivotal cases this term. Some justices have specifically expressed interest in taking up cases regarding online content moderation, but many platforms -- including Google, Meta and Twitter -- are concerned because that could open up fresh risks for the tech industry.
A UN agency wants the Fed to slow its interest rate hikes
The Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening policy has led the US dollar to appreciate to multi-decade highs, squashing currencies around the world. Now, a United Nations agency is warning that its actions, along with those of other central banks, risk pushing the global economy into recession.
