The No. 11 in Class 3A Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk volleyball team celebrated their four seniors with a four set win on Thursday in Wellman over the visiting Tipton Tigers. Mid-Prairie took the match by scores of 25-23, 25-12, 23-25 and 25-19. They were led by Jovi Evans with 23 digs, 18 assists and nine kills. Landry Pacha added 17 assists and 13 kills. Harper Pacha had 12 kills. Dakota Mitchell finished with 22 digs and Ella Groenewold had six blocks. After the match, the four seniors, Landry Pacha, Ella Groenewold, Lizzie Kalm and Maya Nonnenmann spoke about what the contest and the night met to them. “It’s really awesome, I feel like it hasn’t really hit me yet. It was great. It was just so real. It’s amazing to have played with this whole team and everybody has just been great. It was so good to end it right there the way we did. The whole team kind of burst into tears and it was a little bit of an emotional moment, bittersweet. Being with that kind of team for four years, you never really think it’s going to be your turn, it was kind of a surreal moment. We were super excited, we knew that tonight was not going to be like any other night. We kept clicking as a team. That’s something that has been preached this year. Find that groove, find that click. We have to keep pushing, battling, and that’s what helped us win the fourth set.”

WELLMAN, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO