1 Florida teen dead, 2 others injured after stealing, crashing Maserati: Police

A Florida teenager was killed and two others injured after they allegedly stole and crashed a Maserati early Sunday morning, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff deputies said their helicopter flight unit observed three suspects attempting to break into vehicles in a Pinellas County neighborhood before successfully breaking into the Maserati, which was unlocked and had its keys inside.
