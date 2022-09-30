ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Man in vehicle shot to death by pedestrian in downtown LA

LOS ANGELES – A man who almost struck a pedestrian with his vehicle in a downtown Los Angeles alley was shot to death after he got into an argument with the pedestrian and four other males, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 9:05 p.m. Sunday in an alley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Homeless couple shot, wounded at Metro Westlake/MacArthur Park station

LOS ANGELES – A homeless man and woman discovered they were wounded after hearing gunshots at the Metro Westlake/MacArther Park Purple Line Station, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 10:08 p.m. Sunday at the station at 651 S. Westlake Ave., according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Departments Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

5 wanted in fatal shooting of driver who nearly hit one of them with his car in downtown LA

A man was shot to death in downtown Los Angeles after getting into an argument with a pedestrian he almost hit with his car and several other people.The shooting happened at about 9:05 p.m. Sunday in an alley at 15th and Alameda Streets, an LAPD dispatcher said. A man driving in an alley almost struck a pedestrian, who was with four other males.All five got into an argument with the driver, and one of them pulled out a handgun and opened fire. The group ran off immediately after the shooting.The 37-year-old driver was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name has not been released.It's not known if the shooting was gang related.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Shots reportedly fired at police officers in Willowbrook

Authorities are investigating reports of shots fired at police officers in Willowbrook. Santa Monica Police Department officers were in the area of 120th Street and Willowbrook Avenue for an undisclosed investigation when they were reportedly fired upon by someone on the street. It was not immediately clear if the officers returned fire or if anyone was struck by gunfire. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators were also on scene to assist in the investigation. A perimeter was set up in the area as crews worked to survey the area and speak with potential witnesses. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

LAPD investigate suspicious item found on train tracks in Boyle Heights

Authorities are investigating a suspicious item found on the train tracks in Boyle Heights. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to the scene near the 2400 block of Eighth Street after learning that a suspicious item had been seen. The area was cordoned off for investigators, who retrieved the item and found no evidence of explosive materials. They cleared the scene at around 3:45 p.m. and indicated that there was no further threat in the area. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#South Los Angeles#Police#Violent Crime#111th Place#Cbs 2
2urbangirls.com

Woman stabbed in Santa Ana, suspect sought

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A woman was stabbed Monday in Santa Ana, and a search was underway for the suspect. The crime was reported about 5:20 a.m. near Highland and Sycamore streets, according to the Santa Ana police department. The woman was taken to a hospital, Lopez said. Her...
SANTA ANA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Woman stabbed by transient in Santa Ana

Police are searching for a transient that stabbed a woman in Santa Ana Monday.The stabbing was reported at about 5:20 a.m., and police blocked off McFadden and Main Street to search for the suspect.The woman was taken to a hospital, and she is expected to be OK.The suspect was described only as a man.
SANTA ANA, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

UPDATE: Officer Involved Shooting at 5200 Block of East 25th Street

LONG BEACH, CA – On Sunday, October 2nd at approximately 10:13 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of East 25th Street regarding a report of a person pointing a gun at another person, which resulted in an officer involved shooting. The preliminary information indicated that a male...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID store owner stabbed to death in LA Fashion District

LOS ANGELES – Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles. The victim was identified as Du Lee, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A representative from the office could not be reached to disclose Lee’s city of residence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in drive-by shooting near South Gate

LOS ANGELES – A man who was shot to death in a drive-by shooting in an unincorporated area near South Gate was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said Saturday. Andy Macias was 33 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station...
SOUTH GATE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy