Man in vehicle shot to death by pedestrian in downtown LA
LOS ANGELES – A man who almost struck a pedestrian with his vehicle in a downtown Los Angeles alley was shot to death after he got into an argument with the pedestrian and four other males, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 9:05 p.m. Sunday in an alley...
Man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of girlfriend in East Los Angeles
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend in East Los Angeles last week, officials announced Monday. The incident occurred around 7:55 p.m. Sept. 30 in the 100 block of South Townsend Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim, 45-year-old Milagros Medina was found with […]
Homeless couple shot, wounded at Metro Westlake/MacArthur Park station
LOS ANGELES – A homeless man and woman discovered they were wounded after hearing gunshots at the Metro Westlake/MacArther Park Purple Line Station, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 10:08 p.m. Sunday at the station at 651 S. Westlake Ave., according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Departments Operations Center.
5 wanted in fatal shooting of driver who nearly hit one of them with his car in downtown LA
A man was shot to death in downtown Los Angeles after getting into an argument with a pedestrian he almost hit with his car and several other people.The shooting happened at about 9:05 p.m. Sunday in an alley at 15th and Alameda Streets, an LAPD dispatcher said. A man driving in an alley almost struck a pedestrian, who was with four other males.All five got into an argument with the driver, and one of them pulled out a handgun and opened fire. The group ran off immediately after the shooting.The 37-year-old driver was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name has not been released.It's not known if the shooting was gang related.
Shots reportedly fired at police officers in Willowbrook
Authorities are investigating reports of shots fired at police officers in Willowbrook. Santa Monica Police Department officers were in the area of 120th Street and Willowbrook Avenue for an undisclosed investigation when they were reportedly fired upon by someone on the street. It was not immediately clear if the officers returned fire or if anyone was struck by gunfire. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators were also on scene to assist in the investigation. A perimeter was set up in the area as crews worked to survey the area and speak with potential witnesses. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Video appears to show man hitting woman with fire extinguisher in unprovoked attack in West LA
A man is being sought by authorities after surveillance video appeared to show him using a fire extinguisher to attack a woman on a sidewalk in West Los Angeles.
LAPD investigate suspicious item found on train tracks in Boyle Heights
Authorities are investigating a suspicious item found on the train tracks in Boyle Heights. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to the scene near the 2400 block of Eighth Street after learning that a suspicious item had been seen. The area was cordoned off for investigators, who retrieved the item and found no evidence of explosive materials. They cleared the scene at around 3:45 p.m. and indicated that there was no further threat in the area.
Woman stabbed in Santa Ana, suspect sought
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A woman was stabbed Monday in Santa Ana, and a search was underway for the suspect. The crime was reported about 5:20 a.m. near Highland and Sycamore streets, according to the Santa Ana police department. The woman was taken to a hospital, Lopez said. Her...
'Murdered over a wig:' LA store owner killed trying to stop shoplifters; 2 teens arrested
LOS ANGELES - New details have been released in the stabbing of a Fashion District store owner in downtown Los Angeles – who possibly may have been murdered over a wig. Tommy Lee immigrated to the United States from South Korea and owned a wig shop in the Fashion District for about 20 years.
Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Downtown LA Stabbing Attack
Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles.
Two Teenagers Arrested in Downtown LA Stabbing Death
A 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were in custody Sunday in the stabbing death of a 56-year-old man in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
Woman stabbed by transient in Santa Ana
Police are searching for a transient that stabbed a woman in Santa Ana Monday.The stabbing was reported at about 5:20 a.m., and police blocked off McFadden and Main Street to search for the suspect.The woman was taken to a hospital, and she is expected to be OK.The suspect was described only as a man.
Woman victim of unprovoked attack in West Los Angeles
A brazen attack in West LA was caught on surveillance video. A woman was attacked by a man driving a scooter.
UPDATE: Officer Involved Shooting at 5200 Block of East 25th Street
LONG BEACH, CA – On Sunday, October 2nd at approximately 10:13 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of East 25th Street regarding a report of a person pointing a gun at another person, which resulted in an officer involved shooting. The preliminary information indicated that a male...
Authorities ID store owner stabbed to death in LA Fashion District
LOS ANGELES – Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles. The victim was identified as Du Lee, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A representative from the office could not be reached to disclose Lee’s city of residence.
Authorities ID man killed in drive-by shooting near South Gate
LOS ANGELES – A man who was shot to death in a drive-by shooting in an unincorporated area near South Gate was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said Saturday. Andy Macias was 33 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station...
Man shot and killed at dispensary near a synagogue in Tarzana; LAPD detectives investigating
LAPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed at a dispensary near a synagogue in Tarzana.
