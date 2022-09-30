Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Ian's 5-day forecast predicted landfall only 5 miles from actual location
It's difficult to know where to start this morning. I've been reflecting all weekend, and my heart is heavy for the people in Florida. It will take years for many to get their lives back to some point where they resemble how things were before.
Albany Herald
This 100% solar community endured Hurricane Ian with no loss of power and minimal damage
Anthony Grande moved away from Fort Myers three years ago in large part because of the hurricane risk. He has lived in southwest Florida for nearly 19 years, had experienced Hurricanes Charley in 2004 and Irma in 2017 and saw what stronger storms could do to the coast. Grande told...
Albany Herald
The 63 species of mosquitoes in Georgia are still biting
ATHENS — Cooler weather may be upon us, but as we open windows and head outside, it is important to remember that we are still in mosquito season. Recent rains have filled all of the containers, cracks and crevices that can hold water around our homes and neighborhoods. While working around my yard, I have found mosquito larvae in the bird bath, a garbage can lid and in the rim of a recycling container. With just a few more warm days, I would have had a significant emergence around my home. As a University of Georgia Cooperative Extension expert in mosquito suppression, if it can happen in my yard, it can happen to anyone.
Albany Herald
A Texas pastor welcomed a death row inmate into his church and is set to pray over him at his execution
Once a month, Pastor Dana Moore gets into his car and drives 300 miles across Texas to Livingston, where he walks into a state prison, takes off his belt and shoes and is ushered through a metal detector before stepping through metal gates that clang shut behind him. Inside, Moore...
Comments / 0