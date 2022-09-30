ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: A dry Friday before rain from Hurricane Ian arrives

By Ron Smiley
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YsxWH_0iGVySxU00

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (9/30) 02:52

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The last day of September will be dry before remnants of Hurricane Ian arrive in our region.

Today : Frost in spots, pleasant for the afternoon

Any Alert Days Ahead? : I did not see any discussion yesterday on the potential for a First Alert Day during Ian's passage.  Rain totals look high enough to at least have the conversation.

Aware : The outer bands from Ian will arrive around midnight. Rain will be fairly consistent through 8a and then breaks in the rain throughout the rest of the day. The heaviest rain from Ian is expected from 7p Saturday night through around 8a on Sunday morning. The Steelers' game will be dry.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

The latest track from Ian will bring the storm's outer bands of rain to western Pennsylvania starting tonight around midnight. The initial push of rain will be amongst the heaviest we will see due to Ian. The initial push will last through 8a on Saturday with a fairly steady rain expected for places south of I-80. During the day we will see off and on rain with a lot of dry time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vVInT_0iGVySxU00
Rain total estimates due to Hurricane Ian. KDKA Weather Center
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ocSM4_0iGVySxU00
KDKA Weather Center

On Saturday evening, what's left of the center of Ian will push right on top of our region.  At this point, model data isn't too bullish on this rain chance. That's even with an impending cold front bearing down on us from the northwest. The best chance for rain this weekend will come from 7p through 8a on Sunday morning.  Overall, you should expect to see an inch to two inches of rain over a period of about 30 hours.

That will be the impact from Ian. Wind speeds won't be especially high. I have the strongest wind speeds occurring on Saturday afternoon with wind speeds near 20mph and wind gusts probably nearing 35mph.

Today's weather will be dry again (unless rain from Ian arrives just before midnight) with sunny skies expected to start the day but clouds will start moving back in this afternoon.  We only hit 60 yesterday due to thick clouds sticking around for most of the day. Highs today should be a little warmer than that but not by much. I have Pittsburgh hitting 65 for today's high. Most will be in the mid to low 60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gjPmx_0iGVySxU00
Your 7-day forecast, as of September 30, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: A cloudy, dry day with a chance of a passing shower

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Weak remnants of Hurricane Ian could bring a stray shower in some areas, but we'll largely be cool and dry.Daily average High: 68  Low: 48Sunrise: 7:20 Sunset: 6:58Today: Cloudy, probably dry.Any Alert Days Ahead?: None.Aware: Nice warm-up arrives on Wednesday into Thursday. The coolest weather of the season so far arrives on Friday and sticks around through the weekend.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosIan is still sticking around and while you'll likely be dry, I can't rule out that 100 percent of our area will be dry. Areas that 'may' see some rain include...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Kicking off a cool, dry week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's looking like a slow week with us potentially dry all the way through the weekend.Today:  Frost advisories north of I-80. Dry and seasonal.Any Alert Days Ahead? There may not even be any rain over the next week. Aware: Coolest air of the season yet arrives this weekend with a couple of days with highs struggling to get back up to the 50's.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosTemperatures are recovering back into the lower- to mid-60s today and Tuesday, and we'll make a run at 70 degrees mid-week. We'll stay dry most of the week...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Frost possible as skies clear, temperatures drop

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Skies will be clear and temperatures will be cool tonight, and that means a chance for some frost in spots.Alert: NoneAware: NoneStay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!We're done with rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian and some areas have been left with 1-2" of rain over the past two days. Sunshine has returned and clear skies tonight will lead to cooler temperatures and even the chance of frost to the north.Forest, Mercer, and Venango Counties are under a frost advisory tonight with lows there dipping into the 30s. Sunshine will abound early Monday and temperatures the first half of the week will rise into the mid to upper 60s and edge toward 70 by Wednesday/Thursday. Lows each night will be in the 40s and we won't have another chance of rain until a strong cold front swing through Thursday night. That front will push highs down into the 50s Friday and Saturday!WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain from Hurricane Ian will stick around through Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian will stick around tonight.Alert: None.Aware: Showers from Ian continue through tomorrow morning. No flooding is anticipated.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThe remnants of what was Hurricane Ian are swirling across the tri-state area this evening and will take until Sunday morning for the system to finally, slowly move off to the east (moving only around 6 mph now). Showers and periods of light to moderate rain will continue through around mid-morning Sunday with the bulk of the moisture moving to the south of Pittsburgh by breakfast time Sunday....
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Post-Tropical Ian moves out of the area throughout the day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Remnants of Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian are finally moving out to the east. We will dry out through the day leaving sunny conditions through the late afternoon. It'll be windy with gusts around 25-30 mph today so secure any loose outdoor decorations. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosOvernight - with clear skies expect patchy frost with lows in the upper 30s so cover your plants if you want to prolong the growing season and bundle up the kiddos at the bus stop tomorrow. More sunshine is on the way for the start of the week, but it'll still be chilly Monday with highs only in the low 60s. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday our highs get back to the upper 60s and even 70 for some. The sunshine will stick around until the next chance of showers returns on Friday. Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Post-Tropical Ian reaches the region

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Post-Tropical Ian is now in our region. Rain arrived early this morning and will last on and off through the day bringing heavy downpours at times. From Pittsburgh and south, areas could end up with 1-2" of rain which wouldn't be enough to cause any major problems. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThere may be a few isolated spots that pick up over 2" of rainfall but the models are still changing as Ian nears. Areas north of I-80 will only pick up around .25" of rainfall. It'll be windy with gusts around 20-25 mph. Keep in mind, the track could still shift slightly which would alter rain totals. The good news is by the Steelers game Sunday afternoon, the system will move out and we will have sunshine that lasts through the start of the week.Temperatures will stay below normal only in the low to mid-60s through much of next week.Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rainy weather prompts Kennywood closure Saturday

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Inclement weather has prompted Kennywood to close Saturday. The amusement park had reopened Friday — its first official night open following last weekend’s triple shooting that left three people injured. The park is expected to open for Phantom Fall Fest at 12 p.m....
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Wind Speeds#Western Pennsylvania#Smartphone App#Hurricane Ian#Kdka Tv#School Closings Delays
CBS Pittsburgh

M-29 outfall on Monongahela River undergoes improvement project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The M-29 outfall on the Monongahela River recently got a facelift.The M-29 combined sewer outfall structure on the river looks "understated," according to Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority officials. But don't let its size fool you. They say its job is huge.It protects our public health and the communities it serves from flooding and backups while improving the quality of our rivers. This new structure, which replaces the 130-year-old one, has a 4,000-pound flap gate that will help reduce the frequency of that river water backflow.In a typical year, that flap gate will stop about 60 million gallons of water from going into the interceptors. The outfall collects stormwater and sewage from the Four Mile Run watershed which encompasses Schenley Park and several neighborhoods, including Greenfield, Hazelwood, Oakland, Squirrel Hill and Four Mile Run.The project cost close to $5 million and is considered essential. The investment project was partially funded by Allegheny County Sanitary Authority.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

City of Pittsburgh finds its 107th holiday tree

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh has singled out its spruce!The city has selected its traditional holiday tree for the upcoming season.The Guardian Angels Parish of Natrona Heights Springdale campus is donating the 40-foot spruce.The tree will be illuminated during Light Up Night celebrations on Saturday, November 19.You'll be able to see the tree at the City-County Building in Downtown. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Work on lead services lines improves water quality in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It is a story of a bad situation getting better.After the water crisis in Flint, Michigan several years ago, KDKA Investigates turned its focus to water quality in Pittsburgh, finding elevated levels of lead. The problem? Lead service lines to thousands of city homes.Six years later, that situation dramatically changed.Out of the crisis that was Flint, concerns rose nationally about the levels of lead in the water systems of aging industrial cities, and tests showed those levels in Pittsburgh to be dangerously high — 22 parts per billion — well above the state and federal limits of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh family that recently moved to Fort Myers recounts Hurricane Ian

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh family that relocated to Fort Myers, Florida several years ago said they escaped the worst from Hurricane Ian, but the devastation they've seen is unbelievable.KDKA's Jon Delano has known Bill and Louanne Davis for nearly 30 years. They were longtime residents of the South Hills before moving to Fort Myers.Late Wednesday just before Ian struck, Louanne Davis sent an email saying they were hunkering down and then for several days, KDKA's Jon Delano heard nothing."This was one of the worst things I've seen in my life," Bill Davis told KDKA's Jon Delano on Monday.The Davis...
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Pittsburgh

City's 107th Christmas tree being donated by Guardian Angels Parish of Natrona Heights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The City of Pittsburgh has found its Christmas tree.In September, the Forestry Division of the city's Public Works department launched its search for Pittsburgh's 107th Christmas tree.After a search far and wide, they have selected a 40-foot Blue Spruce currently located on the Springdale campus of Guardian Angels Parish of Natrona Heights. The tree will be cut down on Nov. 5, and then brought to the City-County Building for the Christmas season.It will light up for the first time during the city's annual Light Up Night celebration on Saturday, Nov. 19.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man dies after falling at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man has died after falling at Acrisure Stadium during Sunday's Steelers-Jets game, according to police.The fall occurred near an escalator by Gate C of the stadium and the victim fell an estimated 40 feet, sources told KDKA.Paramedics administered care on the scene and transported him in critical condition to a local hospital, but he later passed from his injuries, per a statement from police.An investigation is now underway.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man in critical condition following Downtown Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A late-night shooting in Downtown Pittsburgh has left a man in critical condition.According to Pittsburgh Police, the shooting occurred just before 11:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of Ft. Duquesne Boulevard and Maddox Place.When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying on Maddox Place, suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.The man was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.Police say the investigation is ongoing. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Philly

Man dies following escalator accident after Steelers game

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CBS) – Pittsburgh police are investigating after a football fan dies due to injuries he sustained at the Steelers game. Officials say the man fell off the escalator at Acrisure Stadium just after the game against the New York Jets on Sunday.The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.The stadium is home to both, the Steelers and the University of Pittsburgh football team.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
82K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy