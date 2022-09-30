Pittsburgh Weather: A dry Friday before rain from Hurricane Ian arrives

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (9/30) 02:52

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The last day of September will be dry before remnants of Hurricane Ian arrive in our region.

Today : Frost in spots, pleasant for the afternoon

Any Alert Days Ahead? : I did not see any discussion yesterday on the potential for a First Alert Day during Ian's passage. Rain totals look high enough to at least have the conversation.

Aware : The outer bands from Ian will arrive around midnight. Rain will be fairly consistent through 8a and then breaks in the rain throughout the rest of the day. The heaviest rain from Ian is expected from 7p Saturday night through around 8a on Sunday morning. The Steelers' game will be dry.

The latest track from Ian will bring the storm's outer bands of rain to western Pennsylvania starting tonight around midnight. The initial push of rain will be amongst the heaviest we will see due to Ian. The initial push will last through 8a on Saturday with a fairly steady rain expected for places south of I-80. During the day we will see off and on rain with a lot of dry time.

Rain total estimates due to Hurricane Ian. KDKA Weather Center

KDKA Weather Center

On Saturday evening, what's left of the center of Ian will push right on top of our region. At this point, model data isn't too bullish on this rain chance. That's even with an impending cold front bearing down on us from the northwest. The best chance for rain this weekend will come from 7p through 8a on Sunday morning. Overall, you should expect to see an inch to two inches of rain over a period of about 30 hours.

That will be the impact from Ian. Wind speeds won't be especially high. I have the strongest wind speeds occurring on Saturday afternoon with wind speeds near 20mph and wind gusts probably nearing 35mph.

Today's weather will be dry again (unless rain from Ian arrives just before midnight) with sunny skies expected to start the day but clouds will start moving back in this afternoon. We only hit 60 yesterday due to thick clouds sticking around for most of the day. Highs today should be a little warmer than that but not by much. I have Pittsburgh hitting 65 for today's high. Most will be in the mid to low 60s.

Your 7-day forecast, as of September 30, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

