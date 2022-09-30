ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foley, AL

OBA

Main Street Foley joins Opportunity Alabama program

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – The Foley Main Street effort was welcomed into the Opportunity Alabama Community Growth Accelerator Program after the CGA team’s site visit on Sept. 27. The visit included touring properties in Downtown Foley that are possible projects, reviewing assets and opportunities, challenges and...
FOLEY, AL
OBA

Dredging in Perdido Pass to begin this week

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and their dredging contractor, Mike Hooks LLC will begin work on dredging Perdido Pass this week. The cutterhead suction dredge, the E. Stroud is currently on-site. Boaters are asked to be cautious around the dredge, pipes and any support vessels.
PERDIDO, AL
OBA

Orange Beach to discuss grants to Point Broadband, C-Spire

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach will consider resolutions at its Oct. 4 council meeting to grant another $505,000 to Point Broadband and $114,800 to C-Spire to help complete fiber infrastructure in neighborhoods west of State Route 161 along Canal Road. In June, the council first gave the Point Broadband $1 million for help with the project.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
OBA

Gulf Shores adds food truck event in November at Gulf Place

Two-day event will include tailgate activities and other entertainment. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The National Shrimp Festival is planned for the first weekend in October, Oct. 6-9 this year and also this year the city is adding a new event at Gulf Place for the second weekend in November.
GULF SHORES, AL
OBA

Gulf Shores planning commission defers medical cannabis ordinance

Officials say the city first needs to develop a policy before changing the ordinance. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The Gulf Shores Planning Commission deferred indefinitely a request from resident Ryan Shamburger to consider an ordinance to allow a medical cannabis dispensary in the city. The commission voted at the Sept. 27 meeting unanimously to defer the item.
GULF SHORES, AL
OBA

Multi-chamber social returns to the Flora-Bama on Oct. 19

Event will be from 5-7 p.m. at the Flora-Bama Lounge and Oyster Bar. Perdido Key, Fla. – (OBA) – The Perdido Key Area Chamber will be the host for the annual Gulf Coast Multi-Chamber Annual Social at the Flora-Bama on Oct. 19 from 5-7 p.m. Every year, the...
PERDIDO, AL
WKRG News 5

20-year-old beehive removed from historic Mobile church

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — First Baptist Church of Mobile has been a house of worship since 1835. It has also been the home to a beehive for the last 20 years, or maybe even longer. First Baptist Church of Mobile contacted B’S Bee, a local company to relocate the beehive colony from their building. The […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile man killed in Mobile Co. crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, has claimed the life of a Mobile man. Nigrial T. Faust, 55, was critically injured when the 2003 Harley Davidson he was driving struck a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Henrietta N. Lecroy, 37, of Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Fire-Rescue on scene of structure fire at former church

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a former church. Heavy flames and smoke are showing on the second floor of a two-story structure, formerly The City of Grace Mobile, at 4400 Government Blvd., officials said. There is no word...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Pops performance well received in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Pops Orchestra put on a well-received show Sunday night. This was their fall concert, and they had a live audience out at the Spanish Fort Community Center. The Mobile Pops is comprised of all volunteer musicians who put on about a dozen free...
SPANISH FORT, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: The Golden Triangle in Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this Gulf Coast Spotlight, we explore one of the fastest growing parts of our viewing area: The Golden Triangle. Nathan Cox, the founder and CEO of 68Ventures joined us on Studio10 to discuss the conceptual plan for moving forward. If you click on the video...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
OBA® News - News, Weather & Information Directory on the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast. Keeping residents & visitors up-to-date on the latest happenings in the Orange Beach Area, OBA®. Coverage area: Orange Beach ~ Gulf Shores ~ Fort Morgan ~ Foley ~ Perdido Key ~ NAS Pensacola

