Main Street Foley joins Opportunity Alabama program
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – The Foley Main Street effort was welcomed into the Opportunity Alabama Community Growth Accelerator Program after the CGA team’s site visit on Sept. 27. The visit included touring properties in Downtown Foley that are possible projects, reviewing assets and opportunities, challenges and...
Dredging in Perdido Pass to begin this week
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and their dredging contractor, Mike Hooks LLC will begin work on dredging Perdido Pass this week. The cutterhead suction dredge, the E. Stroud is currently on-site. Boaters are asked to be cautious around the dredge, pipes and any support vessels.
Orange Beach to discuss grants to Point Broadband, C-Spire
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach will consider resolutions at its Oct. 4 council meeting to grant another $505,000 to Point Broadband and $114,800 to C-Spire to help complete fiber infrastructure in neighborhoods west of State Route 161 along Canal Road. In June, the council first gave the Point Broadband $1 million for help with the project.
ALDOT opens bids for construction of proposed Gulf Shores Intracoastal Bridge
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — After four years of planning and a year's worth of bid delays to give Orange Beach the opportunity to negotiate with the owners of the existing toll bridge, The Alabama Department of Transportation opened bids today for the for construction of the proposed Intracoastal Bridge in Gulf Shores.
Cremains of 13 people found in auctioned storage unit
Now a story that crosses both sides of Mobile Bay. It involves the cremated remains of more than a dozen people that have been hidden away in a storage unit until recently when that storage unit was sold at auction.
Gulf Shores adds food truck event in November at Gulf Place
Two-day event will include tailgate activities and other entertainment. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The National Shrimp Festival is planned for the first weekend in October, Oct. 6-9 this year and also this year the city is adding a new event at Gulf Place for the second weekend in November.
Gulf Shores planning commission defers medical cannabis ordinance
Officials say the city first needs to develop a policy before changing the ordinance. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The Gulf Shores Planning Commission deferred indefinitely a request from resident Ryan Shamburger to consider an ordinance to allow a medical cannabis dispensary in the city. The commission voted at the Sept. 27 meeting unanimously to defer the item.
East Hill woman gets assistance from generous plumber with pipe repairs
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An elderly East Hill woman got some assistance from a generous plumber after she began dealing with sewage flooding in her home. Imagine trying to use your sink or toilet and having the waste run its way back into your home. That's what an elderly East Hill woman has been going through.
Charcoal grill causes back porch fire over weekend: ECFR reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Sunday night, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire at the 7300 block of Durden Drive. Upon arrival at 8:21 p.m., ECFR said a double-wide mobile home was seen with smoke showing from the rear of the home. The fire was located on the back porch […]
Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit investigating fatal Bay Minette officer-involved shooting
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly six weeks after it happened, the Bay Minette Police Department has released a statement for the first time about an officer-involved shooting. Following an altercation, Otis French Jr. was shot and killed by an officer back on August 20th. The police department says...
Multi-chamber social returns to the Flora-Bama on Oct. 19
Event will be from 5-7 p.m. at the Flora-Bama Lounge and Oyster Bar. Perdido Key, Fla. – (OBA) – The Perdido Key Area Chamber will be the host for the annual Gulf Coast Multi-Chamber Annual Social at the Flora-Bama on Oct. 19 from 5-7 p.m. Every year, the...
20-year-old beehive removed from historic Mobile church
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — First Baptist Church of Mobile has been a house of worship since 1835. It has also been the home to a beehive for the last 20 years, or maybe even longer. First Baptist Church of Mobile contacted B’S Bee, a local company to relocate the beehive colony from their building. The […]
Mobile man killed in Mobile Co. crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, has claimed the life of a Mobile man. Nigrial T. Faust, 55, was critically injured when the 2003 Harley Davidson he was driving struck a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Henrietta N. Lecroy, 37, of Mobile.
Mobile Fire-Rescue on scene of structure fire at former church
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a former church. Heavy flames and smoke are showing on the second floor of a two-story structure, formerly The City of Grace Mobile, at 4400 Government Blvd., officials said. There is no word...
Mobile Pops performance well received in Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Pops Orchestra put on a well-received show Sunday night. This was their fall concert, and they had a live audience out at the Spanish Fort Community Center. The Mobile Pops is comprised of all volunteer musicians who put on about a dozen free...
Additional counseling in Escambia, Santa Rosa schools following youth football shooting
Schools in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are providing additional counseling resources following Saturday's deadly shooting at a youth football game. The incident happened around 6 p.m. at Bellview Ballpark as games were being played. Deputies said over a dozen shots were fired between two groups, leaving a a 22-year-old man dead and another injured.
Gulf Coast Spotlight: The Golden Triangle in Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this Gulf Coast Spotlight, we explore one of the fastest growing parts of our viewing area: The Golden Triangle. Nathan Cox, the founder and CEO of 68Ventures joined us on Studio10 to discuss the conceptual plan for moving forward. If you click on the video...
UPDATE: The Launch ribbon cutting for Sept. 29 has been postponed
Baldwin County, governor working on setting new date. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – In a statement released on Sept. 28, Baldwin County has decided to cancel a scheduled ribbon cutting for The Launch at the ICW. “Due to weather, and out of respect for our friends in...
Vehicle rolls over, 1 transported by Lifeflight, another by EMS: Crestview Fire
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview Fire Department was called to a crash that injured two people Friday afternoon. The crash happened Friday, Sept. 30 off Highway 90 after a car rolled over. One person was life-flighted while another was taken to a hospital by Okaloosa County EMS. Crestview Fire helped the North Okaloosa Fire […]
