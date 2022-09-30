Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Leelanau County Planning Commission denies campground extension
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Things at one northern Michigan campground won't be changing anytime soon -- and many campers are happy about that. On Monday night, the Centerville Township Planning Commission in Leelanau County unanimously voted to deny an application to expand Leelanau Pines Campground for multiple reasons. But...
Elk Rapids business delivering supplies to Florida
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Elk Rapids business is collecting donations and will be heading to southwest Florida to make a special delivery. The owners of My Michigan Roots are teaming up with the non-profit Homeless Angels, to get the items delivered. My Michigan Roots has been accepting donations...
Otsego County school district earns 'Tree Campus' title
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A northern Michigan school district is branching out with a new distinction. Vanderbilt Area School District earned the title as a Tree Campus. The Arbor Day Foundation program honors schools that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to nature-based education. Vanderbilt Area School is among 70 elementary,...
Boat crashes into pier, two men rescued from Grand Traverse Bay
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Rescue crews were called to the Discovery Pier in Leelanau County after a boat crashed into it. It happened around 8 p.m. Monday. UpNorthLive is told by officials at the scene that two men fell off the boat about quarter-mile out from the pier in West Grand Traverse Bay.
Pumpkin patches prepare for fall season in northern michigan
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Despite the impact of the lack of rain on the pumpkin crop this year, one northern Michigan farm still expects to be busy. Fleming Farms has been in operating in Otsego County since 1907 and their 23rd annual pumpkin patch is underway. “It's super fun...
Fighting inflation: Fall fundraisers collecting food for winter
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WBTU) -- Inflation has impacted the prices of basic items that we need in order to survive, like food, gas and clothing. It's also something that has now impacted non-profit organizations across northern Michigan, that provide those items to people in need. "We have seen almost...
Copemish man arrested after allegedly brandishing gun in park
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Copemish man was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon along with having cocaine after he allegedly brandished a handgun at Thompsonville Park Friday afternoon. Troopers said witnesses told them they saw Taylor Tinch, 25, looking at a car in the park before he flashed...
