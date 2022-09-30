Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State tops Kent State 4-0 to complete weekend sweepThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Chambers ‘doing what’s needed for the defense,’ enjoys career-best outing in No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep Minnesota State in season-opening seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Motivational Monday: Julie's 90 day reset challenge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's officially October and that mean's the new year is just around the corner. Julie Wilkes join Good Day Columbus with the perfect 90 day challenge to get to the new year feeling better. For more information visit Julie Wilke's website here.
Ohio Kroger workers to vote on latest contract offer this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More details have been released regarding when the union representing thousands of Ohio Kroger workers will vote on the latest contract offer. A Kroger spokeswoman said the vote will take place Tuesday through Thursday. The latest offer includes larger wage hikes and bonuses. The union...
Community showing support for Big Walnut student seriously hurt at homecoming parade
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The mother and aunt of the sixth-grade Big Walnut student who was seriously injured in a homecoming parade accident want central Ohio to know how he is doing. Speaking outside Nationwide Children’s Hospital on Monday, 11-year-old Kenny Zedeker’s mother said she is overwhelmed and sad....
Dave Chappelle to perform in Columbus on New Year's Eve
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Comedy superstar Dave Chappelle on Monday announced that he'll be performing in Columbus on New Year's Eve. Chappelle, who lives in Yellow Springs, near Dayton, will perform a single show at the Schottenstein Center at 9:30 p.m. Chappelle gained popularity with his "Chappelle's Show" from...
Wagons Ho Ho Ho preview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A local group needs volunteers to help spread joy to children this Christmas season. Wagons Ho Ho Ho Co-Founder and Board Member Donn Ditzhazy discuss "Wagons 2022 Build Day" and the need for volunteers with Good Day Columbus’ Jackie Orozco and Terri Sullivan. If...
Celebrating National Cookie Month with Plenty O' Cookies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — October is National Cookie Month!. Plenty O' Cookies owner Alex Copeland joins Good Day Columbus Kurt Ludlow and Jackie Orozco with some great football and fall decorating ideas.
Ohio State dedicates National Panhellenic Council Plaza
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State University dedicated a new National Panhellenic Council Plaza on the south oval outside the Hale Black Cultural Arts Center Saturday. Plenty of people were on campus for the dedication. The plaza recognizes the contributions and impact of these organizations, often called the Devine...
Columbus Weather: Sunshine returns to Central Ohio for a nice end to the weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Looks like a pretty nice ending to the weekend! The remnants of Ian will continue to push off to the east as high pressure settles over the area today. Interactive Radar | Weather Maps | View, Share Weather Photos. We’ll see a return to some...
The Berwick to kick off The Columbus Italian Festival with dancing and delicious food
Delicious Italian food and dancing is back! The Columbus Italian Festival returns today. Orlando Susi Sr. and Orlando Susi Jr. of The Berwick joins Good Day Columbus with a demon on how to make a gnocchi base. The Berwick is a legendary Columbus catering and banquet center. Known for its...
Firefighters battle several Columbus fires overnight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Firefighters battled several fires overnight in Columbus. The first fire broke out along Kenton Street in east Columbus just after 11 p.m. on Saturday. Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said the flames spready very fast. "Unfortunately, the fire spread pretty quick," said...
Columbus gas prices on the rise
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The price of gas in Columbus continues to rise. The average price of gas in Columbus has increased 15 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.68 a gallon. According to GasBuddy, prices are 6.8 cents higher than a month ago and 55.8 cents...
Columbus housing organization fighting against homelessness
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Homelessness is an increasing problem in Central Ohio and the numbers are continuing to rise. But a local housing organization is battling back to help families find a home. Community Housing Network CEO Samantha Shuler discusses how her housing organization is helping families combat homelessness...
Columbus City Council continues funding for RREACT, addressing opioid epidemic
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council approved an increase and modification to a current contract Monday related to the Rapid Response Emergency Addition Crisis Team. (RREACT) RREACT is an innovative outreach service operated by the Columbus Division of Fire to actively address the opioid crisis negatively impacting Columbus...
'I just hurt for him,' Big Walnut student hit by a parade float recovering from surgery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 11-year-old boy who was seriously injured during a homecoming parade on Friday is recovering from another surgery. Kenny Zedekar went into surgery Monday evening at Nationwide Children's Hospital. His mom said it went well, but he still has a long road ahead. "Overwhelmed, angry,...
Columbus Public Health works with fire department to offer COVID-19 vaccines, flu shots
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health is working with the Columbus Division of Fire to get the bivalent COVID-19 booster dose out to the community. Both departments are also trying to get more primary COVID-19 doses and flu shots out. No appointment is needed to visit one of...
Big Walnut student seriously injured by homecoming float
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A student was taken to the hospital after being injured by a float during the homecoming parade, Big Walnut Local Schools said. The injury occurred around 6 p.m. Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a 78-year-old man was driving a Ford F-350 pulling a...
New program introduces Girl Scouts to construction careers as Intel, developments move in
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Girl Scouts of Ohio's Heartland (GSOH) has created a new workforce development patch program that would help introduce girls to careers in construction. Young girls can earn a new patch by taking part in a program inspired by the children's book, The House She...
ABC 6 viewer gets creative with Halloween decor
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An ABC 6/FOX 28 viewer sent us some fantastic photos of Halloween decorations featuring our team. Skelly Naquin, Bone Kendrick, and Monster McPeek are on the news desk on Bendelow Drive in Delaware. You can send us your Halloween videos and photos here.
Good Day Gardening: What time of year should I prune my rose bushes?
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — The cooler temps are here, and the mums are popping with blooms!. Darby Creek Nursery still has thousands of mums and since they specialize in late-season Belgium mums that last into November, now is a great time to add more color to your gardens or landscapes.
Columbus City Council passes resolution to support senior services issue
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council passed a resolution Monday urging residents to vote for Issue 10 this November. Issue 10 is for the program known as Senior Options. It includes a host of services for seniors including Meals on Wheels, transportation, and home health aides. Councilmember Lourdes...
