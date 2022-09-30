ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Motivational Monday: Julie's 90 day reset challenge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's officially October and that mean's the new year is just around the corner. Julie Wilkes join Good Day Columbus with the perfect 90 day challenge to get to the new year feeling better. For more information visit Julie Wilke's website here.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio Kroger workers to vote on latest contract offer this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More details have been released regarding when the union representing thousands of Ohio Kroger workers will vote on the latest contract offer. A Kroger spokeswoman said the vote will take place Tuesday through Thursday. The latest offer includes larger wage hikes and bonuses. The union...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Dave Chappelle to perform in Columbus on New Year's Eve

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Comedy superstar Dave Chappelle on Monday announced that he'll be performing in Columbus on New Year's Eve. Chappelle, who lives in Yellow Springs, near Dayton, will perform a single show at the Schottenstein Center at 9:30 p.m. Chappelle gained popularity with his "Chappelle's Show" from...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Wagons Ho Ho Ho preview

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A local group needs volunteers to help spread joy to children this Christmas season. Wagons Ho Ho Ho Co-Founder and Board Member Donn Ditzhazy discuss "Wagons 2022 Build Day" and the need for volunteers with Good Day Columbus’ Jackie Orozco and Terri Sullivan. If...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State dedicates National Panhellenic Council Plaza

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State University dedicated a new National Panhellenic Council Plaza on the south oval outside the Hale Black Cultural Arts Center Saturday. Plenty of people were on campus for the dedication. The plaza recognizes the contributions and impact of these organizations, often called the Devine...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Firefighters battle several Columbus fires overnight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Firefighters battled several fires overnight in Columbus. The first fire broke out along Kenton Street in east Columbus just after 11 p.m. on Saturday. Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said the flames spready very fast. "Unfortunately, the fire spread pretty quick," said...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus gas prices on the rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The price of gas in Columbus continues to rise. The average price of gas in Columbus has increased 15 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.68 a gallon. According to GasBuddy, prices are 6.8 cents higher than a month ago and 55.8 cents...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus housing organization fighting against homelessness

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Homelessness is an increasing problem in Central Ohio and the numbers are continuing to rise. But a local housing organization is battling back to help families find a home. Community Housing Network CEO Samantha Shuler discusses how her housing organization is helping families combat homelessness...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus City Council continues funding for RREACT, addressing opioid epidemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council approved an increase and modification to a current contract Monday related to the Rapid Response Emergency Addition Crisis Team. (RREACT) RREACT is an innovative outreach service operated by the Columbus Division of Fire to actively address the opioid crisis negatively impacting Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Big Walnut student seriously injured by homecoming float

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A student was taken to the hospital after being injured by a float during the homecoming parade, Big Walnut Local Schools said. The injury occurred around 6 p.m. Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a 78-year-old man was driving a Ford F-350 pulling a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

ABC 6 viewer gets creative with Halloween decor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An ABC 6/FOX 28 viewer sent us some fantastic photos of Halloween decorations featuring our team. Skelly Naquin, Bone Kendrick, and Monster McPeek are on the news desk on Bendelow Drive in Delaware. You can send us your Halloween videos and photos here.
DELAWARE, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus City Council passes resolution to support senior services issue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council passed a resolution Monday urging residents to vote for Issue 10 this November. Issue 10 is for the program known as Senior Options. It includes a host of services for seniors including Meals on Wheels, transportation, and home health aides. Councilmember Lourdes...
COLUMBUS, OH

