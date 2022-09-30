Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State tops Kent State 4-0 to complete weekend sweepThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Chambers ‘doing what’s needed for the defense,’ enjoys career-best outing in No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep Minnesota State in season-opening seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
wnhsodyssey.com
School changes policy regarding trans students
Policies at Westerville City Schools are changing. An email from Dr. John R. Kellogg, the Westerville City Schools superintendent, went out to Westerville City Schools staff and families of students on Friday, Sept. 16. The email covered new district wide guidelines for the treatment of students in the LGBTQ+ community, and more specifically students who are transgender. It outlined new guidelines based on a legal motion proposed by Brendon Shea, a member of the Ohio Board of Education, for all schools in the state of Ohio. The regulations give the parents of students more control over names and pronouns used for students by teachers, as well as discouraging students from using a restroom that doesn’t match their documented gender. Specifically, if a parent and student disagree on what name and pronouns the student should be called, teachers must go with the parent’s choice. The email also mentioned that there would be no significant changes to dress code or lesson content. “Our district will continue to strive to be a place that is inclusive for all students, staff, and community members,” Kellogg wrote.
Community members want to repaint Linden, add artwork to beautify the area
COLUMBUS, Ohio — For local artist Francesca Miller, she can see a masterpiece in everything, an empty canvas, even a community. "Endless possibilities,” she said. “Like me, I automatically see like a bunch of color and life that could come out of it." She started painting when...
Person critical after east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after being shot in east Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 8:04 p.m. on East Broad Street near Preswicke Mill. The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical but stable condition. One person was detained at the scene. […]
How to get free gun safes, lock boxes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After this weekend’s incident in which police said a five-year-old boy shot himself with an unsecured gun, Columbus Public Health is reminding residents it provides free gun safes and lock boxes for those who want one. Anyone looking for a free lock box or gun safe, no questions asked, can contact […]
Delaware Gazette
Students surprised with dance number
Students at Woodward Elementary School in Delaware got a surprise during their first assembly in nearly three years Friday as their teachers suddenly began singing and dancing. The surprise musical number was orchestrated by Counselor Laura Shank and Social Skills Specialist Brandi Collins, and it came at the end of...
Trick or Treat Times for the Columbus Metro Area
Fall is here and it’s that time of year when the kids are trying to get all the candy they can! Get all of the trick or treating dates and times for Columbus and Central Ohio here!
Columbus City Council approves plan to quadruple downtown population
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus is booming, but city leaders say it's not growing fast enough. Monday, Columbus City Council unanimously approved a resolution to quadruple the downtown Columbus population by 2040. Currently, there are more than 10,000 people living in downtown Columbus, but if the city council gets its...
Police: 10-year-old arrested after teacher at west Columbus school finds gun in backpack
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 10-year-old boy was arrested after a staff member from a west Columbus school found a weapon in his backpack Thursday. Columbus police were dispatched to Westgate Alternative Elementary School on Wicklow Road Thursday morning on a report of a gun found in a backpack. An...
Reynoldsburg City Schools hosts second job fair to boost employment
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — Jennifer Dean has called the kitchen of Taylor Road Elementary home for the last two years. For her, a student’s stomach is what gives her a full heart. “To make sure that every kid gets a good meal every day,” she said. “You never know...
Police: Child in critical condition after shooting in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child was seriously injured after reportedly being shot in the Linden neighborhood of Columbus Sunday afternoon, police said. The Columbus Division of Police responded to a shooting just after 1:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of Kenmore Road, just west of Joyce Avenue, where they found a child with a gunshot wound.
Mom Boss Shanika Sheppard: Bringing a taste of Philly to central Ohio
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Shanika Sheppard is a busy mother of two who has brought a taste of home to central Ohio with her family’s restaurant Marlow’s Cheesestakes in Gahanna. It’s a big shift from her former corporate job in Philadelphia but one this Mom Boss is handling day-by-day and with her husband and children […]
70 affordable apartments envisioned for Merion Village
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Plans to build 70 affordable-housing apartments in Merion Village for people 55 and older will get a first airing Wednesday at a community meeting. A disused processing plant on 1.61 acres at 42 W. Jenkins Ave. could be razed to make way for the apartments, according to a planning application before […]
Child critical after shooting in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child is in critical condition after being shot in South Linden on Sunday afternoon, according to Columbus police. Police say officers went to the 1600 block of Kenmore Road just after 1:30 p.m. and found one child suffering from a gunshot wound. According to CPD, the child was taken to […]
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus housing organization fighting against homelessness
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Homelessness is an increasing problem in Central Ohio and the numbers are continuing to rise. But a local housing organization is battling back to help families find a home. Community Housing Network CEO Samantha Shuler discusses how her housing organization is helping families combat homelessness...
Worthington elementary student says man tried to lure her away during walk to school
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An elementary student walking to school in Worthington said she was approached by a strange man who attempted to try to get her come with him on Tuesday. Slate Hill Elementary, which is part of the Worthington school district but is located in Columbus, reported that the girl ran away from the man and immediately told the school what happened.
What will Intel's impact be in Licking County when it comes to public safety?
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — The landscape of Licking County is changing rapidly as the announcement of the Intel site has attracted several other businesses locate in the area. With the growth comes the need for more public safety. What was once a rural area, filled with golden fields, has...
1 arrested in Blacklick shooting
BLACKLICK, Ohio — A man has been arrested after a shooting in Blacklick Monday night. The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened on the 100 block of Preswicke Mill near east Broad Street around 8 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering...
Central Ohio organization improving literacy for people with disabilities
NEWARK, Ohio — Justice Wollenburg is 21 years old and learning to read. Like many other adults with disabilities, he hasn’t yet mastered basic reading skills. But he’s working on it, with a little help from the Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio (DSACO). The Adult Literacy...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus doctor discusses ways to slow down the aging process
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No matter how healthy you are, and what creams you use you can't avoid getting old. Senior Select Center Dr. Stephen Mills shares his tips to slow down the aging process with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Kurt Ludlow.
Deadly shooting of Columbus man may be act of revenge, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have identified three suspects in the fatal shooting of a man, as well as a possible motive behind the attack. Police have issued warrants for murder for Rayshawn L. Rogers, 31; Christian A. Capers, 34; and Damon R. Capers, 35, in the shooting death of Mario Copeland on Sept. […]
