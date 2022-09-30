ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

wnhsodyssey.com

School changes policy regarding trans students

Policies at Westerville City Schools are changing. An email from Dr. John R. Kellogg, the Westerville City Schools superintendent, went out to Westerville City Schools staff and families of students on Friday, Sept. 16. The email covered new district wide guidelines for the treatment of students in the LGBTQ+ community, and more specifically students who are transgender. It outlined new guidelines based on a legal motion proposed by Brendon Shea, a member of the Ohio Board of Education, for all schools in the state of Ohio. The regulations give the parents of students more control over names and pronouns used for students by teachers, as well as discouraging students from using a restroom that doesn’t match their documented gender. Specifically, if a parent and student disagree on what name and pronouns the student should be called, teachers must go with the parent’s choice. The email also mentioned that there would be no significant changes to dress code or lesson content. “Our district will continue to strive to be a place that is inclusive for all students, staff, and community members,” Kellogg wrote.
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Person critical after east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after being shot in east Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 8:04 p.m. on East Broad Street near Preswicke Mill. The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical but stable condition. One person was detained at the scene. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How to get free gun safes, lock boxes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After this weekend’s incident in which police said a five-year-old boy shot himself with an unsecured gun, Columbus Public Health is reminding residents it provides free gun safes and lock boxes for those who want one. Anyone looking for a free lock box or gun safe, no questions asked, can contact […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Traffic
Columbus, OH
Traffic
City
Columbus, OH
Delaware Gazette

Students surprised with dance number

Students at Woodward Elementary School in Delaware got a surprise during their first assembly in nearly three years Friday as their teachers suddenly began singing and dancing. The surprise musical number was orchestrated by Counselor Laura Shank and Social Skills Specialist Brandi Collins, and it came at the end of...
DELAWARE, OH
10TV

Columbus City Council approves plan to quadruple downtown population

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus is booming, but city leaders say it's not growing fast enough. Monday, Columbus City Council unanimously approved a resolution to quadruple the downtown Columbus population by 2040. Currently, there are more than 10,000 people living in downtown Columbus, but if the city council gets its...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: Child in critical condition after shooting in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child was seriously injured after reportedly being shot in the Linden neighborhood of Columbus Sunday afternoon, police said. The Columbus Division of Police responded to a shooting just after 1:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of Kenmore Road, just west of Joyce Avenue, where they found a child with a gunshot wound.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

70 affordable apartments envisioned for Merion Village

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Plans to build 70 affordable-housing apartments in Merion Village for people 55 and older will get a first airing Wednesday at a community meeting. A disused processing plant on 1.61 acres at 42 W. Jenkins Ave. could be razed to make way for the apartments, according to a planning application before […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Child critical after shooting in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child is in critical condition after being shot in South Linden on Sunday afternoon, according to Columbus police. Police say officers went to the 1600 block of Kenmore Road just after 1:30 p.m. and found one child suffering from a gunshot wound. According to CPD, the child was taken to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus housing organization fighting against homelessness

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Homelessness is an increasing problem in Central Ohio and the numbers are continuing to rise. But a local housing organization is battling back to help families find a home. Community Housing Network CEO Samantha Shuler discusses how her housing organization is helping families combat homelessness...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 arrested in Blacklick shooting

BLACKLICK, Ohio — A man has been arrested after a shooting in Blacklick Monday night. The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened on the 100 block of Preswicke Mill near east Broad Street around 8 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering...
BLACKLICK, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
Columbus local news

