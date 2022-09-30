ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album, Releases Single

By Terry Trahim
 4 days ago

Bruce Springsteen has debuted the new single “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” the first song off of a new album.

It’s a song originally performed by Frank Wilson and is part of Springsteen’s 21st studio album “Only The Strong Survive,” which features 15 classic soul songs.

“My goal is for the modern audience to experience its beauty and joy, just as I have since I first heard it. I hope you love listening to it as much as I loved making it,” Springsteen said in a statement.

The album will be released on November 11.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

