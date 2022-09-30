ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Reports: Migrant flights’ mysterious recruiter identified

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Several media outlets have identified the mysterious woman who allegedly lured dozens of migrants on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ flights to Martha’s Vineyard from San Antonio. She is Perla H. Huerta, a former combat medic and counterintelligence agent living in Tampa. The New York Times, CNN, and the San Antonio Express-News reported her identity based on photos of her that they showed migrants and unnamed sources connected to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office investigation. The Associated Press tried numerous phone numbers for potential matches or possible relatives. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office office declined to confirm any ‘persons of interest.’
TAMPA, FL
Navy admiral to seek community input on Red Hill fuel tanks

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (AP) — The commander of the task force responsible for draining fuel from a storage tank facility that leaked jet fuel and poisoned Pearl Harbor’s tap water last year says he’s exploring ways to get community feedback. Rear Adm. John Wade told reporters at a news conference he may establish an advisory group, but he’s not sure yet what form it will take. He says getting input from the community will help him be more responsive. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Wade’s appointment last month. The military plans to remove fuel from the 80-year-year-old tanks by July 2024, and then close the facility afterward.
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI
abc17news.com

St. Charles man hurt in boating crash on the Lake of the Ozarks

Lake of the Ozarks, Mo. (KMIZ) A St. Charles man was seriously hurt after a boat crash on the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened Friday afternoon at the 18-mile-mark of the main channel. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 68-year-old Ward Twyford was crossing the main channel when...
SAINT CHARLES, MO

