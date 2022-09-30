Read full article on original website
Related
abc17news.com
Population is ‘exploding’ in the region hit hardest by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian last week slammed into one of the fastest-growing areas of the country, putting hundreds of thousands of people in harm’s way — many of whom had never experienced a hurricane. Florida has added nearly 3 million people since 2010. And the Fort Myers area, which was...
abc17news.com
Here’s the disaster relief Hurricane Ian survivors can request, but it’s not always easy to get
As those battered by Hurricane Ian contend with the storm’s aftermath, a multitude of federal, state and local agencies, along with nonprofit and charitable groups, are stepping in to provide for Florida residents’ immediate needs and to help them start rebuilding their lives. Nearly 2,800 people sought a...
abc17news.com
Reports: Migrant flights’ mysterious recruiter identified
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Several media outlets have identified the mysterious woman who allegedly lured dozens of migrants on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ flights to Martha’s Vineyard from San Antonio. She is Perla H. Huerta, a former combat medic and counterintelligence agent living in Tampa. The New York Times, CNN, and the San Antonio Express-News reported her identity based on photos of her that they showed migrants and unnamed sources connected to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office investigation. The Associated Press tried numerous phone numbers for potential matches or possible relatives. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office office declined to confirm any ‘persons of interest.’
abc17news.com
Navy admiral to seek community input on Red Hill fuel tanks
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (AP) — The commander of the task force responsible for draining fuel from a storage tank facility that leaked jet fuel and poisoned Pearl Harbor’s tap water last year says he’s exploring ways to get community feedback. Rear Adm. John Wade told reporters at a news conference he may establish an advisory group, but he’s not sure yet what form it will take. He says getting input from the community will help him be more responsive. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Wade’s appointment last month. The military plans to remove fuel from the 80-year-year-old tanks by July 2024, and then close the facility afterward.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc17news.com
St. Charles man hurt in boating crash on the Lake of the Ozarks
Lake of the Ozarks, Mo. (KMIZ) A St. Charles man was seriously hurt after a boat crash on the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened Friday afternoon at the 18-mile-mark of the main channel. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 68-year-old Ward Twyford was crossing the main channel when...
Comments / 0