European Union to integrate aid for Ukraine into 2023 budget

BRUSSELS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - European Union finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to integrate the EU's support payments to Ukraine into its 2023 budget to make disbursements more structured and predictable, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said.
Nasdaq jumps 2% at open as Treasury yields ease

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The tech-heavy Nasdaq led Wall Street higher on Tuesday as easing U.S. Treasury yields boosted megacap growth and technology stocks, while investors awaited more economic data to gauge the Federal Reserve's rate hike path.
