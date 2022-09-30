ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prospect, ME

103.7 WCYY

A Brand New Chipotle Restaurant Could Open in Waterville, Maine

It wasn't that long ago that the Chipotle location in Augusta closed. After employees rallied to unionize over the summer, officials decided to close the location altogether at the beginning of summer. Chipotle Maine locations. Even with the closing of the Augusta location, Maine isn't exactly hurting for Chipotle locations,...
WATERVILLE, ME
103.7 WCYY

Mac’s Grill in Auburn, Maine, Will Be Closed for a Week

Mac's Grill on Minot Avenue in Auburn has been a popular place to eat for the Lewiston/Auburn area and many other surrounding towns since 1994. They've got a great menu of steaks, ribs, chicken and seafood. Like mac 'n cheese? I highly recommend the shrimp mac 'n cheese with smoked cheddar, bacon, and of course grilled shrimp. That's just one of five mac 'n cheese types to choose from.
AUBURN, ME
103.7 WCYY

The Best Corn Maze in the Country is Right Here in Maine

How it's not number voted one every year is a mystery!. Treworgy Family Orchard in Levant, Maine has been nominated for the past five years for the USA Today's Best Corn Maze. They have been edged out and come in second place for years. Except 2022 was their year and they came in first! How could they not with this amazing design of Winnie the Pooh and Piglet?
LEVANT, ME
103.7 WCYY

Take the Family on the Pumpkin Pickin’ Train in Alna, Maine, This Weekend

With fall in full swing, what could be more fun to get into the season than an old-fashioned train ride to pick your own pumpkin?. The Wiscasset, Waterville and Farmington Railway Museum is a narrow gauge railway just north of Wiscasset that runs on a rail right-of-way that was abandoned in 1939. 3.2 miles of the rail have been reconstructed and excursion trains powered by a steam locomotive take passengers back and forth over the line for a 6-mile round trip.
ALNA, ME
103.7 WCYY

Fun Isn’t Just for Kids With Smitty’s GameLAB in Topsham

Ax throwing, bowling, arcade, virtual reality, AND awesome cocktails. Smitty’s Cinema up in Topsham has been in business for seven years now. But it's about to get a whole lot more fun with the expansion and opening of Smitty’s GameLAB. It will be right next to the Cinema in the Topsham Fair Mall and open Friday, September 22 at 3 pm. The Grand Opening will be on Saturday, September 24 from 11 am until midnight.
TOPSHAM, ME
103.7 WCYY

Bootbay’s Jameson is Home After Fighting a Rare Cancer in Hospital for Nearly 80 Days

This little guy is a warrior. Jameson Brooks in Boothbay was diagnosed at 4 months with a rare brain and spinal cancer called Pilomyxoid Astrocytoma. Since he has had nearly 30 surgeries so far. He was blinded after his first biopsy at 6 months old. He has had stomach issues making him lose weight. He was put on a special diet (using a feeding tube) and they then had issues with not being able to get the food through their medical supplier.
BOOTHBAY, ME
103.7 WCYY

103.7 WCYY

Portland, ME
WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine and New Hampshire.

