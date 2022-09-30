This little guy is a warrior. Jameson Brooks in Boothbay was diagnosed at 4 months with a rare brain and spinal cancer called Pilomyxoid Astrocytoma. Since he has had nearly 30 surgeries so far. He was blinded after his first biopsy at 6 months old. He has had stomach issues making him lose weight. He was put on a special diet (using a feeding tube) and they then had issues with not being able to get the food through their medical supplier.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 8 DAYS AGO