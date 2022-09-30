Read full article on original website
This Maine Corn Maze was Rated #1 in the Country by USA Today – Worth a Road Trip From Massachusetts or New Hampshire
After being nominated for the title of Best Corn Maze in the Country five years in a row... the Treworgy Family Orchard corn maze has finally claimed the number one spot by USA Today, according to an ABC article. First and foremost, congratulations to Treworgy Family Orchard! Last year they...
A Brand New Chipotle Restaurant Could Open in Waterville, Maine
It wasn't that long ago that the Chipotle location in Augusta closed. After employees rallied to unionize over the summer, officials decided to close the location altogether at the beginning of summer. Chipotle Maine locations. Even with the closing of the Augusta location, Maine isn't exactly hurting for Chipotle locations,...
Mac’s Grill in Auburn, Maine, Will Be Closed for a Week
Mac's Grill on Minot Avenue in Auburn has been a popular place to eat for the Lewiston/Auburn area and many other surrounding towns since 1994. They've got a great menu of steaks, ribs, chicken and seafood. Like mac 'n cheese? I highly recommend the shrimp mac 'n cheese with smoked cheddar, bacon, and of course grilled shrimp. That's just one of five mac 'n cheese types to choose from.
The Best Corn Maze in the Country is Right Here in Maine
How it's not number voted one every year is a mystery!. Treworgy Family Orchard in Levant, Maine has been nominated for the past five years for the USA Today's Best Corn Maze. They have been edged out and come in second place for years. Except 2022 was their year and they came in first! How could they not with this amazing design of Winnie the Pooh and Piglet?
Take the Family on the Pumpkin Pickin’ Train in Alna, Maine, This Weekend
With fall in full swing, what could be more fun to get into the season than an old-fashioned train ride to pick your own pumpkin?. The Wiscasset, Waterville and Farmington Railway Museum is a narrow gauge railway just north of Wiscasset that runs on a rail right-of-way that was abandoned in 1939. 3.2 miles of the rail have been reconstructed and excursion trains powered by a steam locomotive take passengers back and forth over the line for a 6-mile round trip.
Fun Isn’t Just for Kids With Smitty’s GameLAB in Topsham
Ax throwing, bowling, arcade, virtual reality, AND awesome cocktails. Smitty’s Cinema up in Topsham has been in business for seven years now. But it's about to get a whole lot more fun with the expansion and opening of Smitty’s GameLAB. It will be right next to the Cinema in the Topsham Fair Mall and open Friday, September 22 at 3 pm. The Grand Opening will be on Saturday, September 24 from 11 am until midnight.
Bootbay’s Jameson is Home After Fighting a Rare Cancer in Hospital for Nearly 80 Days
This little guy is a warrior. Jameson Brooks in Boothbay was diagnosed at 4 months with a rare brain and spinal cancer called Pilomyxoid Astrocytoma. Since he has had nearly 30 surgeries so far. He was blinded after his first biopsy at 6 months old. He has had stomach issues making him lose weight. He was put on a special diet (using a feeding tube) and they then had issues with not being able to get the food through their medical supplier.
Steve Roop, Founder of Roopers Beverage and Redemption Has Passed Away
In 1992, Steve Roop started a bottle redemption business on Sabattus Street in Lewiston that eventually grew to six beverage and redemption stores throughout Lewiston and Auburn with the most recent store opening a few years back in Oxford. Steve Roop passed away on Tuesday at the age of 36.
After a Fire Destroyed Their Store, the Amish Community Market in Unity Reopens Today
The fire was a complete and total loss. The Amish Community Market and Bakery was destroyed last January by a fire. It was a total loss and the owners, speaking to News Center Maine revealed they had no insurance for the building or the contents. But they sort of did...
