Read full article on original website
Related
Wyoming Sheriff’s Dept. To Auction Cars, Bids Start At $100
The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office will be auctioning off cars on Tuesday, Oct. 4. That's according to a post on the agency's website. The post says the cars up for bid include the following:. 1995 Chevrolet Cavalier (starting bid of $108) - 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan LE (starting bid of...
sweetwaternow.com
Rosemary Callas (October 18, 1937 – September 22, 2022)
Rosemary Callas, 84, passed away on September 22, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. Mrs. Callas was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was born October 18, 1937 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of John Corona and Colomba Yadavito Corona. Mrs. Callas attended schools in Rock Springs and she...
Washington Examiner
'Even in wild Wyoming': Parent group rips school district for secret gender transitions
A parent activist organization blasted officials in the rural Wyoming school district of Sweetwater County after the school board defended its policy of hiding student gender transitions from parents and claimed that misgendering someone is sexual harassment. At a school board meeting last month for Sweetwater County School District No....
wyo4news.com
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater Country
Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 9/09/2022 —...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sweetwaternow.com
Partly Sunny With a High Near 64
A stubborn upper level low will bring another day of scattered showers and t-storms; mainly over northern Wyoming and Sweetwater County. A drying trend will begin Monday; with mainly dry weather returning for Tuesday. – Detailed Forecast – Today. A slight chance of showers before 2pm, then isolated showers and...
sweetwaternow.com
RS Recreation Board Recommends Allowing Dogs in More Parks
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Board is asking city officials to consider opening more city parks for residents to walk their leashed dogs. “After having many discussions and visiting with city staff, we felt that allowing dogs on leashes in other city parks would be a benefit,” Parks and Recreation Board President Bill Legerski said in a letter to the City.
wyo4news.com
A Rock Springs man died in an all-but-forgotten overseas conflict
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — A Rock Springs soldier was among the Americans killed in Russia in a little-known chapter in U.S. military history. World War I began in August of 1914, with the Triple Entente of Britain, France, and Russia on one side, and the Central Powers of German and Austria-Hungary on the other. 3½ bloody years later, on April 6, 1917, the United States entered the war on the side of the Entente. By that time, Russia was in chaos. First, the Romanov dynasty that had ruled Russia for 300 years came crashing down, and only nine months later, the Provisional Government that replaced it was itself overthrown by the November (Communist) Revolution. The new regime, led by Vladimir Lenin, made peace with the Central Powers and took Russia out of the war.
Comments / 0