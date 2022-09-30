ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Youngkin plan calls for reevaluating major clean energy law

RICHMOND, VA. — Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin called Monday for expanding nuclear power generation in Virginia, reevaluating a recent clean energy law celebrated by environmentalists, and restoring greater authority to state regulators who oversee the state's powerful utilities. His administration laid out those and other goals in a 29-page...
VIRGINIA STATE

