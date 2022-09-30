Read full article on original website
5 signs the world is headed for a recession
CNN — Around the world, markets are flashing warning signs that the global economy is teetering on a cliff's edge. The question of a recession is no longer if, but when. Over the past week, the pulse of those flashing red lights quickened as markets grappled with the reality — once speculative, now certain — that the Federal Reserve will press on with its most aggressive monetary tightening campaign in decades to wring inflation from the US economy. Even if that means triggering a recession. And even if it comes at the expense of consumers and businesses far beyond US borders.
UK government forced to ditch plan to slash top rate of tax
CNN — The British government is reversing plans to scrap the highest rate of income tax, announcing the embarrassing retreat after a rebellion among its own lawmakers and a week of financial and economic turmoil. In a statement on Monday, finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said the tax cut for...
Wages are the most important number to watch in the jobs report
CNN — Investors, economists and members of the Federal Reserve will be poring over the September jobs report on Friday morning for clues about the health of the economy. But one figure may matter more than most...and it's not the number of jobs added or the unemployment rate. It's wage growth.
US stocks extend rally amid investor hopes that central banks are nearly done hiking interest rates
US stocks were higher Tuesday. Investors saw Australia's smaller than expected rate hike as good news for global central banks.
Welcome to the fourth quarter. Expect more gloom but less doom
CNN — It's been a hard year for markets, and investors are looking for a bit of reprieve as we enter the fourth quarter — historically a good one for stocks, especially during midterm election years. Unfortunately, this year may buck the trend. The outlook, as Goldman Sachs...
Hurricane Ian could put a dent in US GDP growth
CNN — The devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian likely caused more than $50 billion in damages — and also dinged overall US economic output, economists say. Initial damages from the deadly storm are estimated to be in the range of $45 billion to $55 billion in Florida and at least several billion dollars in South Carolina, according to Laura Ratz, an economist with Moody's Analytics.
After years of EU scrutiny, Greece promises balanced budget
ATHENS, GREECE — Greece has promised to return to a budget surplus in 2023, submitting its first spending blueprint in 12 years that is not under the direct scrutiny of European bailout lenders. Finance Ministry officials said Monday that Greece was planning to return to a primary surplus —...
Credit Suisse stock falls to fresh record low as investor concerns mount
CNN — Shares of Credit Suisse plunged to a fresh record low on Monday as jittery investors trained their attention on the Swiss bank. The company's stock was last down more than 8% in Zurich to about $3.68 per share. It's dropped almost 60% so far this year. The...
Stocks kick off October with a huge rally
CNN — Stocks kicked off October with more treats than tricks for investors. The market rallied to begin the fourth quarter, despite growing worries about the financial health of European banking giant Credit Suisse and weak economic data. The Dow rose more than 600 points, or 2.1% in mid-morning...
Japan's Kishida vows to regain trust in church controversy
TOKYO — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that he will humbly listen to people’s “harsh voices” criticizing his governing party’s cozy ties to the ultra-conservative Unification Church and help victims of its allegedly fraudulent businesses and huge donation collection. Kishida has come...
Why Everyone Keeps Underestimating Bolsonaro's Election Chances in Brazil
Many voters may be more conservative than the postcard image of Brazil suggests.
European Union to integrate aid for Ukraine into 2023 budget
BRUSSELS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - European Union finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to integrate the EU's support payments to Ukraine into its 2023 budget to make disbursements more structured and predictable, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said.
US Rep. Ro Khanna slams Saudi Arabia as 'third-rate power' as OPEC considers slashing oil output
CNN — US Rep. Ro Khanna is calling for the White House to retaliate against Saudi Arabia if OPEC and its allies slash oil production in a bid to boost prices. "This is beyond the pale," the California Democrat told CNN in a phone interview on Monday. "They are actively fleecing the American people and destabilizing the economy. That's just outrageous. Who do they think they are?"
The US says it's helping Iranians navigate a massive internet blackout. Activists say it's too little, too late
CNN — As protesters took to the streets of Iran following the death in detention of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman apprehended for apparently not wearing her hijab properly, videos of the uprising began to flood the internet. Clips of students tearing up pictures of the Ayatollah in northern...
These executives are asking their staff to work less for the same money. Will it pay off?
CNN — It wasn't hard for Samantha Losey, managing director of Unity, a public relations firm in London, to convince her team to work fewer hours for the same paycheck. But it was an uphill battle to persuade her own board to join the world's biggest pilot of the four-day work week.
Nasdaq jumps 2% at open as Treasury yields ease
Oct 4 (Reuters) - The tech-heavy Nasdaq led Wall Street higher on Tuesday as easing U.S. Treasury yields boosted megacap growth and technology stocks, while investors awaited more economic data to gauge the Federal Reserve's rate hike path.
Depositors storm 4 Lebanese banks, demanding their own money
Lebanese depositors have stormed at least four banks after the country's crippled financial institutions partially reopened
