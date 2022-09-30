ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL

5 signs the world is headed for a recession

CNN — Around the world, markets are flashing warning signs that the global economy is teetering on a cliff's edge. The question of a recession is no longer if, but when. Over the past week, the pulse of those flashing red lights quickened as markets grappled with the reality — once speculative, now certain — that the Federal Reserve will press on with its most aggressive monetary tightening campaign in decades to wring inflation from the US economy. Even if that means triggering a recession. And even if it comes at the expense of consumers and businesses far beyond US borders.
WRAL

UK government forced to ditch plan to slash top rate of tax

CNN — The British government is reversing plans to scrap the highest rate of income tax, announcing the embarrassing retreat after a rebellion among its own lawmakers and a week of financial and economic turmoil. In a statement on Monday, finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said the tax cut for...
WRAL

Wages are the most important number to watch in the jobs report

CNN — Investors, economists and members of the Federal Reserve will be poring over the September jobs report on Friday morning for clues about the health of the economy. But one figure may matter more than most...and it's not the number of jobs added or the unemployment rate. It's wage growth.
WRAL

Welcome to the fourth quarter. Expect more gloom but less doom

CNN — It's been a hard year for markets, and investors are looking for a bit of reprieve as we enter the fourth quarter — historically a good one for stocks, especially during midterm election years. Unfortunately, this year may buck the trend. The outlook, as Goldman Sachs...
WRAL

Hurricane Ian could put a dent in US GDP growth

CNN — The devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian likely caused more than $50 billion in damages — and also dinged overall US economic output, economists say. Initial damages from the deadly storm are estimated to be in the range of $45 billion to $55 billion in Florida and at least several billion dollars in South Carolina, according to Laura Ratz, an economist with Moody's Analytics.
WRAL

After years of EU scrutiny, Greece promises balanced budget

ATHENS, GREECE — Greece has promised to return to a budget surplus in 2023, submitting its first spending blueprint in 12 years that is not under the direct scrutiny of European bailout lenders. Finance Ministry officials said Monday that Greece was planning to return to a primary surplus —...
WRAL

Stocks kick off October with a huge rally

CNN — Stocks kicked off October with more treats than tricks for investors. The market rallied to begin the fourth quarter, despite growing worries about the financial health of European banking giant Credit Suisse and weak economic data. The Dow rose more than 600 points, or 2.1% in mid-morning...
WRAL

Japan's Kishida vows to regain trust in church controversy

TOKYO — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that he will humbly listen to people’s “harsh voices” criticizing his governing party’s cozy ties to the ultra-conservative Unification Church and help victims of its allegedly fraudulent businesses and huge donation collection. Kishida has come...
Reuters

European Union to integrate aid for Ukraine into 2023 budget

BRUSSELS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - European Union finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to integrate the EU's support payments to Ukraine into its 2023 budget to make disbursements more structured and predictable, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said.
WRAL

US Rep. Ro Khanna slams Saudi Arabia as 'third-rate power' as OPEC considers slashing oil output

CNN — US Rep. Ro Khanna is calling for the White House to retaliate against Saudi Arabia if OPEC and its allies slash oil production in a bid to boost prices. "This is beyond the pale," the California Democrat told CNN in a phone interview on Monday. "They are actively fleecing the American people and destabilizing the economy. That's just outrageous. Who do they think they are?"
Reuters

Nasdaq jumps 2% at open as Treasury yields ease

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The tech-heavy Nasdaq led Wall Street higher on Tuesday as easing U.S. Treasury yields boosted megacap growth and technology stocks, while investors awaited more economic data to gauge the Federal Reserve's rate hike path.
