Topsfield, MA

iheart.com

Topsfield Massive Pumpkin Breaks Record At 38th Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off

TOPSFIELD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Records were broken with intensity in the air as the giant pumpkins were lowered onto the scale at the 38th annual All New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off on Friday. Tyngsboro resident, Jamie Graham, broke the Topsfield Fair record for biggest homegrown pumpkin with his...
TOPSFIELD, MA
Caught in Southie

Sweet Tooth Bakery has closed its doors

It appears that Sweet Tooth Bakery located on West Broadway has closed it doors. From one CIS reader, “There is nothing in the windows and there is sign taped to the door that reads Thank You.”. On Sweet Tooth Bakery’s website – you can find the message:
BOSTON, MA
Topsfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Topsfield, MA
WCVB

Bald Eagle spotted in Malden

MALDEN, Mass. — A bald eagle was spotted Saturday on a busy street in a Massachusetts city. Michelle Smithe, who submitted pictures of the eagle, said it landed near her car on Malden's Charles Street around 2:45 p.m. Photos show the bird, which appeared to have a tag around...
MALDEN, MA
NECN

Ian's Remnants Bring Breezy Conditions, Pockets of Rain to New England

Nearly five days after Hurricane Ian made landfall, New England gets the storm’s final act. While Ian’s curtain call is nowhere near the strength it previously was, the remnants will produce gusty and breezy conditions and cooler temperatures. Modest upper level energy has emerged along the mid-Atlantic coast...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Ziggy Bombs prepares to open downtown Worcester restaurant in a few weeks, hangs sign above storefront

The much-awaited opening of a popular food truck’s brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Worcester is just a few weeks away. A bright, colorful sign for Ziggy Bombs, a specialty steak and cheese sub joint, was hung over the restaurant’s 72-78 Franklin St. storefront on Friday afternoon. Owner and chef Mike Devish told MassLive that the finishing touches on the interior would take another few weeks, and then he would be open for business.
WORCESTER, MA
WMUR.com

What’s happening, New Hampshire? Things to do Oct. 1-2, 2022

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Looking for something fun to do? Here's a check of what's happening around the Granite State this weekend. The annual BioBlitz dawn-to-dusk biological survey is back at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye. Families and nature enthusiasts team up with Seacoast Science Center naturalists to explore...
RYE, NH
NECN

Rain to Come Midweek, Followed by Warm Up

We closed the chapter on Ian over the weekend, but the spirit of the storm – namely it’s tenacity – is still alive as a slow-moving system to our south. In concert with high pressure to our north, this storm will keep the winds going along the coast. Some gusts may still approach 40 miles per hour on the Capes and Islands, and around 30 in Boston along with both shores. We’ll dodge the showers through the day Monday and a fair portion of Tuesday morning, but we’re delaying the inevitable with the wet weather.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Strike Ongoing at Sysco Boston, Region's Largest Food Distributor

Union workers at the largest food service distributor in New England are still on strike Monday morning, after walking off the job over the weekend. Over 300 Sysco Boston union employees walked out. Early Monday morning, drivers at the Sysco Warehouse in Plympton, Massachusetts were taunting the fill-in, non-union drivers...
PLYMPTON, MA
WCVB

Wind spreads fire among four triple-deckers, including former Wahlberg home

BOSTON — Winds pushed flames through several neighboring triple-deckers, including one where the Wahlberg family used to live, in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke, the situation began at approximately 10 a.m. He said heavy wind conditions pushed the fire to three...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Some cats evacuated to Mass from Florida ready for adoption this weekend

BOSTON - Some of the cats evacuated from Florida shelters ahead of Hurricane Ian will be ready for adoption this weekend.The MSPCA said there are plenty of characters in the group, including =including Lunar, a 4-year-old tabby cat with one eye.Cats that are not available this weekend will likely be available next week, with the exception of 1-year-old Misty, who is pregnant. She will remain in foster care until her kittens are old enough to be adopted.A plane carrying the cats landed Tuesday morning at Worcester Regional Airport. There are 41 cats going to the MSPCA in Boston and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, and 10 more cats being taken in by Second Chance Animal Services in North Brookfield.The cats range in age from weeks-old kittens to 13-year-olds. Those interested in adoption may visit mspca.org/adopt and neas.org/adopt.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

MAP: Where the Invasive Spotted Lanternfly Has Been Seen in Mass.

Scientists in Massachusetts are closely tracking a growing presence of an invasive insect that's not only harmful to agriculture, but a pest to communities they infest. Spotted lanternflies, while not new to the Bay State, are being found in more communities across the commonwealth. Worcester this month became the fourth to identify an infestation of them.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

