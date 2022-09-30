Read full article on original website
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
The Joyce Cummings Center welcomes three new art installations across different mediumsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
The New England Wildlife Center Invites You to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
iheart.com
Topsfield Massive Pumpkin Breaks Record At 38th Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off
TOPSFIELD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Records were broken with intensity in the air as the giant pumpkins were lowered onto the scale at the 38th annual All New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off on Friday. Tyngsboro resident, Jamie Graham, broke the Topsfield Fair record for biggest homegrown pumpkin with his...
Topsfield Fair set to open this weekend, with rides, fun, and festivities!
TOPSFIELD, Mass. — Opening day of the Topsfield Fair is set to kick off Friday afternoon. The gates open at 4:00 p.m. and tickets cost $15 for general admission. Friday features a fruitfulness of festivities, including the 38th All New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off, a Dock Dogs diving show, and an Open Sheep Show!
whdh.com
Local man enters pumpkin weighing over 1,000 pounds into Topsfield Fair contest
TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - One local man has his eye on a big prize with his 1,100-pound pumpkin that he’s entering into the Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off at the 204th Topsfield Fair which kicks off Friday afternoon. Henry Swenson is entering his massive pumpkin in the fair’s annual pumpkin weigh-off,...
Sweet Tooth Bakery has closed its doors
It appears that Sweet Tooth Bakery located on West Broadway has closed it doors. From one CIS reader, “There is nothing in the windows and there is sign taped to the door that reads Thank You.”. On Sweet Tooth Bakery’s website – you can find the message:
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the Country
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
WCVB
Bald Eagle spotted in Malden
MALDEN, Mass. — A bald eagle was spotted Saturday on a busy street in a Massachusetts city. Michelle Smithe, who submitted pictures of the eagle, said it landed near her car on Malden's Charles Street around 2:45 p.m. Photos show the bird, which appeared to have a tag around...
Winter Prediction From Two Almanacs is Not Looking Pretty for New England
It's like Punxatawny Phil seeing his shadow in February, an event so steeped in tradition you can't help but wonder did he see it or not. It doesn't change your life, but it sure is intriguing. The Farmers' Almanac, out of Lewiston, Maine, or The Old Farmer's Almanac from Dublin,...
NECN
Ian's Remnants Bring Breezy Conditions, Pockets of Rain to New England
Nearly five days after Hurricane Ian made landfall, New England gets the storm’s final act. While Ian’s curtain call is nowhere near the strength it previously was, the remnants will produce gusty and breezy conditions and cooler temperatures. Modest upper level energy has emerged along the mid-Atlantic coast...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON FOOD SHOPPING GUIDE: Market Basket, McKinnon’s, Elia’s & Farmers Market (Week of October 2, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Are you food shopping in town this week?. This week’s circular from Market Basket (260 Main Street) can be found HERE. This week’s circular from McKinnon’s Supermarket (211 Lowell Street) can be found HERE. Elia’s Country Store (381 Middlesex Avenue) does not have...
Ziggy Bombs prepares to open downtown Worcester restaurant in a few weeks, hangs sign above storefront
The much-awaited opening of a popular food truck’s brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Worcester is just a few weeks away. A bright, colorful sign for Ziggy Bombs, a specialty steak and cheese sub joint, was hung over the restaurant’s 72-78 Franklin St. storefront on Friday afternoon. Owner and chef Mike Devish told MassLive that the finishing touches on the interior would take another few weeks, and then he would be open for business.
WMUR.com
What’s happening, New Hampshire? Things to do Oct. 1-2, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Looking for something fun to do? Here's a check of what's happening around the Granite State this weekend. The annual BioBlitz dawn-to-dusk biological survey is back at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye. Families and nature enthusiasts team up with Seacoast Science Center naturalists to explore...
NECN
Rain to Come Midweek, Followed by Warm Up
We closed the chapter on Ian over the weekend, but the spirit of the storm – namely it’s tenacity – is still alive as a slow-moving system to our south. In concert with high pressure to our north, this storm will keep the winds going along the coast. Some gusts may still approach 40 miles per hour on the Capes and Islands, and around 30 in Boston along with both shores. We’ll dodge the showers through the day Monday and a fair portion of Tuesday morning, but we’re delaying the inevitable with the wet weather.
NECN
Strike Ongoing at Sysco Boston, Region's Largest Food Distributor
Union workers at the largest food service distributor in New England are still on strike Monday morning, after walking off the job over the weekend. Over 300 Sysco Boston union employees walked out. Early Monday morning, drivers at the Sysco Warehouse in Plympton, Massachusetts were taunting the fill-in, non-union drivers...
NECN
How to Rent the ‘Hocus Pocus' House in Mass. (and Get an Exclusive Look Inside)
If the idea of staying in the house from the Halloween movie favorite "Hocus Pocus" has you saying, "Come, we fly!" like a Sanderson sister, then Airbnb has something right up your alley. The witches themselves are inviting guests to book an Airbnb stay at a recreation of their spooky...
WCVB
Wind spreads fire among four triple-deckers, including former Wahlberg home
BOSTON — Winds pushed flames through several neighboring triple-deckers, including one where the Wahlberg family used to live, in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke, the situation began at approximately 10 a.m. He said heavy wind conditions pushed the fire to three...
Some cats evacuated to Mass from Florida ready for adoption this weekend
BOSTON - Some of the cats evacuated from Florida shelters ahead of Hurricane Ian will be ready for adoption this weekend.The MSPCA said there are plenty of characters in the group, including =including Lunar, a 4-year-old tabby cat with one eye.Cats that are not available this weekend will likely be available next week, with the exception of 1-year-old Misty, who is pregnant. She will remain in foster care until her kittens are old enough to be adopted.A plane carrying the cats landed Tuesday morning at Worcester Regional Airport. There are 41 cats going to the MSPCA in Boston and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, and 10 more cats being taken in by Second Chance Animal Services in North Brookfield.The cats range in age from weeks-old kittens to 13-year-olds. Those interested in adoption may visit mspca.org/adopt and neas.org/adopt.
NECN
WATCH: Update on Extensive Water Search in Chelmsford After Kayak Capsizes in Lake
Authorities are expected to give an update on the search about 4 p.m. Watch above. A water search is ongoing in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, after a kayak capsized on Freeman Lake. Chelmsford police said they have been on scene since about 12:22 p.m. and the kayaker is presumed to be in...
NECN
Outdoor Dining in Boston's North End Is Done For Year, Months After Controversial Start
The chill in the October air is a sure sign that Boston's North End outdoor dining program has come to an end for the year, meaning traffic is back to two lanes on all streets in the city's historic neighborhood. Friday was the final night for diners to partake in...
NECN
MAP: Where the Invasive Spotted Lanternfly Has Been Seen in Mass.
Scientists in Massachusetts are closely tracking a growing presence of an invasive insect that's not only harmful to agriculture, but a pest to communities they infest. Spotted lanternflies, while not new to the Bay State, are being found in more communities across the commonwealth. Worcester this month became the fourth to identify an infestation of them.
NECN
Mark Wahlberg's Childhood Home in Boston Damaged by Fire That Spread to 3 Others
The childhood home of Mark Wahlberg and his family was heavily damaged after a fire broke out Sunday morning and spread to three nearby triple-deckers in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. The Boston Fire Department said the heavy fire started in the back of a triple-decker and was pushed by wind to...
