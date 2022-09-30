Read full article on original website
Related
nowhabersham.com
GBI makes arrest in Habersham County shooting
State investigators arrested a Cornelia man in connection with a weekend shooting that sent one man to the hospital. The GBI charged 19-year-old Giovanni Lara Ramirez with one count of aggravated assault. Ramirez is accused of shooting 20-year-old Elias Jimenez during a house party at 217 Morning Glory Drive in...
accesswdun.com
GBI charges Cornelia man with Sunday shooting in Mt. Airy
A 19-year-old Cornelia man is charged with aggravated assault for allegedly shooting another man early Sunday. Giovanni Lara Ramirez was arrested by the GBI, charged with shooting 20-year-old Elias Jimenez just after 3 a.m. Sunday at a home on Morning Glory Drive in Mt. Airy. Jimenez, who suffered a non-life-threatening...
accesswdun.com
GSP says Lilburn man facing more charges after Rabun County motorcycle chase
A Lilburn man now faces two dozen charges after a chase last week in Rabun County. The Georgia State Patrol added charges against Shawn Patrick McLaughlin after a blue pack containing a pistol and marijuana was located on the edge of the woods where McLaughlin fled prior to wrecking, according to GSP.
UGA freshman arrested for making terroristic threats on Yik Yak app, police say
ATHENS, Ga. — A University of Georgia freshman is in jail after police say he made terroristic threats on a social media app. Police confirmed to Channel 2 that they arrested 18-year-old Stuart Harris over the weekend. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Possibly armed man wanted in multiple counties recently seen near highway, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement in Barrow County are on a manhunt for a wanted man recently sighted near a highway. The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Thomas Conner Johnson is wanted for terroristic threats, simple assault and obstruction of law enforcement and was seen at around 1:15 p.m. Sunday on Highway 82 near Holsenbeck Road.
Habersham Co investigators: death of Athens woman was “deliberate and personal”
Investigators in the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office say the death of an Athens woman was “deliberate and personal.” The body of 59 year-old Debbie Collier was found on September 11, naked and partially burned near Tallulah Falls. Her family had reported Collier missing the day before. Surveillance video shows her in a Family Dollar store in Habersham County hours before she was killed.
Woman arrested for attacking man with a meat cleaver, Hall County deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville woman remains in jail after police said she attacked a man with a meat cleaver. The attack happened early Monday in a home on the 3000 block of Butterworth Lane in Hall County. Investigators said Cristal Hernandez, 28, attacked the man as they...
Dacula man dies in single-vehicle wreck in Forsyth County, crash investigators say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 33-year-old is dead after he drove off the roadway and struck a power pole, deputies said. Robert Meyer, of Dacula, was driving in his pick-up truck by Chattahoochee Road, west of Shady Grove Road Friday, when he failed to negotiate a turn, according to authorities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Man accused of stealing from employer wanted in Anderson Co., deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of stealing from his employer. John. F. Silvent is wanted for stealing multiple construction items from his employer in the Waterford Drive area, according to deputies. The items are valued upwards of $2,000.
Fatal crash kills man in Forsyth County
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A late-night accident Friday night has left one person dead. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was headed west on Chattahoochee Road at 10:20 p.m. on September 30, west of Shady Grove Road.
52-year-old man shot and killed in Athens-Clarke County, police are investigating
ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating the death of a 52-year-old man. On Sunday, officers were called out to the 100 block of Fairview Street about a shooting at 3:35 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When they got to...
nowhabersham.com
Homeless man found murdered in Hall County
Hall County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a suspect in a homeless man’s murder. The victim, described only as a 60-year-old Asian male, was found dead Sunday at a homeless encampment off Atlanta Highway, officials say. Investigators were called to the crime scene just after 12 noon on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOS.com
Andrews man arrested after fleeing from deputies on four-wheeler, hiding in pond
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An Andrews man has been arrested and charged with eight offenses after trying to flee from deputies on a four-wheeler and hiding in a pond Friday. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said they spotted Derrick Charles Zeman, 31, and another man riding a four-wheeler...
accesswdun.com
Suspect sought after man murdered at Hall Co. homeless encampment
Hall County authorities are on the lookout for the suspect involved in the apparent weekend murder of a homeless man. Although details are limited, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said early Sunday evening that the victim is a 60-year-old Asian male. His name and cause of death are being withheld.
Red and Black
UGA student charged with felony for terroristic threats on Yik Yak
A freshman student at the University of Georgia was arrested Sunday morning for making terroristic threats on Yik Yak, a pseudonymous social media platform, according to an Archnews email sent around 3 p.m. The student, a resident of Brumby Hall from Virginia, was arrested and charged by the University of...
New chilling clue in Debbie Collier case after cops release image of her rented van taken moments before murder
A NEW chilling clue has been revealed in the Debbie Collier case after police released an image of her rented van moments before her murder. Collier’s Chrysler Pacifica was seen on traffic cameras by Tallulah Falls School in Georgia at 2.17pm on Saturday, September 10. Just a few miles...
Man killed in overturned 18-wheeler crash in Oconee Co.
A man was killed Sunday evening after his 18-wheeler overturned in Oconee County.
Red and Black
Investigation into Athens woman's death yields camera footage
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Department received camera footage that aids in their investigation into the death of Debbie Collier, an Athens woman who was found dead in Habersham County on Sept. 11. The footage was from a security camera belonging to a business neighboring the Family Dollar that Collier...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway teen in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Thursday. According to deputies, Yasmin Giron left on foot at around 9:30 p.m. from the Roe Road area wearing plaid pajama bottoms, a blue coat and no jewelry.
Deputies asking for public’s help finding missing 49-year-old man
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga — Pickens County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man, whom deputies say contacted family members in distress on Thursday morning. Theron Knight, 49, was last seen in person at his home in Jasper, Georgia, on Wednesday at around 5...
Comments / 1