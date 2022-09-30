ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habersham County, GA

Comments / 1

Related
nowhabersham.com

GBI makes arrest in Habersham County shooting

State investigators arrested a Cornelia man in connection with a weekend shooting that sent one man to the hospital. The GBI charged 19-year-old Giovanni Lara Ramirez with one count of aggravated assault. Ramirez is accused of shooting 20-year-old Elias Jimenez during a house party at 217 Morning Glory Drive in...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

GBI charges Cornelia man with Sunday shooting in Mt. Airy

A 19-year-old Cornelia man is charged with aggravated assault for allegedly shooting another man early Sunday. Giovanni Lara Ramirez was arrested by the GBI, charged with shooting 20-year-old Elias Jimenez just after 3 a.m. Sunday at a home on Morning Glory Drive in Mt. Airy. Jimenez, who suffered a non-life-threatening...
CORNELIA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clayton, GA
County
Habersham County, GA
Habersham County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WGAU

Habersham Co investigators: death of Athens woman was “deliberate and personal”

Investigators in the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office say the death of an Athens woman was “deliberate and personal.” The body of 59 year-old Debbie Collier was found on September 11, naked and partially burned near Tallulah Falls. Her family had reported Collier missing the day before. Surveillance video shows her in a Family Dollar store in Habersham County hours before she was killed.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime
John Thompson

Fatal crash kills man in Forsyth County

(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A late-night accident Friday night has left one person dead. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was headed west on Chattahoochee Road at 10:20 p.m. on September 30, west of Shady Grove Road.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Homeless man found murdered in Hall County

Hall County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a suspect in a homeless man’s murder. The victim, described only as a 60-year-old Asian male, was found dead Sunday at a homeless encampment off Atlanta Highway, officials say. Investigators were called to the crime scene just after 12 noon on...
HALL COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Public Safety
accesswdun.com

Suspect sought after man murdered at Hall Co. homeless encampment

Hall County authorities are on the lookout for the suspect involved in the apparent weekend murder of a homeless man. Although details are limited, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said early Sunday evening that the victim is a 60-year-old Asian male. His name and cause of death are being withheld.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

UGA student charged with felony for terroristic threats on Yik Yak

A freshman student at the University of Georgia was arrested Sunday morning for making terroristic threats on Yik Yak, a pseudonymous social media platform, according to an Archnews email sent around 3 p.m. The student, a resident of Brumby Hall from Virginia, was arrested and charged by the University of...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Investigation into Athens woman's death yields camera footage

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Department received camera footage that aids in their investigation into the death of Debbie Collier, an Athens woman who was found dead in Habersham County on Sept. 11. The footage was from a security camera belonging to a business neighboring the Family Dollar that Collier...
ATHENS, GA
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway teen in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Thursday. According to deputies, Yasmin Giron left on foot at around 9:30 p.m. from the Roe Road area wearing plaid pajama bottoms, a blue coat and no jewelry.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy