Read full article on original website
Related
wnax.com
SD Board of Regents Updates SB55 Progress
The South Dakota Board of Regents held an online review of the progress they have made in responding to SB55. That bill was passed in last years legislature and laid out efficiency goals for the Regents and the six state universities. Regents Executive Director Brian Maher says they have several...
wnax.com
10/03/22 8:30am Austin Schroeder
Harvest has now begun within the region and farmers are wondering what the weather forecast will be for the next…. U-S Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa is concerned Farm Credit Services is making agricultural loans to foreign entities, and he…. Early harvest results are showing what many farmers had expected;...
Comments / 0