Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
‘Weights in fish!’ Pro anglers narrowly avoid getting filleted for cheating in Lake Erie walleye tournament
Two champion walleye anglers were caught red-handed on Saturday for cheating in a Lake Erie walleye tournament in Cleveland. In a video of the event posted online, tournament director, Jason Fischer, cut open the winning fish and abruptly announced: “We’ve got weights in fish!”. “I knew right away...
Abortion opponent Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend’s abortion, report says
DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) — Herschel Walker, who has vehemently opposed abortion rights as the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009, according to a new report published late Monday. The candidate called the accusation a “flat-out lie” and said he would sue.
A Central NY bar fight led to fatal shooting of a Texas man, arrest of man in Florida, police say
Waterloo, N.Y. — Two men are facing murder charges after the fatal shooting of a Texas man following an altercation at a bar in Seneca County, police say. William J. Waugh, 33, of Euless, Texas, a former Waterloo resident, was visiting Upstate New York for a wedding when he was fatally shot at a Waterloo home, according to Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce.
NY task force urges safety improvements for stretch limos after Schoharie crash
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Stretch limousines, like the one involved in a 2018 wreck that killed 20 people, should be equipped with side-impact protection devices and taken off the road if they are more than 10 years old, according to a New York task force convened to study safety problems with the oversized vehicles.
35 new businesses in Central New York include medical supplies and a restaurant
New business filings were up a little from last week, with 35 new business certificates being filed in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties this week. The new businesses include a medical supply company and a new restaurant in Syracuse.
Everyday Cheapskate: Best inexpensive home dehumidifiers and how to choose
Humidity, or the lack thereof, is always a popular topic. Where I live in northern Colorado, it’s dry! We have no humidity. Well, not exactly, but it averages in the low- to mid-20% during the summer and fall months. We have a humidifier in our home, and it runs 24/7 year-round for health and comfort.
Republican, conservative groups file lawsuit challenging NY absentee ballot law
Albany, N.Y. — Multiple New York Republican and conservative groups are suing state elections officials in an attempt to reverse a 2021 law that expedites the state’s absentee ballot voting process, claiming that the statute will enable more voter fraud and asking a state Supreme Court justice to declare it unconstitutional.
Strike against national food distributor Sysco started in Syracuse. Now it’s spreading
A strike against national food distributor Sysco that started in Central New York last week seems to be gaining momentum elsewhere. More than 300 workers represented by Teamsters union Local 653 walked off the job at Sysco in Boston on Saturday. That was three days after more than 230 drivers and warehouse workers from Local 317 in Syracuse set up picket lines at the Sysco distribution center on Warners Road near the New York State Thruway in Van Buren.
DEC adds new Madison County site for stocked pheasant hunting
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) this month will release 185 pheasants in the Tioughnioga Wildlife Management Area (WMA), located in the towns of Nelson, Georgetown, and Cazenovia. Tioughnioga WMA will permanently replace the former Hamilton stocking site. Stocked pheasants will be provided by DEC’s Reynolds Game...
People to know in NY cannabis: Reggie Keith
Reggie Keith is a legacy operator who runs Canna-House, a Buffalo-based private social club centered around cannabis. He responded to eight simple questions for NY Cannabis Insider’s “People to know” series. What is your position and what do you/your company do in the cannabis space?. I’m the...
New York state marching band rankings week 4: Who’s hitting their strides midseason?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A little more than halfway through the 2022 marching band season, several teams in each division are locking in ahead of the state championship show on Oct. 30 in Syracuse University’s JMA Dome. No school is flexing its muscle more than Cicero-North Syracuse.
Who is Micron? How the tech giant grew into world’s 4th-largest semiconductor maker
Syracuse, N.Y. — The company that appears set to transform the Central New York economy got its start in the basement of a dentist office. Micron Technology Inc. has chosen the Syracuse suburb of Clay to build a semiconductor fabrication plant that would create as many as 9,000 jobs. The $100 billion project represents the single biggest private-sector investment not only in Central New York, but the entire state of New York.
Gov. Hochul sets zero-emission vehicle goal but doesn’t say how to get there (Your Letters)
On Sept. 29, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the New York will take major regulatory action that will require all new passenger cars, pickup trucks and SUVs sold in New York state to be zero emissions by 2035 (”NY proceeds with plan for zero-emission vehicles by 2035,” Sept. 30, 2022). With all the public announcements and political grandstanding, is it too much for the state to explain how exactly this will work?
RetroGameCon, Spooktacular Stroll, Vegfest: 15 things to do in CNY
It is the first full week of October. Central New York continues to offer a variety of fun and interesting things to do. If you are interested in trying the Vegan lifestyle, you can learn recipes at the first ever Vegfest in Clinton Square. If are fan of video games, go to the RetroGameCon, which is the biggest show of its kind in Upstate New York. “Annie” makes its debut at the historic Landmark Theatre and the Syracuse Crunch start their season with an exhibition contest against Rochester. Get outdoors with the CNY Folksmarch, and spooky Halloween-themed walks at Longbranch Park and Fort Ontario. In Skaneateles, dress up your pet and compete for prizes while helping the Finger Lakes SPCA.
