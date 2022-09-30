ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Central NY bar fight led to fatal shooting of a Texas man, arrest of man in Florida, police say

Waterloo, N.Y. — Two men are facing murder charges after the fatal shooting of a Texas man following an altercation at a bar in Seneca County, police say. William J. Waugh, 33, of Euless, Texas, a former Waterloo resident, was visiting Upstate New York for a wedding when he was fatally shot at a Waterloo home, according to Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce.
WATERLOO, NY
Strike against national food distributor Sysco started in Syracuse. Now it’s spreading

A strike against national food distributor Sysco that started in Central New York last week seems to be gaining momentum elsewhere. More than 300 workers represented by Teamsters union Local 653 walked off the job at Sysco in Boston on Saturday. That was three days after more than 230 drivers and warehouse workers from Local 317 in Syracuse set up picket lines at the Sysco distribution center on Warners Road near the New York State Thruway in Van Buren.
SYRACUSE, NY
DEC adds new Madison County site for stocked pheasant hunting

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) this month will release 185 pheasants in the Tioughnioga Wildlife Management Area (WMA), located in the towns of Nelson, Georgetown, and Cazenovia. Tioughnioga WMA will permanently replace the former Hamilton stocking site. Stocked pheasants will be provided by DEC’s Reynolds Game...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
People to know in NY cannabis: Reggie Keith

Reggie Keith is a legacy operator who runs Canna-House, a Buffalo-based private social club centered around cannabis. He responded to eight simple questions for NY Cannabis Insider’s “People to know” series. What is your position and what do you/your company do in the cannabis space?. I’m the...
BUFFALO, NY
Who is Micron? How the tech giant grew into world’s 4th-largest semiconductor maker

Syracuse, N.Y. — The company that appears set to transform the Central New York economy got its start in the basement of a dentist office. Micron Technology Inc. has chosen the Syracuse suburb of Clay to build a semiconductor fabrication plant that would create as many as 9,000 jobs. The $100 billion project represents the single biggest private-sector investment not only in Central New York, but the entire state of New York.
SYRACUSE, NY
Gov. Hochul sets zero-emission vehicle goal but doesn’t say how to get there (Your Letters)

On Sept. 29, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the New York will take major regulatory action that will require all new passenger cars, pickup trucks and SUVs sold in New York state to be zero emissions by 2035 (”NY proceeds with plan for zero-emission vehicles by 2035,” Sept. 30, 2022). With all the public announcements and political grandstanding, is it too much for the state to explain how exactly this will work?
POLITICS
RetroGameCon, Spooktacular Stroll, Vegfest: 15 things to do in CNY

It is the first full week of October. Central New York continues to offer a variety of fun and interesting things to do. If you are interested in trying the Vegan lifestyle, you can learn recipes at the first ever Vegfest in Clinton Square. If are fan of video games, go to the RetroGameCon, which is the biggest show of its kind in Upstate New York. “Annie” makes its debut at the historic Landmark Theatre and the Syracuse Crunch start their season with an exhibition contest against Rochester. Get outdoors with the CNY Folksmarch, and spooky Halloween-themed walks at Longbranch Park and Fort Ontario. In Skaneateles, dress up your pet and compete for prizes while helping the Finger Lakes SPCA.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
