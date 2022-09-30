Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks Poised to Skyrocket
Eli Lilly's revenue could jump significantly thanks to two especially promising drugs. Pfizer is too cheap to ignore with acquisitions improving its long-term prospects. Vertex could only be in the early stages of delivering tremendous growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
Why Warren Buffett Loves Coca-Cola Stock
Coca-Cola has a large moat thanks to its popular beverage brands. Management focuses on profit-building and shareholder value. Its high-yielding dividend is one of the most reliable in the market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-High-Yielding Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000
Blackstone's impressive growth as of late is likely to keep going. Continued economic challenges have made EPR Properties' nearly 9% yield even more appealing. W.P. Carey's track record of 24 years of dividend increases suggests its 6% yield is safe and reliable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?
As we enter another bear market, many investors are feeling the pressure. Pulling your money out of the market may seem safer, but it has serious risks. Despite falling prices, the stock market isn't as dangerous as it may seem. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy Now?
The memory chipmaker posted a mixed fourth-quarter report. And its Q1 guidance broadly missed analysts’ expectations. Micron expects the memory market’s cyclical slowdown to continue. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Motley Fool
How I'd Invest $20,000 Today If I Had to Start From Scratch
Roth IRAs can be incredible wealth-building and management tools. Index funds typically beat Wall Street's best and brightest over time. Making regular investments can help you get over the fear of a falling market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
My Top Tech Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
The robust demand for Jabil's services helped it deliver better-than-expected results. The company's guidance and the end-market opportunities indicate that it is built for further growth. Jabil's cheap valuation means investors are getting a good deal on the stock right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
Better Buy: Apple Stock or the Entire Nasdaq?
Apple has outperformed the Nasdaq this year and since the pandemic began. The trend might reverse after this bear market, or Apple may keep up its recent performance. Your choice depends on the type of risk you're comfortable with. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
InterDigital, Inc.
Prev. Close $47.81 Div. (Yield) $1.40 (3.5%) 52-Wk Range $40.23 - $74.27 Avg. Daily Vol. 290,272. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Dkaner99 (86.98) Submitted November 22, 2018. When tech comes back in favor, this is one those you wised you had bought...
Motley Fool
Got $3,000? Top Real Estate Stocks to Buy for the Long Term
Agree Realty, Digital Realty, and Prologis all lease essential space to a strong collection of tenants. They all have growing portfolios and consistent demand for that space. They also have lower share prices lately and steady dividend payouts. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
October Is Your Last Chance to Earn a Risk-Free 9.62%
I savings bonds aim to protect investors from inflation. October may be the best time to buy these bonds in recent memory. They make a good alternative to cash over the next year, and this unique opportunity won't last long. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Stocks Most Likely to Soar in Q4
Chevron could keep flying higher as a result of global energy supply constraints. Occidental stock could jump even more if Berkshire Hathaway continues aggressively buying it. Apple could easily beat expectations with sales of its new products during the upcoming holiday season. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Is Innovative Industrial Properties Still a Buy?
Innovative Industrial Properties is on pace for another record year for funds from operations. Its reputation has been hurt by a default by one of its tenants. The company offers a dividend yielding above 7%. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Should You Buy the Dip With Bluebird Bio?
The near term looks good, but the long term might not.
Motley Fool
Will Veeva Systems Stock Rebound From Its Recent Sharp Downturn?
The company performs essential services for the life sciences industry. Its cloud platform has high switching costs, protecting its profit margins. Veeva is still on track to achieve its long-term goals despite the poor economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy in October
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are both in a bear market, creating a buying opportunity for patient investors. Shopify is the most popular e-commerce software vendor, and it's executing on a strong growth strategy. PayPal is the most accepted digital wallet in North America and Europe. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
Down Between 19% and 40%: 3 Passive-Income Powerhouse Stocks to Buy in October
Security doors and locks company Allegion has plenty of long-term growth prospects. Over the long term, Watsco -- and its healthy dividend -- has generated market-beating returns for its investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
2 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
Alphabet is a world-class business trading at its lowest valuation in a decade. Snowflake is a young data specialist that is poised to reward long-term shareholders as it becomes more profitable in the coming years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Chemical maker Sika sets higher sales goal for 2023, hikes 2022 outlook
ZURICH, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Sika (SIKA.S) expects to increase its sales between 15% and 18% next year, the Swiss company said on Tuesday, after raising its 2022 outlook and putting a chunk of the former BASF (BASFn.DE) construction chemicals business it bought last year up for sale.
Motley Fool
Does This News Make Solana a Buy Now?
To support its growing demand, the Helium community decided to move to the Solana blockchain. While the jury is still out on Helium, Solana is proving that it can become the primary blockchain for even more projects. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Comments / 0